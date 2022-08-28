ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, September 1, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bill Robertson just east of Greybull, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 1, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.94, is down 2 cents from our last report of $3.96 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 10 cents from a week ago, and is up 31 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Obituaries: Week of August 20 – 26, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Here’s a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of August 20 – 26. Our condolences to family and friends:. Aug. 20:. Shane Lloyd Frandson, 26, Worland (formerly...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lobbying Groups Primary Election Scorecard

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Realtors Political Action Committee: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Wyoming Education Association: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Gun Owners of America: 19 wins, 7 losses .730. Wyoming Mining Association: 21 wins, 9 losses .700. Wyoming Hospital Association: 17 wins, 10...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Horn, WY
City
Sunrise, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.96, is down 1 cent from our last report of $3.97 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 3 cents from a week ago, and is up 35 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Friends Mourn Passing of Cody Musician Luke Bell

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The nation is mourning the loss of Luke Bell, a country singer-songwriter whose star was on the rise. But in Wyoming, where his roots lie, Luke Bell is remembered as a charismatic young man who “lit up a room” whenever he entered.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Luke Bell: The Passing Of A Wyoming Troubador

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I first met Luke Bell in front of the Buckhorn Bar in Laramie. It must have been a dozen years or so ago. He was sitting cross-legged on the sidewalk, busking for spare change with his hat upside down beside him. He was trying to put together enough money to go inside and buy a beer.
LARAMIE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com

Yes, Snipe Hunting Is A Real Thing; Wyoming Season Opens Thursday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Many outdoors enthusiasts have at one time or another been on the receiving end, the giving end – or both ends – of the “snipe hunt” practical joke. However, snipe are an actual wetland bird species that...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Record-Breaking Gun, Ammo Sales Windfall Helps Wyoming Conservation

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming should get its share of a $300 million-plus in excise tax funds posted by the gun and ammunition industry in the first quarter of 2022, according to a Treasury Department report. Firearms and ammunition manufacturers paid $300,498,588.23 in excise taxes...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Author Craig Johnson To Release New Longmire Book On September 6

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fans of Craig Johnson’s popular book series set in northeast Wyoming have seen the title character, Walt Longmire, travel the world. From Vietnam (in “Another Man’s Moccasins”) to Mexico (in “Depth of Winter”), Johnson has sent his popular Wyoming sheriff on adventures far from his home in “Durant.”
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Primary Election Write-In Candidates Included Walt Longmire, Mickey Mouse

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming voters jotted down some interesting write-in candidates in this year’s primary election, some real and some imagined. Not all Wyoming counties publicly posted the write-in names cast in their counties, but judging from the counties that did, voters have varied taste in leadership.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: Before You Ask, Let Me Explain What I Do for a Living

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Hi. My name is Aaron and I like to drive.” This is how I imagine my introduction would be were there some kind of group therapy for driver’s anonymous. And even then, I’d probably only be there under court order. Driving doesn’t interfere with my life. It is something I love doing and I get to do it (more or less) for a living. Well, technically, I get paid to write, but I do a lot of driving to lead up to said writing. And the driving is the fun bit.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislature Discussing Medicaid Expansion Again

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Recent legislation provided through the America Rescue Plan Act allows states to extend postpartum coverage offered through Medicaid to mothers for a 12-month period. The Wyoming Legislature is now considering this Medicaid expansion through a state plan amendment. If approved, the...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Chuck Gray Won, So Get Over It

I am very frustrated with the Wyoming Republican Party – specifically those who think they know better than the WY voters. Chuck Gray won the election for WY Secretary of State and should be supported by the Republican Party as the people have spoken (voted). Now I read that...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Hageman Starts Petition To Ban China From Buying Wyoming And U.S. Agricultural Land

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Republican U.S. Congressional candidate Harriet Hageman is circulating a petition to ban entities tied to Communist China from buying American farmland. The petition encourages signees to “Keep China OUT!”. “Chinese corporations are buying up American farmland at an alarming rate,”...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy