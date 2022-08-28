ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldene Peitsche glory for Dubawi Legend

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
There was success for Hugo Palmer in Germany on Sunday as Dubawi Legend made all to land the Group Three Goldene Peitsche at Baden-Baden.

Keenness blighted the progress of the one-time Classic contender when racing over a mile earlier in the season, but his headstrong nature and raw speed has proven a real asset since dropping back to sprinting distances recently.

Third in the Hackwood Stakes and fifth in the Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh, the Dubawi colt was making it third time lucky over six furlongs when striking gold in the German contest.

Sent forward by Ross Coakley, who was recording the biggest victory of his fledgling riding career, the favourite hugged the stands rail all the way to the line and dug deep to hold off the fast-finishing Best Flying, who claimed second.

“We’re absolutely delighted,” said Palmer. “It’s been a frustrating time with him because he’s got so much speed and so much talent. I said after the Hackwood that these horses need to learn to sprint and he seems to be learning which is really good.

“I think he ran very well in the Hackwood and David Egan said he wished he had made a bit more use of him. He said if he had got him rolling a little earlier, he thought he would have won the Hackwood and that is what Ross Coakley has done today – he’s given him a lovely ride.

The great thing is he is a Group-winning sprinter now and these Dubawis get better with age

“There was a huge crowd there at Baden-Baden today and they’re right up against the fence. The horse was never stopping but he was having a good look at them.”

The winner could be in line for a quick return to the track in next weekend’s Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock, while if that proves a touch too soon for the Manor House Stables inmate, there are sprinting assignments at Ascot in the autumn that will come into the reckoning.

Palmer continued: “We’re running out of options for this year, the owner is very keen to at least leave him in the race at Haydock next Saturday and see.

Trainer Hugo Palmer was delighted with the performance of Dubawi Legend in the Goldene Peitsche (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

“So that’s an option for him, as well as the Bengough at Ascot (October 1) or the Champions Sprint on Champions Day (Ascot, October 15). I don’t think he’d want very bad ground, but he’s gone on good to soft there today and that’s the softest he’s ever gone on and he’s won on it.

“The great thing is he is a Group-winning sprinter now and these Dubawis get better with age and I think he could be a really exciting prospect next year.”

