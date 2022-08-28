8 trade candidates for Broncos during roster cuts

Right now, the Denver Broncos only have five picks for the 2023 NFL draft, and general manager George Paton has said the team plans to acquire more.

A great way to collect some extra late-round picks would be by trading players at crowded positions ahead of roster cuts this week.

Here’s a quick look at eight players the Broncos might consider trading in the coming days.

1. WR Kendall Hinton

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Broncos are crowded at receiver and while it would be tough to part ways with the fan-favorite Hinton, it’s hard to find a spot for him on the 53-man roster.

2. OL Dalton Risner

(AP Photo/Bart Young)

The Broncos have two capable backup guards in Graham Glasgow and Netane Muti who could both start if needed. Risner, meanwhile, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023. Unless the team plans to give Risner an extension, trading him now before his contract expires would make sense.

3. DL Mike Purcell

(Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Purcell is 31 and he’s set to have a cap hit of $4,347,695 this season. If the Broncos part ways with Purcell, it would make it easier to carry Matt Henningsen or Jonathan Harris on the active roster.

4-5. OLBs Malik Reed and Jonathon Cooper

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Following Baron Browning’s emergence as an edge rusher, Denver has fantastic depth at outside linebacker. Trading away or Reed or Cooper would make the team’s decisions at OLB much easier.

6. DB J.R. Reed

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Similar to OLB, the Broncos are loaded with depth at safety. Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke and Delarrin Turner-Yell all seem like locks, leaving Reed as the odd man out.

7-8. Punters Sam Martin and Corliss Waitman

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Martin and Waitman competed for the starting job all summer and now the team has to choose between them. Whoever doesn’t win the job could be a trade candidate, especially with the Buffalo Bills needing to add a punter.