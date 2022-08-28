In Atlas Obscura’s Q&A series She Was There, we talk to female scholars who are writing long-forgotten women back into history. It was a cool fall day in 1619 when the empress and emperor of India set out from Agra. Their itinerant court, 150,000 people and 10,000 elephants strong, marched toward the Himalayan foothills. But, as servants began to pitch the elaborate imperial tents, a group of local hunters begged for help—a man-eating tiger stalked their home. The emperor, Jahangir, had vowed to give up hunting and could provide no help. But the empress, Nur Jahan, a famed markswoman, stepped in. On October 23, 1619, armed with an exquisite firearm and seated atop an elephant, the empress searched for any sign of the tiger in the dense forest. When the powerful cat emerged, Nur’s elephant tried to flee, jostling the empress’s litter. She lined up the shot and pulled the trigger. The tiger fell. One shot was all she needed to kill the beast.

