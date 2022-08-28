Read full article on original website
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Whole Foods Announces Plans For New Shoreline Location in ConnecticutTravel Maven
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
darientimes.com
Waterbury police: Driver of car flees after motorcycle crash sends two to hospital
WATERBURY — Police were investigating after the driver of a car fled following a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday evening at the intersection of North Elm and Cherry streets. The crash sent the motorcyclist and his passenger to the hospital, but police said both were in stable condition. At...
Bristol Press
Hamden woman charged for her role in violent Plainville shoplifting
PLAINVILLE – A Hamden woman faces robbery and larceny charges for her alleged role in a shoplifting in Plainville in which a store employee was assaulted. Sheniya Lanier, 19, allegedly conspired with two other individuals to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walgreens, located at 5 Farmington Ave., on July 10 around 8 p.m., according to the warrant for her arrest.
darientimes.com
Warrant: Meriden driver fled from Mass., CT state police at 110 mph on I-84 after crash
UNION — State police said they arrested a Meriden man who allegedly fled the scene of a crash with injuries on Interstate 84 earlier this summer. Ean Nosal, 24, was charged on an arrest warrant with second-degree reckless endangerment, engaging in a pursuit and reckless driving-speed over 85 mph, state police said in a statement Thursday.
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
North Haven police arrest residential burglar
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police made an arrest in a residential burglary case from May on Monday. Officers announced via Facebook that they arrested 37-year-old Xuanting Yan, from Hamden, for a residential burglary that took place in May 2022. Yan was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft, and the […]
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim Michael Judkins, known as “Mango,” who was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Thompson Street
darientimes.com
Police: Stamford 14-year-old who started a car fire with fireworks is charged with arson
STAMFORD — A city teenager was charged with arson after he threw fireworks inside of a parked car and started a fire, police said. The 14-year-old teenager was arrested Monday on charges of second-degree arson and sixth-degree larceny that stemmed from a June 5 incident on Stamford’s East Side.
darientimes.com
Hamden man charged with North Haven residential burglary, police say
NORTH HAVEN — A Hamden man was charged Monday with a residential burglary, and is allegedly a suspect in multiple other burglaries in the area, according to the North Haven Police Department. Xuanting Yan, 37, of Hamden, was charged with second-degree burglary, fifth-degree larceny, payment card theft and illegal...
New Haven police chief on latest homicide: ‘Do not retaliate’
Two people were shot inside a vehicle on Thompson Street in New Haven Monday afternoon.
Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
1 dead, 1 wounded in New Haven shooting
One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a Monday afternoon shooting in New Haven. Officers were called to the scene on Thompson Street just before 1:30 p.m.
New Haven man dies in midday shooting that concerns police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 26-year-old New Haven man was shot to death Monday afternoon and law enforcement sources said they are concerned about potential retaliation. The city's eighth homicide of the year, according to sources, was likely a result of an argument over a gold chain. At approximately...
Police ID Man, Woman Found Shot Dead In Parked Car In Wethersfield
Police have identified a man and a woman found shot to death in a parked car outside of a Connecticut residence. The incident took place in Hartford County around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 in Wethersfield on Mountain Laurel Drive. The two were found when Wethersfield Police received 911 calls...
NBC Connecticut
CT Communities Mourning After Two Domestic Related Murder-Suicides
Dozens gathered in East Granby Monday night to mourn the deaths of a local couple. Connecticut State Police said 48-year-old Doreen Jacius, a library director in East Granby was shot and killed on Sunday. Her husband, 49-year-old Thomas Jacius, an Avon police sergeant, was also found dead at their home in East Granby.
Accused CT bank robbery couple busted
A man and a woman were arrested in Middletown, accused in a string of hold ups in People’s Bank branches inside of supermarkets in Connecticut
darientimes.com
Police: Waterbury man drowned in local reservoir Monday
WATERBURY — Police say a man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir Monday afternoon. Waterbury authorities and EMS personnel were called to the reservoir at 4:15 p.m. for a report of a drowning involving an adult male. Prospect authorities and the Region 5 Dive Team subsequently made the scene as well.
Police identify man who drowned in East Mountain Reservoir
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man drowned in East Mountain Reservoir in Waterbury on Monday. Police said Jamie Ward, 41, was located and removed from the reservoir by the dive team around 5:15 p.m. Ward and an adult woman were swimming in the reservoir when investigators said he went below the water and did […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 2nd Overnight Shooting
#Bridgeport CT– On August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:05 am the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center received a report of several shots fired at the BP Gas Station located at 1464 Fairfield Avenue. No victim(s) were located at the scene or at area hospitals immediately following the incident. Patrol Officers discovered more than 20 shell casings at the gas station and submitted them into evidence.
darientimes.com
New Haven gun seizures continue to rise; ghost guns becoming ‘real concern,’ officials say
NEW HAVEN — The Police Department has seized more guns this year than last, while the rise of so-called ghost guns continues, officials said Tuesday. Mayor Justin Elicker said Tuesday that the number of gun seizures remains in the upward trend with 171 guns confiscated so far this year, a 27.6 percent increase from last year.
Bridgeport man pleads guilty for role in gang-related crimes
The Department of Justice says Trevon Jones -- also known as "Buda" -- admitted that he and another East End gang member shot and killed a rival in July of 2019. Jones, 20, also reportedly admitted to attempting to kill another rival that same year.
