Texas woman pleads guilty to role in $2.6M romance scam
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas woman who played a role in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said.Dominique Golden, 31, of Houston, personally collected nearly $1.3 million in cash, checks, money orders, and wire transfers from people across the U.S. that was deposited into bank accounts opened under the names of fake people and businesses that she controlled, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.Golden's alleged accomplices contacted victims via the internet and app-based communication platforms, cultivated the relationships, and convinced the victims that they needed money, prosecutors said.Golden was aware that other members of the conspiracy contacted the victims for the sole purpose of perpetrating the scam, prosecutors said.Under a plea agreement, Golden will forfeit assets derived from her criminal conduct, including two luxury cars, three handguns, three Rolex watches, and a 24-inch (61-centimeter) gold chain, prosecutors said.In exchange, prosecutors said they would recommend a sentence at the low end of sentencing guidelines.An email seeking comment was left with her attorney.Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Former NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting cop on Jan. 6 in effort to 'undo' election
WASHINGTON — A federal judge sentenced a former NYPD officer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran to 10 years in prison Thursday – handing down the longest sentence to date in a Capitol riot case. Thomas Webster, 56, of New York, showed no reaction as U.S. District Judge Amit...
Second defendant charged in assault on Officer Sicknick to plead guilty
WASHINGTON — A Pennsylvania man accused of conspiring to assault officers with pepper spray on Jan. 6 is now scheduled to enter a guilty plea Thursday that could result in years behind bars. A notice was posted in D.C. District Court Wednesday that a status conference for 33-year-old Julian...
Virginia Woman Who Refused Abortion Found Murdered, Boyfriend Charged: Report
A Virginia Naval officer is being held in custody after the murder of his pregnant girlfriend who allegedly refused to get an abortion, reports the Associated Press. Raquiah King, 20, was found fatally shot near an intersection in Hanover County the day after her boyfriend, Emmanuel Coble, 27, took her to an abortion clinic for a procedure she refused, the report states.
MS-13 gang member admits to extorting Maryland business owners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gang member of MS-13 plead guilty to conspiracy to extort business owners Monday. La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as the MS-13 gang, is an international criminal enterprise that is active throughout the United States, including in Maryland. MS-13 in Maryland is organized into “cliques,” smaller groups operating in a specific area.
Baltimore couple arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
BALTIMORE -- An engaged couple from Baltimore was arrested Tuesday on charges related to their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to federal court records. Carrie Ann Williams and Tyrone McFadden Jr. are charged with disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and related charges.
A bench warrant is out for a Jan. 6 defendant — but police can't find him
WASHINGTON — A D.C. judge issued a bench warrant earlier this month for a District resident charged with entering the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, but police say they haven’t been able to locate him for three weeks and now his attorney in his Capitol riot case says she can’t reach him either.
11th arrest made in July 4th homicide in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested an 11th person in connection with the July 4th fatal shooting in Dorchester County. We’re told 18-year-old Zakai Curtis was arrested in Easton and charged with attempted first and second degree murder, two counts of second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, and other criminal charges. Curtis was extradited from Gloucester, Massachusetts and is currently being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
Grandson arrested, charged in 2021 death of elderly grandmother in Anne Arundel County
ODENTON, Md. - Authorities have arrested and charged a man with murder after the death of his elderly grandmother last year in Anne Arundel County. Police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Autumn Valley Circle in Odenton on December 16, 2021 by 78-year-old Betty Ann Esposito who said she needed help and had suffered a head injury after an alleged family dispute.
Deceased former Hyattsville Mayor allegedly defrauded schools out of millions
We're now learning of a complaint filed in federal court involving Ward and his personal business dealings.
Silver Spring Man Sentenced to 55 Months in Prison for Participation in January 6 Riot
On August 29, Joshua Pruitt of Silver Spring (previously residing in Washington, DC) was sentenced to 55 months in prison on a felony charge for his participation in the January 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capital Building. According to the District of Columbia U.S. Attorney’s Office, “Pruitt, who was in the process of joining the Proud Boys, attended a rally with members of the group, which describes itself as a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists.” At approximately 12:30 p.m., he began marching from the area of the rally to the Capitol. At about 2:10 p.m., he was illegally on the restricted grounds of the Northwest Lawn. He was wearing a tactical glove with knuckle pads. He saw rioters push through a line of law enforcement officers and advance up the stairs to the Upper West Terrace. Pruitt followed them, using a piece of fencing as a makeshift ladder to climb on onto the stairs.”
Oath Keepers lawyer indicted on conspiracy, obstruction charges connected to Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment Thursday against Oath Keepers general counsel Kellye SoRelle, accusing her of conspiracy and obstruction in connection with the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. The grand jury indictment was filed Thursday in the Western District of Texas, where SoRelle and Oath...
Hazing charges against 5 dropped in pledge's death
RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published in January 2022. Hazing charges against five former members of a now-expelled Virginia Commonwealth University fraternity in connection with a freshman’s death from alcohol poisoning after a party have been dropped. Six of the 11 former Delta Chi...
Off-duty FBI officer exchanged gunfire with driver following crash on I-295, police report says
WASHINGTON — An off-duty FBI police officer exchanged gunfire with another driver while in his car on Interstate 295 over the weekend. A Metropolitan Police Department report offers more details of the crash that led to a shooting on Saturday, Aug. 27.1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast.
Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
Nurse practitioner says CVS fired her over abortion stance, lawsuit filed in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A nurse practitioner from northern Virginia sued CVS Health on Wednesday, saying she was fired for refusing to provide abortion-inducing drugs at its MinuteClinic medical facilities. In the lawsuit, Paige Casey said CVS had for years granted her a religious accommodation that allowed her...
Family Of Unarmed 20-Year-Old Killed By Anne Arundel Police To File Civil Rights Lawsuit
CROFTON, Md. — On January 30th at around 4:00 PM, police responded to a 911 call in Crofton, Maryland. The caller was a woman named Mikel Quarles, who was having a major domestic dispute with her 20-year-old son, Dyonta Quarles Jr. The incident ended with the unarmed man being...
DC attorney general sues local software company billionaire for evading more than $25 million in taxes
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Karl Racine is suing a D.C. tech billionaire who he says has been living in the District for more than a decade - but has never paid any taxes. The lawsuit names Michael J. Saylor and the publicly-traded data tracking software company he co-founded, MicroStrategy, based out of Northern Virginia.
Baltimore woman sues cops who shot her while barraging a suspect with gunfire
BALTIMORE (CN) — The shooting of Tyrone Banks on Aug. 28, 2019, made headlines both for the more than 160 bullets that police fired at him and for the officer who took a bullet to his leg in the melee. An investigation by the State’s Attorney determined police had...
19-Year-Old Arrested After Annapolis Shooting Sent One To The Hospital
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 3, 2022 at approximately 1:00am, officers responded to the unit block of Marcs Ct. in regards to a shooting. Upon officers arrival they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was air lifted to an area trauma center in critical condition.
