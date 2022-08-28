ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

8 trade candidates for Broncos during roster cuts

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHv6W_0hYiOB1h00

Right now, the Denver Broncos only have five picks for the 2023 NFL draft, and general manager George Paton has said the team plans to acquire more.

A great way to collect some extra late-round picks would be by trading players at crowded positions ahead of roster cuts this week.

Here’s a quick look at eight players the Broncos might consider trading in the coming days.

1. WR Kendall Hinton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dc2b4_0hYiOB1h00
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Broncos are crowded at receiver and while it would be tough to part ways with the fan-favorite Hinton, it’s hard to find a spot for him on the 53-man roster.

2. OL Dalton Risner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBfab_0hYiOB1h00
(AP Photo/Bart Young)

The Broncos have two capable backup guards in Graham Glasgow and Netane Muti who could both start if needed. Risner, meanwhile, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023. Unless the team plans to give Risner an extension, trading him now before his contract expires would make sense.

3. DL Mike Purcell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SyN2F_0hYiOB1h00
(Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Purcell is 31 and he’s set to have a cap hit of $4,347,695 this season. If the Broncos part ways with Purcell, it would make it easier to carry Matt Henningsen or Jonathan Harris on the active roster.

4-5. OLBs Malik Reed and Jonathon Cooper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oo4IJ_0hYiOB1h00
(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Following Baron Browning’s emergence as an edge rusher, Denver has fantastic depth at outside linebacker. Trading away or Reed or Cooper would make the team’s decisions at OLB much easier.

6. DB J.R. Reed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLkVm_0hYiOB1h00
(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Similar to OLB, the Broncos are loaded with depth at safety. Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke and Delarrin Turner-Yell all seem like locks, leaving Reed as the odd man out.

7-8. Punters Sam Martin and Corliss Waitman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bwfb7_0hYiOB1h00
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Martin and Waitman competed for the starting job all summer and now the team has to choose between them. Whoever doesn’t win the job could be a trade candidate, especially with the Buffalo Bills needing to add a punter.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback Today

The Cleveland Browns are expected to part ways with a former first-round pick this Tuesday. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Browns will release quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen signed a one-year contract with the Browns in July. In the team's preseason opener, he completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 56...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade

On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why did the Broncos trade Malik Reed?

Malik Reed was an unexpected success story for the Denver Broncos. After joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019, Reed initially made the 53-man roster as a backup rotational pass rusher. He went on to start eight games as a rookie as an injury fill-in.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Harris
CBS Denver

Several notable Broncos traded, released or waived Tuesday

Malik Reed, Josh Johnson, Mike Purcell, McTelvin Agim and Kendal Hinton are the notable Broncos who were either traded, released or waived today. Reed, who has been a starter at outside linebacker, was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late-round draft pick. In 4 seasons, the edge rusher out of Nevada registered 15 sacks. Brett Rypien has won the backup quarterback job as the team released Josh Johnson today. The Broncos also released veteran defensive lineman Mike Purcell. The Broncos can bring both Purcell and Johnson back tomorrow without other teams trying to claim them. Agim and Hinton were...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Wr Kendall Hinton#Dl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars' special teams coordinator Heath Farwell explains why team cut their kickers on Tuesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars were briefly without the services of a kicker on Tuesday before claiming second-year leg Riley Patterson off waivers on Wednesday. They struggled to find a competent solution to their kicking needs and despite the outstanding play of rookie James McCourt against the Atlanta Falcons last week, the team decided to keep rolling the dice to find a long-term answer at the position.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears are working out veteran OG Kelechi Osemele

The Chicago Bears have been busy as can be working to upgrade their offensive line with young talent recently, most notably with claiming former 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders. But they are also reportedly looking at veterans too, including another former Raider who has been out of football for the last year.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs

We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 thoughts on the Chiefs' initial 53-man roster

The Kansas City Chiefs have assembled its first iteration of the 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. It wasn’t quite what many were expecting and will likely undergo some changes within the next 24 hours. The team will have the opportunity to send players to injured reserve, claim players on waivers and sign free agents by mid-day tomorrow. Before that happens, let’s take a look at the initial roster composition and see what we can draw from it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy