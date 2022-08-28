***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Hi. My name is Aaron and I like to drive.” This is how I imagine my introduction would be were there some kind of group therapy for driver’s anonymous. And even then, I’d probably only be there under court order. Driving doesn’t interfere with my life. It is something I love doing and I get to do it (more or less) for a living. Well, technically, I get paid to write, but I do a lot of driving to lead up to said writing. And the driving is the fun bit.

WYOMING STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO