Company creates world's first bio-plastic record to help musicians sell their music in a greener way

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

MIAMI – Vinyl is making a comeback, and a British company says it has created the world's first bio-plastic record to help musicians sell their music in a greener way.

Traditional vinyl records are made from Polyvinyl chloride, commonly known as PVC, and described by Greenpeace as "the most environmentally damaging plastic."

Marc Carey, CEO of Evolution Music, says many people are surprised to learn that making vinyl is incredible toxic.

"We know it's PVC, so there's chlorine gases. There's also dioxins," Carey says.

That led Carey on a four-year journey to reinvent the record, turning black vinyl – green.

"I want sustainable products in a 21st century environment," he says.   "So, I had to form a new company and do it myself."

Evolution Music is turning the tables, testing an eco-friendly, secret recipe including sugar and starches - spinning out records they hope will one day become an industry standard.  That's music to artists' ears.   Producer Rob Cass explains what sounds he's looking for when he puts a bio-plastic record on the turntable.

"I'm listening for any pops, crackles, surface noise and that's very good," he says.

The Cave Productions director says he believes the sound of bio-plastic records rivals viny.

"We believe the quality is extremely high, just about as high as vinyl. Maybe 95 percent," he says.

Blood Records founder Craig Evans says his jaw dropped when he heard the bioplastic record.

"The first time I heard one of those test pressings, I couldn't believe what I was listening to was basically made of bioplastic and plant waste," he says.

R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe and pioneering American artist Beatie Wolfe are among the musicians getting into the groove.

"The artists are increasingly shouting at the labels that we need to be more environmentally aware," says Evans.

Vinyl sales in the U.S. topped 1-billion dollars last year – a first since the mid-1980s.  Evolution Music also says once in full production, their bio-plastic records will cost about the same as vinyl records.

