Kevin Charles Ogden, 64, of Crystal City died Aug. 29, 2022, at his home. Mr. Ogden graduated from Festus High School in 1976. He spent 20 years with Crystal Heating and Cooling as a service technician and later as a service manager, and he retired from SMCI in De Soto. He was a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 562 and Elks Lodge 1721. He was a member and Board of Directors president of Joachim Golf Club in Herculaneum. He enjoyed hunting, golfing and spending time with his grandchildren. Born Feb. 25, 1958, in Festus, he was the son of the late Shirlie (Jantti) and Robert H. Ogden.

CRYSTAL CITY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO