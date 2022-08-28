Read full article on original website
fox9.com
New driving hazard for Minnesotans: hay in the highway
(FOX 9) - Minnesotans are accustomed to dealing with snow on their highways in winter, but during State Fair season, drivers evidently should be on the lookout for a different type of road hazard: hay on the highway. There were two hay spills on highways in the Twin Cities metro...
kchkradio.net
Driver, two passengers injured after early morning crash in Shakopee
(BRING ME THE NEWS) – A driver and two passengers were hospitalized after their car left the road and rolled over in Shakopee early Saturday morning, with authorities citing alcohol as a factor in the crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Buick Regal was traveling on the...
Moped rider dies after woman in SUV drives over him
A moped rider died in Blaine Wednesday night after an SUV driver went over him as he was lying on the road. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Brian Johnson, 44, of Blaine, died at a local hospital after the incident just after 8:30 p.m. near the 1700 block of 119th Ave Northeast.
5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
fox9.com
Mpls shooting in 'quiet neighborhood' results in manslaughter charges for woman
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An argument between a man and a woman in Minneapolis Monday ended with a deadly shooting, and manslaughter charges for the woman. Janice Louise Hawkins-Green, 39, of Minneapolis is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she shot her relationship partner in front of his mother – an act she said was an accident, after telling him to "get his sh--" and shoving his gun at him.
fox9.com
Threats at Fairview Riverside sparks Minneapolis police response
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man threatening staff at Fairview Riverside in Minneapolis, who may have been armed with a knife, sparked a police response Thursday night. According to police, the man was reportedly held up in a room, threatening staff and security at the hospital off Riverside Avenue. The man also threatened to harm officers when they arrived around 9:30 p.m.
fox9.com
Mom charged after allegedly taking son from parental visitation in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A mom accused of kidnapping her nearly 9-month-old son from a custodial visit on Wednesday, spurring a state safety alert, has been charged. Zenitra Zaphorah Forester, 24, of Hamel, is charged with kidnapping in connection to the Aug. 30 incident. Forester was charged Wednesday. She...
Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
Motorcyclist dead after crash with vehicle in Blaine
BLAINE, Minn. — A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle Tuesday night in Blaine. Blaine police say a man was riding on the 1700 block of 119th Avenue Northeast around 8:30 when the bike made contact with a vehicle. Police say the motorcyclist died from his injuries.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair police seek help finding missing man
(FOX 9) - Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing vulnerable adult who got separated from his group at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an alert seeking information on the whereabouts of 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt, asking anyone who knows anything about where he is to contact the Minnesota State Fair Police Department at 651-288-4503.
Abducted woman saved by strangers at convenience store
Workers at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls may have saved the life of a woman who was abducted by a stranger in the Twin Cities. Store workers offered the woman help when she was able to get away from the abductor.
KIMT
More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota
CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
Vehicle Strikes Wall in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol suspects alcohol was a factor in a crash involving a St. Paul man in Red Wing early Sunday morning. The incident report indicates 34-year-old Johnathan Maples was traveling north on Hwy. 61 when his pick-up truck went off the road and struck a brick wall at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy. 19 around 3 a.m. The report says Maples was not buckled up at the time of the crash.
fox9.com
Car crashes into building, shortly after new owners finalize purchase
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A local veterinarian is cleaning up after a car crashed into their recently purchased new location in Brooklyn Park. Allied Emergency Veterinary Service purchased the property on 93rd Avenue North Friday, only for owners to show up Monday morning and discover a huge hole in the building.
valleynewslive.com
Dog is dead after attacking owners, leaves one in hospital
HASTINGS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after a vicious Pitbull attack that took place Tuesday evening. Officials say the dog bit the woman’s daughter and when the woman got involved, the Pitbull then attacked the mother, which lead to the daughter calling 911.
Police: Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis
More details are emerging about an abduction incident that ended with a woman being rescued at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls. The victim, a woman in her 30s, raised the alarm in the store 1125 Main St. W. at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, having been driven more than 40 miles from where she said she was abducted in downtown Minneapolis.
Man, infant and toddler killed in Anoka County head-on crash
ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says an adult male, a toddler and an infant have died following a vehicle crash near the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard Northeast and Butternut Street Northwest in Ham Lake Sunday. Law enforcement responded to the crash around 3:04 p.m....
fox9.com
2 hurt in attack by family dog at Hastings, Minn. home
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A dog attack at a Hastings, Minnesota home on Tuesday evening left two people hurt, officers report. Police say a hysterical child called 911 around 5:30 p.m. to report that their mother was being attacked by the family dog. At the scene, police forced their way into the home to rescue to the victims. Officers say they were forced to shoot the dog, which authorities believe was a pitbull or a mixed breed.
fox9.com
Car crashes into planned emergency vet
A building bought to provide emergency veterinarian services in Brooklyn Park had a car drive into it – leaving a large hole, and delaying its opening. But the setback won’t dampen the new owners spirits.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
What happens if you remove I-94?
What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
