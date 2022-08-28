Read full article on original website
Bottega Veneta Emphasizes Pragmatic Luxury in Winter 2022 Campaign
Following Daniel Lee’s departure as creative director at Italian luxury house Bottega Veneta, all eyes have been on his successor Matthieu Blazy. Imparting his unique vision at the house, Blazy’s first collection at Bottega Veneta was revealed in February of this year with a keen focus on fusing contemporary class with the brand’s signature details. Now with the unveiling of Bottega Veneta’s Winter 2022 campaign, it is clear that Blazy’s vision at the house is one of pragmatic luxury.
Kim Kardashian Is the Queen of Balenciaga Winter 2022
Demna‘s Balenciaga campaigns are just as lauded as its runway shows, and for Winter 2022 Kim Kardashian is leading the pack. Highlighting the “360° Collection” that debuted during Paris Fashion Week in March — a spectacle that saw Demna comment on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, consumption, and global warming — we find looks donned by Ms. Kardashian in a surreal winter landscape. It follows on from the influencer-turned-lifestyle mogul’s catwalk debut at Balenciaga’s 51st haute couture show, “Hard Couture,” as well as previous campaigns that centered on her penchant for a selfie.
Palomo Spain and PUMA Two-Touch Their Way Into FW22
Has never been afraid of experimentation. Looking back at some of the sportswear giant’s recent projects, PUMA has most recently worked on an upcycled aesthetics approach with MARKET, while also working with Butter Goods to revitalize ’90s-inspired footwear into modern-day rotations. Now, PUMA has connected with Palomo Spain for a 1970s football-inspired collection that explores the lavish lives players live off the field.
