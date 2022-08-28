ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Virginia’s tie to California law causing split in opinions over vehicle standards

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia may be impacted by a law passed over on the other side of the country: California is banning the sale of new gas powered cars by 2035. Then-Governor Ralph Northam signed a bill back in 2021 that tied Virginia to California’s vehicle emission standards. Now, Virginia would also have to ban the sale of new gas powered cars in 13 years if there is not a change in law.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

2022 Virginia ABC liquor sales soar

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Liquor sales are up higher this year in Virginia. Virginia ABC reported a gross revenue of $1.4 billion, up $60 million from 2021. The increase is being attributed to more businesses reopening for in-person dining and six ABC store expansions. “This was really the year of...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
WHSV

August 2022 weather stats and how this summer compares

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The start of September might not be the official end of summer but it does bring a close to what we refer to as meteorological summer. It’s much easier keeping seasonal weather records by the full month as opposed to the solstice and equinox. Our...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Ridership increases on Virginia Amtrak routes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The number of people taking the train continues to climb across the Commonwealth. Ridership on Amtrak’s state-supported routes hit an all-time high during the month of July. More than 110,00 passengers used Amtrak’s Virginia routes during the month. That’s an increase of more than 28%...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#General Health#Linus Covid#Virginians
WHSV

Gas prices continue to decline after record high in June

(WHSV) - The relief at the pump continues. According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline is now $3.86 a gallon as of Wednesday, down from a record high of $5.01 on June 14. On a more local scale, the state of Virginia was averaging $3.62 a gallon on...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Doctor has safety reminders for parents as kids head back to school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in our hometowns are officially back to school, but that also means kids can get distracted, which can lead to more pedestrian or bicycle injuries. A pediatric surgeon who is also a pediatric trauma expert with Carilion Children’s said as school starts back up for...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy