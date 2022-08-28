ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neurosis Vocalist Scott Kelly Admits to Familial Abuse, Announces Retirement From Band

WARNING: The following news story contains language related to domestic violence that may be triggering for some readers. If you or someone you know is facing abuse, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website. A disclaimer on the website notes that if you are concerned your Internet usage is being monitored, an alternative option is to call 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233).
E.Town Concrete Vocalist Anthony Martini Helped Launch Controversial AI Rapper FN Meka

Anthony Martini, vocalist for New Jersey alternative metal band E.Town Concrete is a co-creator of the controversial AI (artificial intelligence) rapper FN Meka. After amassing 10 million followers on TikTok, Capitol Records signed FN Meka, making the bot the world's first AI rapper to sign to a deal with a major label. Shortly after the signing, it was uncovered that the rapper has used the N-word in lyrics, despite none of its creators being Black. This backlash spurred Capitol to promptly drop FN Meka in tandem with an apology statement.
Ozzy Osbourne Thinks He Can Still Do Another Tour

Ozzy Osbourne not only has a new album coming out, but he also plans to hit the road after it's released. The rockstar revealed his tentative tour plans during an interview with The Guardian and says that he's going to "give it the best shot I can for another tour."
Corey Taylor Discusses the ‘Drama’ Behind Stone Sour’s Current Hiatus

Corey Taylor addressed Stone Sour's ongoing "indefinite hiatus" in a new interview with rock radio host Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM Volume's Trunk Nation this week. During the chat, the rock and metal singer indicated that "drama" between Stone Sour members played a part in the respite. Not to mention, "the solo thing's more where my heart is, to be honest," Taylor explained.
Murderdolls Members Feuding Over 20th Anniversary Reissue of Debut

Surviving members of Murderdolls, the horror punk supergroup that included the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison on guitar and backing vocals, are currently arguing over the details surrounding a 20th anniversary reissue of the band's debut album. That effort, Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls, initially emerged in August 2002....
How Machine Head’s Robb Flynn Learned to Scream

Machine Head's Robb Flynn is the latest guest on Loudwire 'How I Learned to Scream' video series. Of Kingdom and Crown is the 10th studio album from the veteran group led by Flynn and the first since rebuilding the group in the wake of the departures of two longtime members, supercharged with aggression, bountifully dynamic and conceptually inspired by hit anime series, the ultra violent Attack on Titan.
Pantera Announce Four Reunion Shows at 2022 Festivals

The much discussed Pantera outing with Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown and special guests Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante will officially hit the stage in December. That's because the foursome will be rocking three of the five scheduled Knotfests that are taking part in South America that month. Update: Pantera have...
Muse’s Matt Bellamy Credits His Son for Slipknot Influence on New Album

Parenthood can bring about change for some artists, but before you jump to conclusions thinking it might make Muse safer in their choices, think again! Those who've been paying attention to Muse's singles so far off the new Will of the People album will tell you that at nine albums in, the band is releasing some of their heaviest music to date. In this exclusive preview of an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe airing today (Aug. 25) at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, singer Matt Bellamy credits his son for some of the Slipknot influence on their new record.
