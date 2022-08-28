ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WPFO

Mainer catches huge fish in Sebago Lake

A man fishing on Sebago Lake last week caught the fish of a lifetime -- a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing the...
SEBAGO, ME
94.9 HOM

There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall

Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WCVB

Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide

LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
LOVELL, ME
94.3 WCYY

Amazing Location and Design Highlight This Stunning Modern Home in Portland

Portland has been a very desirable destination for quite some time. Even in this crazy housing market, with prices continually increasing, houses continue to sell. One of the most desirable yet nearly impossible neighborhoods to find housing in is the East End. The section of town is loaded with great restaurants, beautiful scenery, and spectacular people-watching.
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

Spotted in Portland: This Might Be the Most Maine Vandalism Ever

Normally, when you think of vandalism or even hear the word, you immediately think some kind of destruction, right? Either some type of destruction or possibly even graffiti. And while graffiti, assuming it's not actually approved graffiti art, tends to be vulgar and slanderous and found on the sides of overpasses, bridges, or other public areas, some vandalism can be as simple as a sentence written somewhere.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

World-Renowned, Award-Winning Chef Takes Over the Kitchen of This Culinary Legacy in Maine

Does the Rainbow Room sound familiar to you? It's that iconic, award-winning restaurant that sits on the 65th Floor of 30 Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan, New York. It's been designated a landmark because of its history, having opened in 1934. Now, its executive chef has decided to bring his talents to the legendary White Barn Inn in Kennebunk, Maine, right here in the Seacoast.
KENNEBUNK, ME
WMTW

Maine storm leaves hundreds of subsidized apartments without power

PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of people in Portland's Franklin Towers have been without power since strong storms rolled through the area on Friday. Franklin Towers is a 16-story high-rise apartment building with 200 subsidized apartments for elderly and disabled people living in its 200 subsidized apartments. The Towers is controlled by the Portland Housing Authority.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Terrifying Video of Restaurant on Peaks Island Hammered by Friday’s Storm

This storm, this crazy thunderstorm, attacked Peaks Island with a vengeance. The restaurant Jone's Landing thought they were prepared. And for a normal thunderstorm, they were. But this was no normal thunderstorm. Molly Ritzo noted on Facebook that they had fed lunch to 100 people on the deck at Jones Landing. Sure it was overcast, but it was a nice day. They knew a storm was coming in the afternoon - so they got ready. They closed the Milly's Skillet food truck early. They got the deck buttoned up. Molly even went for a swim.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announces death of beloved priest

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announced the death of Father John Skehan Thursday. They say Skehan died unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon while visiting with friends. Bishop Robert Deeley says a funeral service will take place at the parish where Skehan was currently serving, St. Michael Parish...
AUGUSTA, ME
94.3 WCYY

We Had The Funniest Server I’ve Ever Met at Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough, Maine

I've been to Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough my fair share of times, but this past Saturday night, we had the most entertaining server we've ever had there. I was there with my girlfriend Michele and her daughter Lily. It was Lily's idea to go to Texas Roadhouse and we were all on board. If you've never been to Texas Roadhouse on a Saturday evening, be prepared to wait. They get crazy busy. I mean wait times of over an hour, yet people will wait all that time to get a table, just like we did. It's good food at a good price and the atmosphere fits perfectly for a place called Texas Roadhouse.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
wabi.tv

Maine man killed in Saco crash

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Saco man died in a head-on crash in Saco Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on New County Road just after 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they said a Ford F-250 pickup truck was on the lawn of a home and a Toyota Camry was partially blocking the road.
SACO, ME
94.3 WCYY

Rio Bravo Tacos & Tequilla is Finally Open in Westbrook

Is it just me or has this been a long time in the making?. No matter how long you had to wait, it's finally here and open. Rio Bravo Tacos & Tequila. They are a family-owned restaurant that serves 'authentic Mexican food, freshly squeezed margaritas, and refreshing beer'. Looks like the family may be out of Connecticut as that is where this originated.
WESTBROOK, ME
