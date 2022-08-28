Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s Harm Reduction Coalition reports hundreds of overdose reversals
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday was International Overdose Awareness Day. While we’re remembering those lost to overdoses, we’re also looking at the responses aimed at keeping people alive. Recently, Book No Further hosted a launch event in downtown Roanoke for Beth Macy’s latest book on the opioid crisis,...
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s tie to California law causing split in opinions over vehicle standards
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia may be impacted by a law passed over on the other side of the country: California is banning the sale of new gas powered cars by 2035. Then-Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill back in 2021 that tied Virginia to California’s vehicle emission standards. Now, Virginia would also have to ban the sale of new gas powered cars in 13 years if there is not a change in law.
NBC 29 News
Roanoke College poll shows most Virginians don’t want Gov. Youngkin in presidential race
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new poll from Roanoke College shows that Governor Glenn Youngkin’s approval rating is going up, however that does not mean that Virginians approve of the idea of him running the country. Speculation indicates that Youngkin may run for president in 2024, and the poll...
NBC 29 News
Doctor has safety reminders for parents as kids head back to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in our hometowns are officially back to school, but that also means kids can get distracted, which can lead to more pedestrian or bicycle injuries. A pediatric surgeon who is also a pediatric trauma expert with Carilion Children’s said as school starts back up for...
Comments / 0