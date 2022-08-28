Rice (0-0) at No. 14 Southern California (0-0), Saturday, 6 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network). LINE: USC by 32 1/2, according to . SERIES RECORD: USC leads 2-0-1. LAST YEAR: Rice went 4-8 in Mike Bloomgren's fourth season, its best record since 2015. USC stumbled to a 4-8 record after firing Clay Helton just two weeks into the season before hiring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma in November.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO