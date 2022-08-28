Read full article on original website
Virginia’s tie to California law causing split in opinions over vehicle standards
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia may be impacted by a law passed over on the other side of the country: California is banning the sale of new gas powered cars by 2035. Then-Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill back in 2021 that tied Virginia to California’s vehicle emission standards. Now, Virginia would also have to ban the sale of new gas powered cars in 13 years if there is not a change in law.
“Substance use disorder does not discriminate”: honoring Overdose Awareness Day in the Valley
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Drug overdoses continues to be the leading cause of unnatural death in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That’s been the case since 2013. On Aug. 31, International Overdose Awareness Day, treatment centers and advocacy groups come together to help people learn about...
2022 Virginia ABC liquor sales soar
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Liquor sales are up higher this year in Virginia. Virginia ABC reported a gross revenue of $1.4 billion, up $60 million from 2021. The increase is being attributed to more businesses reopening for in-person dining and six ABC store expansions. “This was really the year of...
Leaders launch ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign ahead of Labor Day weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond on Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin joined other leaders across the state to remind Virginians about the dangers of impaired driving as part of a statewide traffic safety awareness campaign called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”. The campaign,...
August 2022 weather stats and how this summer compares
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The start of September might not be the official end of summer but it does bring a close to what we refer to as meteorological summer. It’s much easier keeping seasonal weather records by the full month as opposed to the solstice and equinox. Our...
Roanoke College poll shows most Virginians don’t want Gov. Youngkin in presidential race
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new poll from Roanoke College shows that Governor Glenn Youngkin’s approval rating is going up, however that does not mean that Virginians approve of the idea of him running the country. Speculation indicates that Youngkin may run for president in 2024, and the poll...
Youngkin administration to move forward with plan to withdraw from greenhouse gas initiative
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The administration of Governor Glenn Youngkin says it is moving forward with plans to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. But supporters of the effort to address climate change are saying not so fast. The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) requires utilities that generate...
Ridership increases on Virginia Amtrak routes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The number of people taking the train continues to climb across the Commonwealth. Ridership on Amtrak’s state-supported routes hit an all-time high during the month of July. More than 110,00 passengers used Amtrak’s Virginia routes during the month. That’s an increase of more than 28%...
Gas prices continue to decline after record high in June
(WHSV) - The relief at the pump continues. According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline is now $3.86 a gallon as of Wednesday, down from a record high of $5.01 on June 14. On a more local scale, the state of Virginia was averaging $3.62 a gallon on...
Doctor has safety reminders for parents as kids head back to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in our hometowns are officially back to school, but that also means kids can get distracted, which can lead to more pedestrian or bicycle injuries. A pediatric surgeon who is also a pediatric trauma expert with Carilion Children’s said as school starts back up for...
