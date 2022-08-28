Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, September 1, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bill Robertson just east of Greybull, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 1, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.94, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.96 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 10 cents from a week ago, and is up 31 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Obituaries: Week of August 20 – 26, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Here’s a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of August 20 – 26. Our condolences to family and friends:. Aug. 20:. Shane Lloyd Frandson, 26, Worland (formerly...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lobbying Groups Primary Election Scorecard
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Realtors Political Action Committee: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Wyoming Education Association: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Gun Owners of America: 19 wins, 7 losses .730. Wyoming Mining Association: 21 wins, 9 losses .700. Wyoming Hospital Association: 17 wins, 10...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Wednesday, August 31, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.96, is down 1 cent from our last report of $3.97 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 3 cents from a week ago, and is up 35 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Friends Mourn Passing of Cody Musician Luke Bell
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The nation is mourning the loss of Luke Bell, a country singer-songwriter whose star was on the rise. But in Wyoming, where his roots lie, Luke Bell is remembered as a charismatic young man who “lit up a room” whenever he entered.
cowboystatedaily.com
Luke Bell: The Passing Of A Wyoming Troubador
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I first met Luke Bell in front of the Buckhorn Bar in Laramie. It must have been a dozen years or so ago. He was sitting cross-legged on the sidewalk, busking for spare change with his hat upside down beside him. He was trying to put together enough money to go inside and buy a beer.
cowboystatedaily.com
Airbnb Competition With Wyoming Motels Could “Gut” Hunting Season Lodging Business
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Airbnb and similar online short-term renting sites have “gutted” the hunting season business at a pair of Pinedale lodges, one of the owners said. “The short-term online rental business, Airbnb and such, it has totally gutted our hunting business,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Yes, Snipe Hunting Is A Real Thing; Wyoming Season Opens Thursday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Many outdoors enthusiasts have at one time or another been on the receiving end, the giving end – or both ends – of the “snipe hunt” practical joke. However, snipe are an actual wetland bird species that...
cowboystatedaily.com
Record-Breaking Gun, Ammo Sales Windfall Helps Wyoming Conservation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming should get its share of a $300 million-plus in excise tax funds posted by the gun and ammunition industry in the first quarter of 2022, according to a Treasury Department report. Firearms and ammunition manufacturers paid $300,498,588.23 in excise taxes...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Author Craig Johnson To Release New Longmire Book On September 6
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fans of Craig Johnson’s popular book series set in northeast Wyoming have seen the title character, Walt Longmire, travel the world. From Vietnam (in “Another Man’s Moccasins”) to Mexico (in “Depth of Winter”), Johnson has sent his popular Wyoming sheriff on adventures far from his home in “Durant.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Northern Arapaho Man’s Artwork Chosen To Commemorate 150th Yellowstone Anniversary
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Northern Arapaho artist who was chosen to contribute to the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park was honored – and humbled – to be a part of such an auspicious occasion. “The Wyoming Tourism Board chose me to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
State Now Torn Between Tax-Exempting Internet Sales For Natives Or Giving Taxes Back
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers now are torn on whether they should exempt sales taxes for American Indians shopping online or tax those purchases but share the revenues with tribal governments. The Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Tribal Relations met Monday in Riverton to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Primary Election Write-In Candidates Included Walt Longmire, Mickey Mouse
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming voters jotted down some interesting write-in candidates in this year’s primary election, some real and some imagined. Not all Wyoming counties publicly posted the write-in names cast in their counties, but judging from the counties that did, voters have varied taste in leadership.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Considers State Law Making Non-Native Families Last Resort For Foster Care, Adoption Of American Indian Kids
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With the possibility of a change in federal law looming, Wyoming lawmakers on Monday considered drafting a law requiring American Indian foster children to be placed as much as possible with extended family or in tribal homes, rather than non-tribal families.
cowboystatedaily.com
State In Talks To Continue St. Stephen’s Support By Sending Federal Bureau $1.5 Million
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming often accepts federal funds, but now the state is trying to send state funds to the federal government. It’s an effort to continue state funding for students at St. Stephens Indian School on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Formerly...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: Before You Ask, Let Me Explain What I Do for a Living
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Hi. My name is Aaron and I like to drive.” This is how I imagine my introduction would be were there some kind of group therapy for driver’s anonymous. And even then, I’d probably only be there under court order. Driving doesn’t interfere with my life. It is something I love doing and I get to do it (more or less) for a living. Well, technically, I get paid to write, but I do a lot of driving to lead up to said writing. And the driving is the fun bit.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislature Discussing Medicaid Expansion Again
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Recent legislation provided through the America Rescue Plan Act allows states to extend postpartum coverage offered through Medicaid to mothers for a 12-month period. The Wyoming Legislature is now considering this Medicaid expansion through a state plan amendment. If approved, the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Chuck Gray Won, So Get Over It
I am very frustrated with the Wyoming Republican Party – specifically those who think they know better than the WY voters. Chuck Gray won the election for WY Secretary of State and should be supported by the Republican Party as the people have spoken (voted). Now I read that...
cowboystatedaily.com
Hageman Starts Petition To Ban China From Buying Wyoming And U.S. Agricultural Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Republican U.S. Congressional candidate Harriet Hageman is circulating a petition to ban entities tied to Communist China from buying American farmland. The petition encourages signees to “Keep China OUT!”. “Chinese corporations are buying up American farmland at an alarming rate,”...
Comments / 0