Wildwood, NJ

State
New Jersey State
Wildwood, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Wildwood, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
Pets & Animals
newjerseyisntboring.com

NJIB’s Top Ten New Jersey Events Labor Day Weekend 2022

Well, well, well… September is here! And it’s Labor Day weekend aka the unofficial end of Summer. September is my favorite month because it’s Summer AND Autumn and there’s plenty going on. Let’s leave the house to explore what NJ has to offer (or not, you do you). These are my top 10 New Jersey Events for September 2 – 5, 2022.
GLASSBORO, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

You Can Soon Take A Night Walk With Animals At The Cape May Zoo

Summertime is coming to an end here in South Jersey, so you're brain is already probably gearing up to go head-first into pumpkin spice mode. Fall is right around the corner, ya'll! Don't worry, there are a few weeks of summer left, especially for those of us who live relatively close to the New Jersey coastline. Still, the fact that fall is fast approaching can sometimes get us all a little depressed. Don't be. It's easy to forget about all the fun fall festivals and harvest activities that come with summer's departure and the new season dawning.
CAPE MAY, NJ
njmom.com

30 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend

Say it isn’t so—the last weekend of summer is officially here, and we’re stretching out every bit of it with a bunch of family-friendly things to do. Jam with novice pickers at the Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival in Pilesgrove, celebrate the end of summer with Labor Day Fireworks in Point Pleasant and the Wildwoods, or try everything Scandinavian at the Scandinavian Fest in Budd Lake. And make sure to finish the last of your NJMOM summer bucket before fall starts. (featured photo credit: istock/TerryJ)
FAIR HAVEN, NJ
Person
Jerry Meyers
New Jersey 101.5

Dolphin gives birth in front of beachgoers in NJ

Did people on a Cape May Beach witness a dolphin giving birth last weekend? Take a look at a short video and see if you can tell what happened. Beachgoers on Grant Avenue Beach in Cape May last Saturday became excited when they saw a pod of dolphins swimming and splashing close to shore.
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK WOMAN, SAMANTHA ALEXANDER

(Newark, DE 19702) Early this morning (August 31st), patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Barrington Court in the community of Barrington for a report of a missing person. When the officers arrived, they learned that 20-year-old Samantha Alexander had...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee

Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
wjbr.com

Mutt Of The Week: Connie

Arryn from the Brandywine Valley SPCA stopped by Deanna and Justin in the Morning with the Mutt of the Week: Connie. Thanks to Matt Fetick and the Fetick team at Keller Williams for powering our Mutt of the Week. Connie has a very sad backstory. She was found tied to...
OCEAN VIEW, DE
delawaretoday.com

14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs

Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
