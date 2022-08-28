3 injured by turbulence on flight from Florida
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A flight from Orlando, Florida, to Salt Lake City on Friday reportedly endured enough turbulence to injure three passengers.
Anthony Black, a spokesperson for Delta Airlines told ABC4 that AirBus A321 was mid-flight when it encountered mild turbulence. As a result, three of 143 passengers reportedly received injuries which have been kept undisclosed.
Following the turbulence, Black said the flight continued to Salt Lake City where it landed without issue.
The three injured passengers were reportedly met by paramedics who released two of the individuals and transported one to a nearby hospital.
