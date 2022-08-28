ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Science Hill receives $45,000 CTE grant to open mercantile store on campus

Johnson City Schools recently received a grant which will allow Science Hill High School to open a student-run mercantile store that will give students work-based learning opportunities. Preparing students for the workplace is one of the many things Science Hill High School works hard to do. Now, there will be...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

TCAT Elizabethton making it easier for students to keep track of education expenses

ELIZABETHTON — The cost of higher education has been in the news recently because of the federal student loan forgiveness. Most students at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton have not had to resort to many student loans because of the low cost to attend the school and because of the Tennessee Promise Scholarship program that offers the opportunity for qualified students to attend a community or technical college in the state free of tuition and mandatory fees.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport YMCA, Second Harvest accepting food donations this month

KINGSPORT — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and accepting donations of non-perishable food items during September, which is Hunger Awareness Month. Food donation barrels will be in the YMCA lobby from Tuesday through the end of month.
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Three city schools score at top level on state assessments

Three Elizabethton City schools ranked “above expectations” in the 2021-2022 state performance assessments. The district announced results of the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) on Tuesday, reporting that the district earned a composite score of Level 4, on a scale of Level 1 to Level 5. West Side...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fireworks association to hold exhibition next week at Hunter Wright Stadium

KINGSPORT — The National Fireworks Association will host its annual meeting and exhibition at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center from Sept. 6-10, city officials said this week. Next week's event will be the second one that Kingsport has hosted, and organizers anticipate more than 700 people from...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Moorhouse announces retirement from school system

KINGSPORT — Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, announced Wednesday that he will retire Oct. 31. “After much prayer and discussion, my family and I have made the decision for me to retire, thus ending my tenure as your district leader,” he wrote to the Kingsport Board of Education. “I am blessed to be at a point in my career to explore other exciting opportunities through which I can continue to utilize my talents, skills and experience in the service of others.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Residents invited to give input on Johnson City Parks and Rec master plan

Johnson City residents are invited to give their thoughts on the city’s Parks and Recreation Department’s Comprehensive Master Plan at two meetings in September. The Comprehensive Master Plan will outline the department’s goals for growth for the next two decades. The input sessions will be held Sept. 13 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center and Sept. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Carver Recreation Center.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Holmes’ big night sends Science Hill past Boone

JOHNSON CITY — After the opening set in Thursday’s Big 5 Conference game at the Topper Palace, the Daniel Boone volleyball team was seeing red in bunches. Science Hill took the match in four sets, 25-27, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15, behind a career night from junior outside hitter Autumn Holmes.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan BOE looking at exam exemptions, $16.4M in ESSER projects

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County high school students soon may have an attendance incentive in a resurrected final exam exemption policy, on which the Board of Education is to vote Thursday night. In addition, the five-member board is set to consider the spending of $16.4 million in remaining available ESSER...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City adopts new city flag

Johnson City is getting a new flag for the first time in more than half a century after the city commission voted Thursday to adopt a simpler, cleaner flag to represent the city. "We're really kind of doing our best to honor everything that's come before us, everything we stand...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Back to Hogwarts celebrated at Elizabethton Library on Thursday

ELIZABETHTON — Patrons of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library could may have felt they were in the school library of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on Thursday. There were plenty of Hogwarts and Harry Potter decorations scattered throughout the front of the library. These included a shelf filled with baby mandrake plants growing out of clay pots. Of course, when you pulled the plants out of the pot they were growing in, you got a very loud screaming sound like a baby who wants its bottle.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

Concert Event to be held at Local Distillery

(WJHL) Tiny Roberson with East Tennessee Distillery and Seth McKay from Slick Cadillac tell us about a concert event to be held Sunday, September 4th at the Distillery in Piney Flats. For more information visit them on Facebook.
PINEY FLATS, TN
WJHL

Tennessee Hills breaks ground on $21 million Bristol expansion

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills broke ground on a $21 million expansion in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday, hosting more than 100 people in a celebration at the site. The expansion marks site number three for the regional distillery. The Bristol location will join existing Tennessee Hills operations in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The construction […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Everyone wants to move to Kingsport

Over the past several years and for several years to come, Kingsport will continue to meet a booming housing demand with thousands of new single-family homes, townhouses and apartments. But where is this demand coming from?. We get some answers in taking a look at a recently finished development called...
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Local communities receive grant funding to improve water infrastructure

Numerous localities across the Tri-Cities are receiving grant funding from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to improve water infrastructure. The more than $37 million comes from the American Rescue Plan, designed to help Americans recover from the COVID pandemic. Officials with the TDEC say grants will go to...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New sheriff makes his presence felt in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — It was no surprise to Sheriff Mike Fraley that his first morning on the job was going to be very hectic. There were plenty of meetings and discussions about the new direction the sheriff’s department would be going. Fraley expected the pace to be fast when he first walked through the front door on Thursday morning, the first time he entered the department as an official member of the department since he retired as a lieutenant nearly three years ago.
CARTER COUNTY, TN

