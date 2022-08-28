ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair

Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Nation

Jeanie Buss Clarifies Comments About Russell Westbrook Being Lakers’ Best Player In 2021-22

Russell Westbrook quickly became a controversial figure on the Los Angeles Lakers during his first year with the team. Despite skepticism over Westbrook’s fit, the Lakers faithful and a fair share of NBA analysts initially showed excitement about the 2017 NBA MVP’s arrival soon after his move was made official. The nine-time All-Star further fanned championship expectations, saying he was focused on making the game easy for LeBron James in order to win his first-ever NBA title.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Lakers Nation

Lakers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT

LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.

 https://lakersnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy