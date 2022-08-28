Demna‘s Balenciaga campaigns are just as lauded as its runway shows, and for Winter 2022 Kim Kardashian is leading the pack. Highlighting the “360° Collection” that debuted during Paris Fashion Week in March — a spectacle that saw Demna comment on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, consumption, and global warming — we find looks donned by Ms. Kardashian in a surreal winter landscape. It follows on from the influencer-turned-lifestyle mogul’s catwalk debut at Balenciaga’s 51st haute couture show, “Hard Couture,” as well as previous campaigns that centered on her penchant for a selfie.

