Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Lakers News: Julius Erving Doesn’t Believe LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is Fair
Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has built one of the most impressive resumes in the history of the NBA. For all his accomplishments and accolades, James has firmly supplanted himself in the “GOAT” debate that fans love to have. While legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believe the GOAT debate can never be settled because of several variables, some people think the answer is Michael Jordan.
Lakers News: Jerry Buss Attempted To Purchase Dallas Cowboys
The history of the Los Angeles Lakers is filled with plenty of intrigue and drama, and Hulu has captivated the fanbase with its 10-part docuseries “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers.”. Lakers governor Jeanie Buss was heavily involved in the project and has expressed her wish to...
Lakers News: Cam Reddish Refutes Report He Has Requested Trade From Knicks
There is still plenty of time for the Los Angeles Lakers to make roster moves before training camp begins and one name they have been linked to for some time now is New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish. The Knicks traded for Reddish last season, but he struggled to crack...
Jeanie Buss Clarifies Comments About Russell Westbrook Being Lakers’ Best Player In 2021-22
Russell Westbrook quickly became a controversial figure on the Los Angeles Lakers during his first year with the team. Despite skepticism over Westbrook’s fit, the Lakers faithful and a fair share of NBA analysts initially showed excitement about the 2017 NBA MVP’s arrival soon after his move was made official. The nine-time All-Star further fanned championship expectations, saying he was focused on making the game easy for LeBron James in order to win his first-ever NBA title.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakers Rumors: Pacers Wanted Talen-Horton-Tucker & To Give Back Daniel Theis In Russell Westbrook Trade Talks
With the start of training camp now less than a month away, the Los Angeles Lakers are still searching for roster upgrades in hopes of getting back into championship contention. The Lakers recently made their first trade of the summer, acquiring Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz for Talen Horton-Tucker...
Lakers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT
LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.https://lakersnation.com
Comments / 0