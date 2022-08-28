South Beloit works overtime to win opener 42-36 with River Ridge

SOUTH BELOIT—Leorence “Rence” Kostka was the last SoBo to leave the football field after South Beloit had pulled out an amazing 42-36 marathon victory over River Ridge in three rounds of overtime Friday night.

His once bright red jersey was now stained with sweat and mud and the helmet he carried under his arm and had used most of the game was borrowed from a teammate after his was damaged during one of many collisions.

Kostka also wore a huge grin.

“I’m a fighter and I’d do anything to help this team win,” said Kostka, who played both

sides of the ball the entire game and was ready for more if needed.

Fortunately, it wasn’t after teammate Noah Zwerenz dived on a fumble to end River Ridge’s third possession in OT.

“I didn’t know how we’d handle a close game like this,” South Beloit head coach Jim Morrow said. “What more could you ask? They withstood everything and I’m proud of them.”

South Beloit didn’t have a first down as it fell behind 14-0 in the first half. A late defensive stand at least kept it within two scores.

“It was our first game and we didn’t play well in the first half,” Kostka said. “We had our heads down, but I told the guys we’re still in this. We just need to wake up and finish strong.”

Quarterback Kaden Myhres was particularly resilient. After running five times for six yards in the first half, the 5-foot-8 junior had 17 carries for 98 yards after halftime and engineered three scoring drives in regulation.

“Our offense wasn’t clicking,” Morrow said. “Our ‘A’ gaps were getting blown up. We decided to test the waters on the perimeter in the second half and we had some success. (Myrhes) made some things happen. All our kids did. Last year when the wheels fell off, they completely fell off, but this year everybody stayed positive. We had faith in them and they had faith in us.”

Kostka got the SoBos on the scoreboard with a 16-yard TD run in the third quarter and Myhres connected with Dez Hampton for the conversion. Still in the third quarter, Myhres scored on a 24-yard run and then Kostka ran for the conversion for a 16-14 lead.

When Hampton caught a 20-yard TD pass from Myhres, the SoBos had a chance to push its lead to two possessions, but a conversion run failed, leaving an opening for River Ridge. The Wildcats tied it up with 6:15 left in the game when Sam Ries hit George Winter with a 25-yard TD pass as well as the two-point conversion.

Neither team could score before the end of regulation and headed to OT in which each team takes a crack at the end zone from the other’s 10-yard line.

River Ridge’s Winter scored on a 5-yard run and caught the conversion for a 30-22 lead, but South Beloit answered. Myhres answered with a 9-yard TD run on third down and also ran for the conversion.

The SoBos went right back on offense and Myhres sprinted around end for a 10-yard score. The Wildcats snuffed out his conversion run, however, and kept it 36-0. The SoBos did likewise, allowing a 3-yard TD run by Seth Nicholas, but stopping the conversion.

South Beloit overcame a holding call on its next possession, scoring on a terrific run by Myhres on fourth down from the 6. He was sacked on the conversion, leaving it up to the defense to hang on.

On second down, it did, forcing a fumble that Zwerenz recovered.

• NOTES: Myhres finished with 22 carries for 104 yards. Kostka had 15 for 64. …Jacob Wilhite had an interception.

• BOXSCORE:

South Beloit 42, River RIdge 36 (OT)

River Ridge..6 8 0 8 14 – 36

South Beloit.0 0 16 6 20 – 42

RR – Winter, 8, run (pass failed)

RR – McGobvern, 42, pass from Ries (Winter run)

SB – Kostka, 16, run (Hampton pass from Myhres)

SB – Myhres, 24, run (Kostka run)

SB – Hampton, 20, pass from Myhres (run failed)

RR – Winter, 25, pass from Ries (Winter pass from Ries)

RR – Winter, 5, run (Winter pass from Ries)

SB – Myhres, 9, run (Myhres run)

SB – Myhres, 10, run (run failed)

RR – Nicholas, 3, run (run failed)

SB – Myhres, 6, run (run failed)