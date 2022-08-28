ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Hamden woman charged for her role in violent Plainville shoplifting

PLAINVILLE – A Hamden woman faces robbery and larceny charges for her alleged role in a shoplifting in Plainville in which a store employee was assaulted. Sheniya Lanier, 19, allegedly conspired with two other individuals to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walgreens, located at 5 Farmington Ave., on July 10 around 8 p.m., according to the warrant for her arrest.
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
North Haven police arrest residential burglar

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
Hamden man charged with North Haven residential burglary, police say

NORTH HAVEN — A Hamden man was charged Monday with a residential burglary, and is allegedly a suspect in multiple other burglaries in the area, according to the North Haven Police Department. Xuanting Yan, 37, of Hamden, was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft and illegal...
Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
New Haven man dies in midday shooting that concerns police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 26-year-old New Haven man was shot to death Monday afternoon and law enforcement sources said they are concerned about potential retaliation. The city's eighth homicide of the year, according to sources, was likely a result of an argument over a gold chain. At approximately...
Police ID Man, Woman Found Shot Dead In Parked Car In Wethersfield

Police have identified a man and a woman found shot to death in a parked car outside of a Connecticut residence. The incident took place in Hartford County around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 in Wethersfield on Mountain Laurel Drive. The two were found when Wethersfield Police received 911 calls...
CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides

Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
Police: Waterbury man drowned in local reservoir Monday

WATERBURY — Police say a man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir Monday afternoon. Waterbury authorities and EMS personnel were called to the reservoir at 4:15 p.m. for a report of a drowning involving an adult male. Prospect authorities and the Region 5 Dive Team subsequently made the scene as well.
Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
Bridgeport News: 2nd Overnight Shooting

#Bridgeport CT– On August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:05 am the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a report of several shots fired at the BP Gas Station located at 1464 Fairfield Avenue. No victim(s) were located at the scene or at area hospitals immediately following the incident. Patrol Officers discovered more than 20 shell casings at the gas station and submitted them into evidence.

