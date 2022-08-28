ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia’s Harm Reduction Coalition reports hundreds of overdose reversals

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday was International Overdose Awareness Day. While we’re remembering those lost to overdoses, we’re also looking at the responses aimed at keeping people alive. Recently, Book No Further hosted a launch event in downtown Roanoke for Beth Macy’s latest book on the opioid crisis,...
Virginia’s tie to California law causing split in opinions over vehicle standards

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia may be impacted by a law passed over on the other side of the country: California is banning the sale of new gas powered cars by 2035. Then-Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill back in 2021 that tied Virginia to California’s vehicle emission standards. Now, Virginia would also have to ban the sale of new gas powered cars in 13 years if there is not a change in law.
Doctor has safety reminders for parents as kids head back to school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in our hometowns are officially back to school, but that also means kids can get distracted, which can lead to more pedestrian or bicycle injuries. A pediatric surgeon who is also a pediatric trauma expert with Carilion Children’s said as school starts back up for...
