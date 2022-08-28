ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fstoppers

Can This Ultra-Cheap f/1.4 Lens Take Worthwhile Images?

TTArtisan makes some very affordable lenses, and at $118, the 17mm f/1.4 is no different. Offering a wide focal length paired with a maximum aperture and available for a wide variety of APS-C mounts, it looks like a potentially useful budget option for a wide range of shooters. If you are interested in such a lens, check out this great video review that takes a look at the 17mm f/1.4 and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
techeblog.com

LG OLED Flex LX3 is World’s First Bendable 42-inch OLED TV, Can Go from Flat to Curved (900R) in Seconds

We have Corsair’s Xeneon Flex bendable gaming monitor, and now, the LG OLED Flex LX3, the wold’s first bendable 42-inch OLED TV. Whether it be for game console, PC, or streaming use, this display is capable of going from completely flat to curved (900R) in seconds, complete with infinite contrast, deep blacks, highly-accurate colors (100% color fidelity certified), a 0.1 millisecond response time and low input lag.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get This Smart HD Security Camera for Just $17

The Blink Mini is a compact but fully-featured indoor smart security camera, and it’s currently marked down to its lowest price ever on Amazon. Already a great deal at its regular price of $34.99 for one camera, you can currently get TWO cameras for $34.99, bringing the price down to just $17.50 each. What makes this such a good deal is that the Blink Mini doesn’t sacrifice any major features despite its low price. The camera can record video in 1080P, and has a night vision mode, so you can see intruders clearly if your room is dark. If you...
Space.com

Best Budget Cameras: Picks from Canon, Olympus, Sony and more

Buying a camera doesn't need to break the bank. Save money by picking up one of the best bargain cameras on the market. It was a while ago, but certainly within recent memory, that even relatively rudimentary digital camera setups cost a great deal of money. These days, with developing technology and a much more comprehensive range of sensors and systems on the market, you can still purchase high-quality digital cameras for a fraction of the price they were even a few years ago.
Fstoppers

What Is the Difference Between a Speedlight and a Strobe?

If you are new to artificial lighting, the array of terminology and equipment can be a bit overwhelming at first. One of the most important distinctions is that between a speedlight and a strobe. Though the terms are sometimes used somewhat interchangeably, they are fundamentally different devices with distinct purposes. This great video tutorial will show you the difference between the two and what each is used for.
Fstoppers

Is This the Best Fujifilm Lens Ever Made?

Fujifilm has made some excellent cameras and glass to adorn them with, but one photographer claims that this lens is the cream of the crop. So, is he right or is there something better that can be found in Fujifilm's extensive line-up? It is well documented that the Fujifilm medium...
The Verge

The Sony Xperia 5 IV puts powerful features in all three rear cameras

Sony is renewing its “compact” phone for another season with the announcement of the Xperia 5 IV. It’s a step down from the 1 IV in size, price, and features but shares the same emphasis on parity across its camera system. That means all three of the phone’s rear cameras — standard wide, ultrawide, and telephoto — include the company’s excellent Real-time Eye AF for better portraits and are capable of super-fast burst shooting speeds even with HDR enabled. It has other flagship specs to back up its camera features, too, and comes with an equally flagship-y price: $999.
Android Authority

Android 13 update: When is it coming to your phone?

Most companies haven't shared their update timelines yet, but we can make educated guesses based on past data. The stable Android 13 update is finally here. Google released the brand new version of its OS on August 15 and rolled it out to its Pixel phones on day one. But...
notebookcheck.net

Revolutionary RawNeRF AI could bring exceptional low-light camera performance to future Google Pixel smartphones

Recently, members of the Google Research team presented RawNeRF, an AI-based camera software that could improve smartphone computational photography. Introduced during the Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference (CVPR), RawNeRF is designed to work with smartphone camera sensors, which are typically much smaller than those found in DSLR cameras. As a result, manufacturers have looked towards computational photography for image quality improvements, particularly in low-light conditions.
Fstoppers

Is This the Best Lens Available Today?

We are living in an age of incredible lenses that offer combinations of versatility, performance, and image quality that were unimaginable even just a decade ago. One lens makes a strong case for the best combination of those aforementioned factors, however, and it is from a manufacturer you might not expect.
Fstoppers

How Much Editing Technique Does a Landscape Photographer Need?

Modern landscape photography often uses quite a wide range of post-processing techniques, almost to the point that it can be overwhelming knowing which to employ for a photo or to learn the full gamut employed by many photographers. Do you really need to invest all that time and effort into learning and using all those techniques? This great video makes a case that less is more when it comes to editing landscape images.
Fstoppers

Are You a ‘Fanny Pack Photgrapher'?

Under the category of so-ridiculous-that-I'm-not-sure-it's-real-but-kind-of-a-cool idea is a video that chronicles the life of a "fanny pack photographer." I had heard of fanny packs, as a child of the 80s. I know what a photographer is (I think). I did not know what a fanny pack photographer was. Is it a camera that also serves as a fanny pack? A fanny pack that doubles as a camera? The answer is that is none of these things.
Fstoppers

Can This Respected Vintage Lens Hold Up to Modern Standards?

It is easy to get caught up in the remarkable performance and image quality of modern lenses, but the past century has given us hundreds of fantastic lenses full of character, and if you can find the right one, you can discover an entirely new creative world while spending far, far less than you would on a new option. The Pentax Asahi Super Takumar 55mm f/2 is one such lens, and this great video review takes a look at the sort of performance and image quality you can get from it on a modern body.
