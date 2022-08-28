ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Los Angeles

Cypress teenager creates app to give non-verbal sister a voice

Cypress, Texas -- Cypress teenager Archer Calder grew up unable to have a conversation with his younger sister Della. She has a rare genetic disorder called Bainbridge-Ropers system that leaves her unable to speak. "Even though she wasnt able to talk back to me, I would still want to talk...
CYPRESS, TX
ABC7 Los Angeles

No. 14 USC kicks off new era under Lincoln Riley vs. Rice

Rice (0-0) at No. 14 Southern California (0-0), Saturday, 6 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network). LINE: USC by 32 1/2, according to . SERIES RECORD: USC leads 2-0-1. LAST YEAR: Rice went 4-8 in Mike Bloomgren's fourth season, its best record since 2015. USC stumbled to a 4-8 record after firing Clay Helton just two weeks into the season before hiring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma in November.
LOS ANGELES, CA

