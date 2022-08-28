ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA9

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Texas woman pleads guilty to role in $2.6M romance scam

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas woman who played a role in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said.Dominique Golden, 31, of Houston, personally collected nearly $1.3 million in cash, checks, money orders, and wire transfers from people across the U.S. that was deposited into bank accounts opened under the names of fake people and businesses that she controlled, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.Golden's alleged accomplices contacted victims via the internet and app-based communication platforms, cultivated the relationships, and convinced the victims that they needed money, prosecutors said.Golden was aware that other members of the conspiracy contacted the victims for the sole purpose of perpetrating the scam, prosecutors said.Under a plea agreement, Golden will forfeit assets derived from her criminal conduct, including two luxury cars, three handguns, three Rolex watches, and a 24-inch (61-centimeter) gold chain, prosecutors said.In exchange, prosecutors said they would recommend a sentence at the low end of sentencing guidelines.An email seeking comment was left with her attorney.Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Voice

Virginia Woman Who Refused Abortion Found Murdered, Boyfriend Charged: Report

A Virginia Naval officer is being held in custody after the murder of his pregnant girlfriend who allegedly refused to get an abortion, reports the Associated Press. Raquiah King, 20, was found fatally shot near an intersection in Hanover County the day after her boyfriend, Emmanuel Coble, 27, took her to an abortion clinic for a procedure she refused, the report states.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Maryland#Fraud#District Court
foxbaltimore.com

MS-13 gang member admits to extorting Maryland business owners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gang member of MS-13 plead guilty to conspiracy to extort business owners Monday. La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as the MS-13 gang, is an international criminal enterprise that is active throughout the United States, including in Maryland. MS-13 in Maryland is organized into “cliques,” smaller groups operating in a specific area.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Baltimore couple arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

BALTIMORE -- An engaged couple from Baltimore was arrested Tuesday on charges related to their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to federal court records. Carrie Ann Williams and Tyrone McFadden Jr. are charged with disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and related charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

11th arrest made in July 4th homicide in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested an 11th person in connection with the July 4th fatal shooting in Dorchester County. We’re told 18-year-old Zakai Curtis was arrested in Easton and charged with attempted first and second degree murder, two counts of second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, and other criminal charges. Curtis was extradited from Gloucester, Massachusetts and is currently being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
fox5dc.com

Grandson arrested, charged in 2021 death of elderly grandmother in Anne Arundel County

ODENTON, Md. - Authorities have arrested and charged a man with murder after the death of his elderly grandmother last year in Anne Arundel County. Police were called to a home in the 2000 block of Autumn Valley Circle in Odenton on December 16, 2021 by 78-year-old Betty Ann Esposito who said she needed help and had suffered a head injury after an alleged family dispute.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Silver Spring Man Sentenced to 55 Months in Prison for Participation in January 6 Riot

On August 29, Joshua Pruitt of Silver Spring (previously residing in Washington, DC) was sentenced to 55 months in prison on a felony charge for his participation in the January 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capital Building. According to the District of Columbia U.S. Attorney’s Office, “Pruitt, who was in the process of joining the Proud Boys, attended a rally with members of the group, which describes itself as a “pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists.” At approximately 12:30 p.m., he began marching from the area of the rally to the Capitol. At about 2:10 p.m., he was illegally on the restricted grounds of the Northwest Lawn. He was wearing a tactical glove with knuckle pads. He saw rioters push through a line of law enforcement officers and advance up the stairs to the Upper West Terrace. Pruitt followed them, using a piece of fencing as a makeshift ladder to climb on onto the stairs.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Hazing charges against 5 dropped in pledge's death

RICHMOND, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above was published in January 2022. Hazing charges against five former members of a now-expelled Virginia Commonwealth University fraternity in connection with a freshman’s death from alcohol poisoning after a party have been dropped. Six of the 11 former Delta Chi...
RICHMOND, VA
fox5dc.com

Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

19-Year-Old Arrested After Annapolis Shooting Sent One To The Hospital

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 3, 2022 at approximately 1:00am, officers responded to the unit block of Marcs Ct. in regards to a shooting. Upon officers arrival they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was air lifted to an area trauma center in critical condition.
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy