ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp Gives Harvey Elliott Injury Update After Liverpool Beat Bournemouth

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SAuTp_0hYiN9JH00

After Liverpool took apart Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp provided an injury update on one of the goalscorers, Harvey Elliott.

After Liverpool took apart Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp provided an injury update on one of the goalscorers, Harvey Elliott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOY2S_0hYiN9JH00

IMAGO / Colorsport

Liverpool were in irresistible form after a poor start to the season and completely dominated the Cherries with the goals coming from Luis Diaz x2, Roberto Firmino x2, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabio Carvalho, a Chris Mepham own goal, and a fantastic strike from Elliott.

The 19-year-old was once again bright and creative in Liverpool's midfield but had to be withdrawn at half-time and was replaced by teammate Carvalho.

That led to immediate concern amongst Reds fans who are already missing Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, and a whole host of other players through injury.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In his press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com ) after the match, Klopp explained that Elliott had felt something in a previous game, and with his team in control and leading 5-0, it made sense to make a precautionary substitution.

"Harvey felt just a little bit in another game. We wouldn't have taken him off, but being 5-0 up we thought if that's not the moment then the moment will never come again.

"Nothing after the game, assessment now, spoke now only recently with the physio. He should be completely fine."

LFCTR Verdict

England under-21 international Elliott has been one of the few bright spots from Liverpool's disappointing start to the season but it looks like positive news and he should hopefully be fit and available to face Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Harvey Elliott
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bournemouth#Manchester United#Reds#Liverpoolfc Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy