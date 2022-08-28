Read full article on original website
POLICE: Dowagiac bus driver fails to stop at intersection leading to early morning crash
The Cass County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a school bus has crashed just outside of the city of Dowagiac. The crash happened at the intersection of Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street. According to Sheriff Richard Behnke, 40-year-old Benjamin Hoopes was driving the bus with four Dowagiac students and 45-year-old...
Sturgis man convicted for armed robbery, leading police on 100 mph chase
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — A Sturgis man, who fled from law enforcement after a 2021 armed robbery, has been convicted, according to the St. Joseph County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. After a two-day trial, Dylan Brand, 27, of Sturgis, was found guilty and could face life in...
Gobles man killed in pedestrian crash
GOBLES, Mich. — A Gobles man was killed after being hit by a car on the side of the road in Bloomingdale Township Tuesday. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Mill Lake Road, west of M-40 Highway, according to Michigan State Police. Dennis Hale, 59, was standing by...
Clerk robbed at knife point in Kalamazoo gas station
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman held a knife at a gas station clerk Sunday, robbing the Speedway of over $100, according to police. The woman, who appeared to be in her 50s, walked out of the gas station bathroom with a knife in her hand and approached the clerk behind the counter, police said.
17-year-old seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
NEWTON TWSP., Mich. — A teenage girl from Emmett Township sustained serious injuries in a crash on 8 Mile Road near B Drive S in Newton Township Tuesday afternoon. She was airlifted to the hospital. Investigators say the girl was driving eastbound on B Drive South when she collided...
Portage police identify victims in suspected murder-suicide
PORTAGE, Mich. — Three people are dead after what police believe was a murder-suicide in Portage Tuesday night. Portage police have identified the deceased as 39-year-old Henry Bates, 31-year-old Brianna Bates, and their 6-year-old daughter Zenzia Bates. Previous Coverage: Three dead in Portage, including a child, in suspected murder-suicide.
Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
Senior Services of Van Buren County moving out of Paw Paw after 12 years
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On Friday, Senior Services of Van Buren County will end its service in Paw Paw after 12 years. Senior Services of Van Buren County has made Jackie Kizer's life a lot easier in the past five years. “I have depended on them for transportation,”...
Crash splits power pole in half, kills driver in stolen car during chase, police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A driver behind the wheel of a stolen car was killed Monday after violently crashing into a power pole while being chased by police, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The crash happened around 7 p.m. at East Cork Street and Emerald Drive. News...
Sheriff's deputies seize guns from Kalamazoo County streets at record rates
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Dangerous weapons are getting into the hands of criminals at an alarming rate in Kalamazoo, Sheriff Richard Fuller said. “Tons of people have firearms, and they use them appropriately. What worries law enforcement is when firearms get into the hands of the wrong people," Fuller said.
A Murder-Suicide: Man shoots woman and 6-year old child in Portage, then shoots himself
PORTAGE, Mich. — A man shot and killed a woman and child on Tuesday night, and then shot himself, according to Portage Department of Public Safety. Three other children escaped the home when they heard the gunshots, police said. New Information: Three dead in Portage, including a child, in...
Family wants answers to fatal shooting that killed loved one outside Kalamazoo market
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Loved ones are remembering 31-year-old David Shayne Postawa, who was shot and killed outside Mills Street Market in Kalamazoo Monday night. Postawa was a friend, a brother and a local rapper. Previous Coverage: Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified. It's not known why Postawa was...
WMU mourns loss of two students who died in shooting, hit-and-run
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University lost two students over the weekend in Kalamazoo. "Processing through grief takes time. As a community, let us lean on each other for needed support now and in the weeks and months ahead," WMU President Edward Montgomery said in a statement Monday. Naya...
Police arrest teen who had drug-laced pills that looked like kids vitamins
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — While investigating an alleged assault at a Battle Creek laundry mat, police said they arrested a man who had meth-laced pills that looked like children's vitamins. Battle Creek Police identified a vehicle in question from the alleged assault at Finish Line Laundry on East Columbia...
Man sentenced to prison time for two Kalamazoo bank robberies in 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Parchment man will spend time in federal prison for his involvement in two separate Kalamazoo bank robberies, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said Wednesday. Matthew Allen Main, 35, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison, after pleading guilty to robbing two banks in two days, Totten said.
Hard-hit Kalamazoo County neighborhood cleans up after severe storms ripped through Monday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A hard-hit Kalamazoo County neighborhood began clean-up after a line of severe thunderstorms ripped through the area Monday afternoon. Damaging wind gusts snapped trees, branches, and power lines before scattering them across yards, houses, and roadways. “It looks like a war zone, honestly," Ann-Marie Breese said...
Workers place final beam on new Battle Creek mental health facility
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A new mental healthcare center is getting closer to completion. Bronson Healthcare and joint venture partner Acadia Healthcare placed the final steel beam on top of the new Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital at Glenn Cross Road and M-66 in Battle Creek Wednesday. The final beam...
Grape ripening continues in Van Buren County in what could be banner season
LAWTON, Mich. — Drive through the rolling hills of Van Buren County, and you're sure to spot one of the many grape vineyards located in the West Michigan fruit belt. This year, the rolling rows of grape vines are looking green, healthy, and beautiful. "This year has been an...
Downtown business forum to discuss street conversion
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan First are hosting a business forum today to get community feedback about the redesigning of Kalamazoo Avenue into a two-way street. CONVERSION: Kalamazoo conversion likely to benefit businesses. This forum is one in a series that will ask the...
New restaurant to bring Caribbean cuisine to downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a year of setbacks and delays, a new restaurant is opening in downtown Kalamazoo in September. Junglebird, located in the ground level of the Exchange, will offer cocktails and cuisine with a Caribbean flair, from charred octopus to house-made empanadas. It's expected to open Saturday,...
