Dimebag Darrell’s Guitar Tech to Join Pantera Reunion + Bring Original Gear
Grady Champion, who served as Dimebag Darrell's guitar tech throughout his touring career, will be joining Pantera on their reunion tour. He announced the news through a lengthy caption on his social media. Zakk Wylde will play guitar for Pantera throughout the reunion tour, which kicks off this later year...
Neurosis Vocalist Scott Kelly Admits to Familial Abuse, Announces Retirement From Band
WARNING: The following news story contains language related to domestic violence that may be triggering for some readers. If you or someone you know is facing abuse, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website. A disclaimer on the website notes that if you are concerned your Internet usage is being monitored, an alternative option is to call 800-799-SAFE (800-799-7233).
Nita Strauss Recalls Alice Cooper’s Reaction When She Joined Demi Lovato’s Band
In early July, Nita Strauss announced that she was leaving Alice Cooper's band to pursue a new adventure, which we found out soon after was joining Demi Lovato's touring band. The guitarist opened up about the transition during a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, and shared how Cooper reacted when she gave him the news.
James Hetfield’s Wife Francesca Speaks Out on Reported Split Between the Couple
It has been reported that Metallica frontman James Hetfield and his wife of 25 years, Francesca, have intentions on getting divorced and, speaking to TMZ, Francesca lamented that the relationship had "come to this." TMZ originally alleged that a "source close to the former couple" informed them that James had...
E.Town Concrete Vocalist Anthony Martini Helped Launch Controversial AI Rapper FN Meka
Anthony Martini, vocalist for New Jersey alternative metal band E.Town Concrete is a co-creator of the controversial AI (artificial intelligence) rapper FN Meka. After amassing 10 million followers on TikTok, Capitol Records signed FN Meka, making the bot the world's first AI rapper to sign to a deal with a major label. Shortly after the signing, it was uncovered that the rapper has used the N-word in lyrics, despite none of its creators being Black. This backlash spurred Capitol to promptly drop FN Meka in tandem with an apology statement.
Ozzy Osbourne Thinks He Can Still Do Another Tour
Ozzy Osbourne not only has a new album coming out, but he also plans to hit the road after it's released. The rockstar revealed his tentative tour plans during an interview with The Guardian and says that he's going to "give it the best shot I can for another tour."
Watch Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Trivium’s Matt Heafy + More Crush ‘Metal: Hellsinger’ Concert Live
Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Trivium’s Matt Heafy, Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne, Refused’s Dennis Lyxzen and Black Crown Initiate’s James Dorton will all perform today (Aug. 25) at the Metal: Hellsinger concert at Gamescom 2022. And you can watch a live stream of the concert right here!
Why Josh Klinghoffer Didn’t Like Working With Rick Rubin on Red Hot Chili Peppers Album, ‘Way More a Hindrance’
Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer implied in a recent interview that his work with the band would have been a lot better had prolific producer Rick Rubin (Black Sabbath, Beastie Boys) not been part of the process. Talking to VinylWriterMusic, Klinghoffer looked back on his time with the...
Corey Taylor Discusses the ‘Drama’ Behind Stone Sour’s Current Hiatus
Corey Taylor addressed Stone Sour's ongoing "indefinite hiatus" in a new interview with rock radio host Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM Volume's Trunk Nation this week. During the chat, the rock and metal singer indicated that "drama" between Stone Sour members played a part in the respite. Not to mention, "the solo thing's more where my heart is, to be honest," Taylor explained.
How a Deadly School Fire Inspired Lyrics for Massive Journey Hit Song
Journey keyboard/guitarist Jonathan Cain opened up about two near-death experiences he had as a child on an episode of I Am Second. The musician talked about a tragic school fire at Chicago's Our Lady of the Angels church school that led him on a path with music and eventually to writing one of their biggest hits.
The Pretty Reckless Announce New ‘Other Worlds’ Release, Share ‘Got So High’ Remix
A year and a half after the release of their fourth album Death by Rock and Roll, The Pretty Reckless have announced an upcoming new project called Other Worlds, which will be out later this year. Unlike a traditional album of all new material, Other Worlds sees The Pretty Reckless...
Fire From the Gods Pay Homage to Strong Moms With ‘Thousand Lifetimes’ Song, Announce ‘Soul Revolution’ Album
Fire From the Gods, the alt-metal band based out of Austin, Texas, have announced their fourth album, Soul Revolution, which will be out Oct. 28 on Better Noise Music. Accompanying this news is a music video for the third single, "Thousand Lifetimes," which pays homage to strong mothers. “I came...
Dee Snider Praises Black Veil Brides’ ‘Classy’ Move Amid Concert Cancellation
Black Veil Brides were forced to cancel their show last night (Aug. 30) at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado due to technical issues, but they came up with a solution to appease the audience. Dee Snider has praised the band on how they handled the situation and called the move "classy."
Murderdolls Members Feuding Over 20th Anniversary Reissue of Debut
Surviving members of Murderdolls, the horror punk supergroup that included the late Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison on guitar and backing vocals, are currently arguing over the details surrounding a 20th anniversary reissue of the band's debut album. That effort, Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls, initially emerged in August 2002....
How Machine Head’s Robb Flynn Learned to Scream
Machine Head's Robb Flynn is the latest guest on Loudwire 'How I Learned to Scream' video series. Of Kingdom and Crown is the 10th studio album from the veteran group led by Flynn and the first since rebuilding the group in the wake of the departures of two longtime members, supercharged with aggression, bountifully dynamic and conceptually inspired by hit anime series, the ultra violent Attack on Titan.
Pantera Announce Four Reunion Shows at 2022 Festivals
The much discussed Pantera outing with Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown and special guests Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante will officially hit the stage in December. That's because the foursome will be rocking three of the five scheduled Knotfests that are taking part in South America that month. Update: Pantera have...
Circa Survive Singer Anthony Green Denies Rumors That Band Is Breaking Up
Relax, Circa Survive fans. The band is not breaking up, though the group is on what singer Anthony Green calls "a little break." Rumors of a possible split started circulating online after the band altered the status of their Patreon for fans, but Green has assuaged any fears of a split.
Official Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Merch Revealed, Will Benefit Charities
Official Taylor Hawkins tribute merch will go on sale starting tomorrow (Sept. 2), the day before one of the two Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. The merch sold will benefit two charities, Music Support and MusiCares. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts are "two global events celebrating the memory & music of...
Muse’s Matt Bellamy Credits His Son for Slipknot Influence on New Album
Parenthood can bring about change for some artists, but before you jump to conclusions thinking it might make Muse safer in their choices, think again! Those who've been paying attention to Muse's singles so far off the new Will of the People album will tell you that at nine albums in, the band is releasing some of their heaviest music to date. In this exclusive preview of an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe airing today (Aug. 25) at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, singer Matt Bellamy credits his son for some of the Slipknot influence on their new record.
See Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil Perform With The Pretty Reckless in Seattle
Given Seattle's music history, you never know who will make an appearance during a concert there. Last night (Aug. 31), fans in attendance of The Pretty Reckless' show at Seattle's Moore Theatre not only also got to see Ayron Jones, but also Soundgarden riff master Kim Thayil as well. Thayil...
