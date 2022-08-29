Jurgen Klopp Gives Harvey Elliott Injury Update After Liverpool Beat Bournemouth

After Liverpool took apart Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp provided an injury update on one of the goalscorers, Harvey Elliott.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Liverpool were in irresistible form after a poor start to the season and completely dominated the Cherries with the goals coming from Luis Diaz x2, Roberto Firmino x2, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabio Carvalho, a Chris Mepham own goal, and a fantastic strike from Elliott.

The 19-year-old was once again bright and creative in Liverpool's midfield but had to be withdrawn at half-time and was replaced by teammate Carvalho.

That led to immediate concern amongst Reds fans who are already missing Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, and a whole host of other players through injury.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In his press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com ) after the match, Klopp explained that Elliott had felt something in a previous game, and with his team in control and leading 5-0, it made sense to make a precautionary substitution.

"Harvey felt just a little bit in another game. We wouldn't have taken him off, but being 5-0 up we thought if that's not the moment then the moment will never come again.

"Nothing after the game, assessment now, spoke now only recently with the physio. He should be completely fine."

LFCTR Verdict

England under-21 international Elliott has been one of the few bright spots from Liverpool's disappointing start to the season but it looks like positive news and he should hopefully be fit and available to face Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday.

