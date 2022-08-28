Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Says Darvin Ham Will Have ‘Time And Resources’ He Needs To Put Team Together

Read full article on original website
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Calls Russell Westbrook the Team’s Most ‘Consistent’ Player Last Year
The Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly heading into another season with Russell Westbrook. Ahead of training camp, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss spoke with The Athletic and said Westbrook was the “best player” on the team last year but would reverse the claim. Westbrook’s 2021-22 campaign wasn’t the most...
Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair
Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell Sent Out A Tweet After Getting Traded
Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet after multiple reports announced that he had been traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Chicago Bulls Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
For some NBA fans, the significance that the media puts on narratives is frustrating. That’s understandable. After all, results happen on the basketball floor. Rivalries, reunions and other such interpersonal matters are best left for soap operas. Right?. Sure. At the same time, some narratives are irresistibly juicy, even...
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s blunt message to fellow NBA stars ahead of 2022-23 season
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had some sage advice for his fellow NBA players in their recent private run. Joining the Rico Hines Basketball camp alongside a number of NBA stars–including Trae Young, Scottie Barnes and Cade Cunningham–Curry spoke about the importance of such activities and how his younger peers can learn from it.
‘I think he’s out of the league’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook slapped with brutally harsh reality by Bill Simmons
The arrival of Patrick Beverley with the Los Angeles Lakers can’t bode well for Russell Westbrook. Despite the fact that the Lakers seem to be implying that a backcourt tandem between these two arch-rivals could actually work, all signs are pointing to the notion that Russ could be on his way out of Hollywood sooner rather than later.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly pursuing former lottery pick as part of a 3-team trade with Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in jumping into a possible trade between the New York Knicks and Utah
Jeanie Buss immediately walks back comment that Russell Westbrook was 'best player' for the Lakers last season
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss had some interesting comments while promoting the latest documentary about her life running an NBA franchise. Buss appeared on a podcast with NBA insider Sam Amick to discuss the new Hulu docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.” While speaking to Amick, the two eventually talked about the modern era of the team and the latest construction of the roster.
Dwyane Wade Regrets Giving Up Around $20 Million During The Big 3 Era Of The Miami Heat: "Now, As Someone Who’s On The Other Side Of It, I Didn’t Have To Give That Money Up."
Dwyane Wade entered the NBA as a part of the iconic 2003 NBA draft class. Wade was drafted using the fifth overall pick by the Miami Heat, and that decision turned the fortunes around for both the Heat and Wade. It was clear from the start that Wade was here...
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley gets honest on report he’s ‘been in contact’ with Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are without a doubt one of the most high-profile teams in all of sports. As such, being a new member of the squad does take a bit of getting used to. Just ask new Lakers recruit Patrick Beverley. The 34-year-old recently took to Twitter to express...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Recalls Pat Riley Insulting George Gervin at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game
It didn't take long for George Gervin to get some revenge on former Lakers coach Pat Riley. Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar remembers it well. The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Recalls Pat Riley Insulting George Gervin at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bob Ryan on Kevin Durant: 'I Don't Want to Win With That Sh-t Head'
Bob Ryan is tired of Kevin Durant's act.
Will Jennifer Lopez Breakup Kill Alex Rodriguez’s $1.5B Timberwolves Deal?
According to The New York Post, J.Lo breaking up with A-Rod and making J-Rod a thing of the past could have an impact on the NBA’s T-Wolves. Per The Post, the $1.5 billion deal that former MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore reached to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx from majority owner Glen Taylor in April of 2021 could be in jeopardy. A-Rod is reportedly having difficulty living up to his end of the bargain, at least partially because the retired major leaguer “wasn’t well prepared” for his breakup with Jennifer Lopez “from a financial standpoint,” sources told The Post.
MLB・
WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor
Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Knicks President Leon Rose: "You Can Not Be The Face Of The Knicks Franchise, The Leader Of Knicks Franchise And Scared To Do Interviews!"
The New York Knicks have been a royal mess for much of the last two decades, and a lot of the blame has fallen on the feet of upper management. Players and coaches have come and gone over the years, but the Knicks have remained terrible no matter what. Owner James Dolan has borne the brunt of the criticism for their failures as he has done a pretty terrible job as an owner and in terms of hiring personnel to run the team.
Stephen Curry Once Revealed That He Still Has A Signed Jersey LeBron James Gave Him In College: "He Wrote It To Me, Called Me The King Of Basketball In North Carolina."
Speaking of the most impactful players of our generation, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry's rank is pretty high among them. The 34-year-old has simply changed the way that the game of basketball is played in the modern era with his insane three-point shooting ability. Although Curry showed signs of...
Boston Celtics Reportedly Interested In 10x NBA All-Star
According to Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports,"Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics". Anthony averaged 13.3 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
