GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No more pregame backflips. No more hotel dances. No more unnecessary hits. Anthony Richardson is now Florida’s unchallenged – and still unproven — starting quarterback, a budding star who’s already become a popular name found near the top of several 2023 NFL mock drafts. He’s big. He’s fast. He’s got arm talent. He’s smart. He’s polished. He’s a hometown hero who grew up in Gainesville and is eager to take over a coveted job in front of longtime friends and beloved family members. He’s everything the rebuilding Gators need and everything opposing defenses fear. He just needs to stay heathy, something he failed to do as a backup last season.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO