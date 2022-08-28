Read full article on original website
Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say
Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Man arrested for Glen Oaks Drive homicide
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge detectives with the help of the U.S Marshals have arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened on Glen Oaks Drive Sunday, August 28. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the...
BRPD officer allegedly held handcuffed woman captive; another accused of giving criminals police secrets
BATON ROUGE - A pair of police officers were arrested Thursday, just hours before a news conference where BRPD discussed multiple investigations into corruption at the department. WBRZ first reported on allegations that an officer was trading sensitive information to a drug dealer. The officer at the center of those...
Photos: Collection of stuffed, exotic animals among stolen property recovered in Garden District raid
BATON ROUGE - Police found a myriad of mounted, exotic animals and several stolen vehicles at a house on the outskirts of the Garden District late Wednesday morning after investigators linked the home to a massive theft in another parish. A mass of Baton Rouge police officers gathered around 10...
Man caught on video talking with store employee before stealing generator from Tractor Supply
HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
Heavy police presence in Baton Rouge stems from search for stolen items; 2 people arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a heavy police presence on Camelia Avenue off Government Street in Baton Rouge due to a search for items allegedly stolen during a burglary of a deceased man’s home in East Feliciana Parish, according to officials. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff...
One dead after men got into shootout in front of Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after two men got into a shootout in the front yard of a home on Foster Road. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the home when two men pulled guns on each other, and one fired. The...
Woman found in Hiawatha Street ditch died of health issues, not gunshots, police say
A Baton Rouge woman whose body was found in a ditch on Hiawatha Street actually died of a medical condition, Baton Rouge Police said — not from a gunshot wound, as they had first reported. In a statement released Wednesday, BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said a death investigation performed...
Trove of stolen property recovered after raid at Garden District home; pair arrested in East Feliciana heist
BATON ROUGE - Police found several stolen vehicles at a house on the outskirts of the Garden District late Wednesday morning after investigators linked the home to a massive theft in another parish. A mass of Baton Rouge police officers gathered around 10 a.m. outside the home on Camellia Avenue,...
Traffic stop ends with seizure of weapons, drugs and message from Baker police chief
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department performed a traffic stop around 2 a.m. in the 2900 block of Wilson St. on Tuesday, August 29. At the conclusion of the investigation, Braxton Anderson, 28, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. During the...
Person shot at popular Baton Rouge dog park; gunfire sent bystanders running
BATON ROUGE - The sound of gunfire had people scrambling for cover at the usually quiet Raising Cane's Dog Park Wednesday night. Eyewitnesses said it was a normal evening at the park, located along Dalrymple Drive just south of the Garden District, when people heard what they thought was fireworks around 7 p.m..
Chase ends with arrest of BR man, seizure of drugs and thousands of dollars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with the arrest of Dionseus Wilkins, 29, of, Baton Rouge, around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Prior to the arrest, Wilkins allegedly led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish, onto the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge Parish.
Woman who stabbed convenience store clerk arrested after flipping her truck off of highway
PONCHATOULA - A woman seen on surveillance footage stabbing a convenience store worker was arrested Tuesday after deputies found her truck flipped into woods off of a highway. A deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office saw a truck flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Highways 1088 and 36 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The deputy stopped to offer assistance when a "distraught" woman with a large knife threatened to harm herself.
Baton Rouge police investigating shooting near dog park on Dalrymple, official says
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting injury Wednesday night near the Raising Cane's Dog Park on Dalrymple Drive, a spokesperson said. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a picnic table area near the park. One person was reported shot, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, police spokesman. The extent of...
Several people robbed at gunpoint on Gloria Drive in EBR
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery on Gloria Drive near Florida Boulevard. Investigators say it happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30. They added three unknown men robbed several people at gunpoint outside of a residence in the area.
Sheriff investigating how video of Ascension jail fight leaked onto social media
DONALDSONVILLE - Sheriff's deputies are looking into how surveillance video of a fight inside the Ascension Parish Jail made its way onto social media this week. "We feel that video was taken by an employee's cell phone, then sent to their friends, and one of his friends released it to a social media platform. After that happens, it go anywhere," Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Lacombe woman hospitalized, arrested after reportedly stabbing convenience store clerk
She was taken to the hospital by EMS and after she is released she will be booked into St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive.
Three people injured after several-car pileup on LA-1
WHITE CASTLE - A part of Highway 1 was shut down Thursday morning due to a multi-vehicle pileup. Around 6:30 a.m., several agencies including State Police, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, and fire departments responded to a crash on Highway 1 near Cora Road in White Castle. Six vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.
18-year-old dies in crash; detectives believe he ran stop sign and hit another vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old is dead after allegedly running through a stop sign and hitting another vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police said Bryan Martinez died from the injuries he suffered in a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Detectives said the crash happened at...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
