ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 2

Related
theadvocate.com

Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say

Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man arrested for Glen Oaks Drive homicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge detectives with the help of the U.S Marshals have arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened on Glen Oaks Drive Sunday, August 28. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Cars
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Man caught on video talking with store employee before stealing generator from Tractor Supply

HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
HAMMOND, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Swat#Wbrz#Istrouma High School
brproud.com

Chase ends with arrest of BR man, seizure of drugs and thousands of dollars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with the arrest of Dionseus Wilkins, 29, of, Baton Rouge, around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Prior to the arrest, Wilkins allegedly led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish, onto the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
wbrz.com

Woman who stabbed convenience store clerk arrested after flipping her truck off of highway

PONCHATOULA - A woman seen on surveillance footage stabbing a convenience store worker was arrested Tuesday after deputies found her truck flipped into woods off of a highway. A deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office saw a truck flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Highways 1088 and 36 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The deputy stopped to offer assistance when a "distraught" woman with a large knife threatened to harm herself.
PONCHATOULA, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff investigating how video of Ascension jail fight leaked onto social media

DONALDSONVILLE - Sheriff's deputies are looking into how surveillance video of a fight inside the Ascension Parish Jail made its way onto social media this week. "We feel that video was taken by an employee's cell phone, then sent to their friends, and one of his friends released it to a social media platform. After that happens, it go anywhere," Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Three people injured after several-car pileup on LA-1

WHITE CASTLE - A part of Highway 1 was shut down Thursday morning due to a multi-vehicle pileup. Around 6:30 a.m., several agencies including State Police, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, and fire departments responded to a crash on Highway 1 near Cora Road in White Castle. Six vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.
WHITE CASTLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home

Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy