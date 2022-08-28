Read full article on original website
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Raising Youth with New Goals for the Family Sets Greeneville's Holston Home ApartJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Pioneer Festival This Weekend in Limestone at David Crockett Birthplace State ParkJohn M. DabbsLimestone, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill receives $45,000 CTE grant to open mercantile store on campus
Johnson City Schools recently received a grant which will allow Science Hill High School to open a student-run mercantile store that will give students work-based learning opportunities. Preparing students for the workplace is one of the many things Science Hill High School works hard to do. Now, there will be...
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT Elizabethton making it easier for students to keep track of education expenses
ELIZABETHTON — The cost of higher education has been in the news recently because of the federal student loan forgiveness. Most students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton have not had to resort to many student loans because of the low cost to attend the school and because of the Tennessee Promise Scholarship program that offers the opportunity for qualified students to attend a community or technical college in the state free of tuition and mandatory fees.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport YMCA, Second Harvest accepting food donations this month
KINGSPORT — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and accepting donations of non-perishable food items during September, which is Hunger Awareness Month. Food donation barrels will be in the YMCA lobby from Tuesday through the end of month.
elizabethton.com
Three city schools score at top level on state assessments
Three Elizabethton City schools ranked “above expectations” in the 2021-2022 state performance assessments. The district announced results of the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) on Tuesday, reporting that the district earned a composite score of Level 4, on a scale of Level 1 to Level 5. West Side...
Kingsport Times-News
Fireworks association to hold exhibition next week at Hunter Wright Stadium
KINGSPORT — The National Fireworks Association will host its annual meeting and exhibition at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center from Sept. 6-10, city officials said this week. Next week's event will be the second one that Kingsport has hosted, and organizers anticipate more than 700 people from...
Kingsport Times-News
Moorhouse announces retirement from school system
KINGSPORT — Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, announced Wednesday that he will retire Oct. 31. “After much prayer and discussion, my family and I have made the decision for me to retire, thus ending my tenure as your district leader,” he wrote to the Kingsport Board of Education. “I am blessed to be at a point in my career to explore other exciting opportunities through which I can continue to utilize my talents, skills and experience in the service of others.”
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport schools panel event addresses student drug misuse, mental health
KINGSPORT — When a young student came to an emergency room in Johnson City, Dr. Seth Brown said it became the embodiment of what he called the slippery slope of substance misuse and abuse. “ ‘Now I feel nothing,’ ” Brown, chief medical officer and pediatric emergency medicine physician...
elizabethton.com
State funding allows expansion of gambling clinic services to East Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University is home to the second clinic in the state to treat individuals whose lives have been significantly harmed by gambling, thanks to a $1.2 million grant by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (MHSAS). This grant was recently...
Kingsport Times-News
Residents invited to give input on Johnson City Parks and Rec master plan
Johnson City residents are invited to give their thoughts on the city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Comprehensive Master Plan at two meetings in September. The Comprehensive Master Plan will outline the department’s goals for growth for the next two decades. The input sessions will be held Sept. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center and Sept. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center.
Kingsport Times-News
Holmes’ big night sends Science Hill past Boone
JOHNSON CITY — After the opening set in Thursday’s Big 5 Conference game at the Topper Palace, the Daniel Boone volleyball team was seeing red in bunches. Science Hill took the match in four sets, 25-27, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15, behind a career night from junior outside hitter Autumn Holmes.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan BOE looking at exam exemptions, $16.4M in ESSER projects
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County high school students soon may have an attendance incentive in a resurrected final exam exemption policy, on which the Board of Education is to vote Thursday night. In addition, the five-member board is set to consider the spending of $16.4 million in remaining available ESSER...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City adopts new city flag
Johnson City is getting a new flag for the first time in more than half a century after the city commission voted Thursday to adopt a simpler, cleaner flag to represent the city. "We're really kind of doing our best to honor everything that's come before us, everything we stand...
Kingsport Times-News
Back to Hogwarts celebrated at Elizabethton Library on Thursday
ELIZABETHTON — Patrons of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library could may have felt they were in the school library of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on Thursday. There were plenty of Hogwarts and Harry Potter decorations scattered throughout the front of the library. These included a shelf filled with baby mandrake plants growing out of clay pots. Of course, when you pulled the plants out of the pot they were growing in, you got a very loud screaming sound like a baby who wants its bottle.
Kingsport Times-News
Course maestro: Cheek excels in golf, orchestra and classroom
JOHNSON CITY — In first period, John Cheek can be found playing the violin as part of his role in the Science Hill orchestra. “It’s nice having it first period,” Cheek said. “It’s a relaxing start to the day.”
wjhl.com
Concert Event to be held at Local Distillery
(WJHL) Tiny Roberson with East Tennessee Distillery and Seth McKay from Slick Cadillac tell us about a concert event to be held Sunday, September 4th at the Distillery in Piney Flats. For more information visit them on Facebook.
Kingsport Times-News
More than a hillbilly history: Tennessee Hills looks to expand with Bristol site
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Northeast Tennessee’s history of moonshine stills, complete with copper lines — and outlaw ancestors — running through these hills, is no secret. And Tennessee Hills aims to make sure of that in East Tennessee and beyond. The regional distillery broke ground on its...
Tennessee Hills breaks ground on $21 million Bristol expansion
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills broke ground on a $21 million expansion in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday, hosting more than 100 people in a celebration at the site. The expansion marks site number three for the regional distillery. The Bristol location will join existing Tennessee Hills operations in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The construction […]
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Everyone wants to move to Kingsport
Over the past several years and for several years to come, Kingsport will continue to meet a booming housing demand with thousands of new single-family homes, townhouses and apartments. But where is this demand coming from?. We get some answers in taking a look at a recently finished development called...
supertalk929.com
Local communities receive grant funding to improve water infrastructure
Numerous localities across the Tri-Cities are receiving grant funding from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to improve water infrastructure. The more than $37 million comes from the American Rescue Plan, designed to help Americans recover from the COVID pandemic. Officials with the TDEC say grants will go to...
Kingsport Times-News
New sheriff makes his presence felt in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — It was no surprise to Sheriff Mike Fraley that his first morning on the job was going to be very hectic. There were plenty of meetings and discussions about the new direction the sheriff’s department would be going. Fraley expected the pace to be fast when he first walked through the front door on Thursday morning, the first time he entered the department as an official member of the department since he retired as a lieutenant nearly three years ago.
