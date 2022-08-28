Read full article on original website
Nuclear-Armed India Sacks 3 for ‘Accidentally’ Firing a Missile Into Nuclear-Armed Pakistan
The Indian government has sacked three Indian Air Force officers over the “accidental” firing of a missile into India’s neighbour Pakistan earlier this year. The decision concluded a six-month investigation by India into the unprecedented incident on March 9, after an Indian nuclear-capable missile was fired from the Indian Air Force base in the city of Sirsa, into the Pakistani city of Mian Channu, over 170 miles away. It escalated tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations, which have a history of bitter rivalry.
