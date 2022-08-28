ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

WWMT

Gobles man killed in pedestrian crash

GOBLES, Mich. — A Gobles man was killed after being hit by a car on the side of the road in Bloomingdale Township Tuesday. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Mill Lake Road, west of M-40 Highway, according to Michigan State Police. Dennis Hale, 59, was standing by...
GOBLES, MI
WWMT

Clerk robbed at knife point in Kalamazoo gas station

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman held a knife at a gas station clerk Sunday, robbing the Speedway of over $100, according to police. The woman, who appeared to be in her 50s, walked out of the gas station bathroom with a knife in her hand and approached the clerk behind the counter, police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

17-year-old seriously injured in Calhoun County crash

NEWTON TWSP., Mich. — A teenage girl from Emmett Township sustained serious injuries in a crash on 8 Mile Road near B Drive S in Newton Township Tuesday afternoon. She was airlifted to the hospital. Investigators say the girl was driving eastbound on B Drive South when she collided...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Portage police identify victims in suspected murder-suicide

PORTAGE, Mich. — Three people are dead after what police believe was a murder-suicide in Portage Tuesday night. Portage police have identified the deceased as 39-year-old Henry Bates, 31-year-old Brianna Bates, and their 6-year-old daughter Zenzia Bates. Previous Coverage: Three dead in Portage, including a child, in suspected murder-suicide.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo man shot in the face identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person shot in the face and killed outside a liquor store around 10:30 p.m. Monday has been identified as David Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo. The identity has been confirmed by Postawa's family and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Violent, deadly crash: Driver in stolen...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

WMU mourns loss of two students who died in shooting, hit-and-run

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University lost two students over the weekend in Kalamazoo. "Processing through grief takes time. As a community, let us lean on each other for needed support now and in the weeks and months ahead," WMU President Edward Montgomery said in a statement Monday. Naya...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man sentenced to prison time for two Kalamazoo bank robberies in 2021

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Parchment man will spend time in federal prison for his involvement in two separate Kalamazoo bank robberies, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said Wednesday. Matthew Allen Main, 35, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison, after pleading guilty to robbing two banks in two days, Totten said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Workers place final beam on new Battle Creek mental health facility

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A new mental healthcare center is getting closer to completion. Bronson Healthcare and joint venture partner Acadia Healthcare placed the final steel beam on top of the new Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital at Glenn Cross Road and M-66 in Battle Creek Wednesday. The final beam...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Downtown business forum to discuss street conversion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan First are hosting a business forum today to get community feedback about the redesigning of Kalamazoo Avenue into a two-way street. CONVERSION: Kalamazoo conversion likely to benefit businesses. This forum is one in a series that will ask the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

New restaurant to bring Caribbean cuisine to downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a year of setbacks and delays, a new restaurant is opening in downtown Kalamazoo in September. Junglebird, located in the ground level of the Exchange, will offer cocktails and cuisine with a Caribbean flair, from charred octopus to house-made empanadas. It's expected to open Saturday,...
KALAMAZOO, MI

