The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Integrity of Russian-held nuclear plant violated, UN team warns

The physical integrity of Ukraine’s Russia-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been violated amid heavy shelling from both sides, the UN nuclear agency chief Dr Rafael Grossi said on Thursday. “It is obvious that the plant and the physical integrity of the plant has been violated, several times ... this is something that cannot continue to happen,” Dr Grossi said.Vehicles transporting members of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) inspection mission were seen zooming past on roads outside Zaporizhzhia city as the team visited Europe’s biggest nuclear facility after a long wait. The atomic watchdog’s head said he will...
Voice of America

Mikhail Gorbachev, Last Soviet Leader, Dies at 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, who presided over the demise of the Soviet Union and helped end decades of Cold War fear, earning a Nobel Peace Prize and the lasting enmity of millions of Russians bitter about the chaos unleashed by the collapse of the world’s largest country, has died at age 91.
Voice of America

UN Inspectors Heading to Ukraine Nuclear Plant

A team of United Nations nuclear safety experts headed Wednesday toward Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, even as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations that the other was endangering the facility with new attacks. The inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency left the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, with IAEA Director...
Voice of America

Belarus Finds Itself as Accomplice in Russia’s War Against Ukraine

Belarus has become an accomplice to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. Russian troops used it as a launchpad for missile strikes and air raids on Ukraine. In response, Western countries have imposed tough sanctions on Belarus. Maxim Moskalkov reports. Camera: Elena Matusovsky.
Voice of America

Borrell Says EU Members Agree on Suspension of Visa Deal for Russians

PRAGUE — The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, says the bloc's 27 members have agreed to suspend an agreement with Russia, which had made it easier for Russians to obtain tourist visas, as a sanction for Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Borrell announced the decision, which falls short...
Voice of America

UN Team Heads to Assess Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant

A team of inspectors from the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog headed Wednesday to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to assess safety and security issues at the Russian-controlled site. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said the team he is leading will spend several days at the plant...
Voice of America

Iran Says It Needs Stronger US Guarantees for Reviving Nuclear Pact

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says his country needs stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, and reiterated that the U.N. atomic watchdog should drop its "politically motivated probes" of Tehran's nuclear work. Speaking on Wednesday during a visit to Moscow where he met Russian...
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 2

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 2:40 a.m.: Finland on Thursday slashed the number of visas issued to Russian citizens to a tenth of the regular amount in a move seen as a show of solidarity with Ukraine.
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: IAEA on way to inspect Zaporizhzhia Plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency is on its way to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as shelling in its vicinity continues. The world reacts to the death of former Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev. And, how those in the western state of Colorado came out to support Ukraine.
Voice of America

VOA Exclusive: Ukrainians Forcibly Transferred to Russia ‘Had No Choice’

Human Rights Watch issued a report Thursday documenting the forcible transfer of Ukrainian citizens to Russia and Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, which HRW says constitutes war crimes and potential crimes against humanity. The 71-page report, We Had No Choice: "Filtration" and the Crime of Forcibly Transferring Ukrainian Civilians to Russia,...
Voice of America

Heavy Fighting in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied South

Ukraine said Tuesday that it has attacked command posts and destroyed bridges and ammunition storage in the Russian-occupied south. Russia said it fought off the attack and caused heavy losses against Ukraine's forces. The clashes took place in the country’s Kherson area, which Russian forces took control of early in...
Voice of America

To Ukrainians, Gorbachev Remained an 'Imperialist'

Kyiv, Ukraine — Mikhail Gorbachev could have been celebrated for involuntarily opening a path toward Ukraine's independence, but his support for Crimea's annexation and silence in the face of Russia's invasion have stained his reputation there. Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, triggered its demise in 1991,...
Voice of America

Some Russians Praise, Others Condemn Gorbachev’s Legacy

The death of the late Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, has come at a critical moment in Russia’s history. Society is divided over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and analysts say the government of Vladimir Putin is becoming increasingly authoritarian and repressive, as explained in this report from the VOA Moscow bureau, narrated by Marcus Harton.
Voice of America

India and China to Take Part in Joint Military Drills with Russia

India and China are among several countries taking part in Russia’s weeklong joint military drills scheduled to get underway on Thursday in the east of the country, according to Russia’s state-owned news agency Tass. While India has previously taken part in multinational military drills in Russia — an...
Voice of America

Kremlin: Putin Can’t Attend Gorbachev Funeral Due to ‘Work Schedule’

The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be able to attend the funeral service of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader who died earlier this week, because of his work schedule. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow Thursday that while Gorbachev will not be honored with...
