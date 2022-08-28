ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Man charged with attempted murder in Greeley bar shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3ADM_0hYiKkaA00

Masked gunman opens fire on Greeley bar patrons, injures 2 00:30

Two weeks after someone drove up to a bar in Greeley, fired dozens of rounds from a rifle, striking two people, and then fled the scene, police officers arrested a man they say was the gunman.

The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Rancho El Corazon, located at 125 East 18th Street. Two people were shot that night, but were taken to a hospital and ultimately survived.

The shooter fled, but Saturday, officers arrested the man they say pulled the trigger; Efren Sanchez, 36.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qwksc_0hYiKkaA00
Efren Sanchez, 36, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. He's accused of driving up to a bar in Greeley, firing dozens of rounds from a rifle, striking two people, and fleeing the scene. Greeley Police Department

Sanchez is accused of shooting those two people and trying to shoot at least two others.

He was arrested without incident, police say, and was booked into the Weld County Jail on charges of four counts of attempted murder in the first degree and four counts of attempted murder in the first degree with extreme indifference.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver police arrest 4 suspects in Ma Kaing shooting death

Police in Denver have arrested four suspects in the shooting death of businesswoman Ma Kaing. Kaing was killed July 15 outside her apartment complex while she was unloading her groceries from her car.Three of the suspects have been identified as Pa Reh, 20, Nu Ra Ah La, 22, and Lu Reh, 22. They are facing first-degree murder charges with extreme indifference, attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, and illegal discharge of a firearm.Reh was already in custody in the Arapahoe County Jail on unrelated charges when the charges against him in Kaing's death were announced. Nu Ra Ah La was...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Greeley, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Greeley, CO
CBS Denver

Katrelle James charged with shooting 13-year-old inside car

The Denver District Attorney's Office has charged a man accused of shooting a 13-year-old last week. The boy was riding in his mother's vehicle after she picked him up from school when the shooting happened on Aug. 22.Police said the boy's mother was driving along 14th Avenue on Monday when the suspect, Katrelle James, walked into traffic. The driver, the boy's mother, slammed on her brakes and then continued driving once James, 22, walked past the car.   According to arrest documents, as she drove away, she heard shots being fired and then her son started screaming. She stopped the car and flagged down a police office at 14th and Downing. The boy was rushed to the hospital.Police found 3 bullet holes in the car. James is facing attempted murder charges. The boy was shot in the arm and is expected to recover. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Kyree Brown convicted of murdering couple he met on Letgo app

Kyree Brown was convicted Wednesday on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, theft and arson for a crime that happened two years ago. Joseph and Jossline Roland were robbed and killed after responding to an online advertisement for a used car on Aug. 14, 2020.Investigators say Brown admitted to stealing the 2017 Toyota RAV4 and posting it for sale on the "Letgo" app. When the Rolands met him to buy the car, with thousands of dollars in cash, Brown allegedly pulled a gun -- and shot them as they tried to get away.According to the arrest affidavit, Brown said...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

No bail for suspect in Greeley juice store killing

GREELEY, Colo. — Defense lawyers want to evaluate the mental state of the man charged with killing a 22-year-old woman as she worked a closing shift at her family's juice store in Greeley last week. At a formal advisement Wednesday, Marcos Vallejos sharply shook his head 'no' after Judge...
GREELEY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Greeley Police Department
CBS Denver

State Rep. Matt Gray pleads guilty to DWAI

State Rep. Matt Gray (Colo-D) , pleaded guilty to DWAI charges on Thursday. Gray, 41, was arrested in on DUI charges in April when he was pulled over by a Broomfield police officer. Gray was sentenced to five days in jail, suspended, 24 hours of community service, 12 months of probation, and he must pay $1,376 in court costs and fines. At the time of his arrest, Gray tweeted he was not under the influence at the time of his arrest. But that tweet was deleted shortly after it was posted.According to Broomfield Police Department, Gray was stopped in the 13000 block...
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Teen shooting survivor recalls fatal Sunnyside shooting

A Denver teen is sharing her story of survival with CBS Colorado after she says she was the target of a shooting in the Sunnyside neighborhood that left one man dead, and three others injured. The shooting happened in the early morning hours Sunday morning near 2700 42nd Avenue.Angelique Guerrera, 17, thought she was going to a small get-together at her friend's house Saturday night, but she says the party grew fast, from only 10 people to about 60 people, all mostly teenagers.She says at one point a boy she had never met before started making threats. "There was this guy,...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Standoff next to railroad tracks ends, police pull driver out of truck

Law enforcement officers in Weld County on Thursday morning pulled a driver out of a work truck that sideswiped a train. The driver wouldn't leave the car when law enforcement officers first arrived and that led to a lengthy standoff.It happened close to Highway 85 near the intersection with Highway 104, north of the town of Nunn. Southbound lanes of Highway 85 were blocked during to the situation. The officers spent a couple of hours outside of the truck trying to convince the driver to come out on his own and using several different tactics before finally pulling him...
WELD COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Man suspected of attacking and killing a dog in Colorado

WELLINGTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with identifying someone suspected of attacking and killing a dog. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office shared a surveillance photo of the suspect that can be viewed at the top of this article. The violent act was carried out Monday night between 10:30 and 11:10 in Wellington. According to the sheriff’s office, the man went into a fenced yard and attacked two dogs, killing one of them. The other dog is expected to recover.
WELLINGTON, CO
CBS Denver

Train collides with pickup truck, police set to make possible arrest in Weld County

A train collided with a pickup truck in Weld County on Thursday morning. It happened on Highway 85 near the intersection with Highway 104. It then turned into a standoff with responding law enforcement officers that remained active as of 11 a.m.So far it's not known if there were injuries resulting from the collision. Engineers on the train were being kept in the train cars for safety reasons. Law enforcement officers were set to make a possible arrest at the scene. Some had shields and they were using parked police vehicles for shelter.Southbound lanes of Highway 85 were blocked due to the situation.
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
58K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy