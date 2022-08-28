Read full article on original website
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
Ice Cream Treats For Dogs: It's Dog-Gone Good!Suzanne RothbergRehoboth Beach, DE
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Fans of Wildwood NJ Tramcar Can Ride a Little Longer This Season
Plan on spending some time in Wildwood after Labor Day Weekend? Good news! The Tramcar will be running throughout the month of September. Love (or loathe, lol) the sound of "watch the Tramcar please?" The Wildwood Tramcar has decided to extend its season to help visitors get up and down the boardwalk.
Was a Mountain Lion Spotted on Rt 347 South of Millville?
Earlier this year, a woman in Galloway Township reported that she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when they came upon a cougar or mountain lion. In the weeks following our story a few more people also reached out about their own cougar sightings in the area. Of course,...
Ocean City is Airbnb's most popular fall destination this year
Jersey Shore comes out on top! The ranking was based on nights already booked.
Yep! That Was Kevin Jonas Eating at Popular Northfield NJ Pizzeria
Kevin Jonas has been spending some of his summer at the Jersey Shore with his family. His vacation brought him to a popular pizzeria in Northfield this weekend. I guess his tooth is feeling better, because Kevin was able to enjoy some pizza at a restaurant that's been featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.
newjerseyisntboring.com
NJIB’s Top Ten New Jersey Events Labor Day Weekend 2022
Well, well, well… September is here! And it’s Labor Day weekend aka the unofficial end of Summer. September is my favorite month because it’s Summer AND Autumn and there’s plenty going on. Let’s leave the house to explore what NJ has to offer (or not, you do you). These are my top 10 New Jersey Events for September 2 – 5, 2022.
You Can Soon Take A Night Walk With Animals At The Cape May Zoo
Summertime is coming to an end here in South Jersey, so you're brain is already probably gearing up to go head-first into pumpkin spice mode. Fall is right around the corner, ya'll! Don't worry, there are a few weeks of summer left, especially for those of us who live relatively close to the New Jersey coastline. Still, the fact that fall is fast approaching can sometimes get us all a little depressed. Don't be. It's easy to forget about all the fun fall festivals and harvest activities that come with summer's departure and the new season dawning.
15 Local Bars Make List of Greatest 33 at Jersey Shore
There are a ton of great local bars at the Jersey Shore from Brigantine to Cape May, we have a ton of bars at the beach and beyond. Over at NJ.com, they ranked the 33 greatest bars at the Jersey Shore, with 15 bars from Atlantic and Cape May county making the list.
njmom.com
30 Kid-Friendly Things To Do This Weekend
Say it isn’t so—the last weekend of summer is officially here, and we’re stretching out every bit of it with a bunch of family-friendly things to do. Jam with novice pickers at the Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival in Pilesgrove, celebrate the end of summer with Labor Day Fireworks in Point Pleasant and the Wildwoods, or try everything Scandinavian at the Scandinavian Fest in Budd Lake. And make sure to finish the last of your NJMOM summer bucket before fall starts. (featured photo credit: istock/TerryJ)
Dolphin gives birth in front of beachgoers in NJ
Did people on a Cape May Beach witness a dolphin giving birth last weekend? Take a look at a short video and see if you can tell what happened. Beachgoers on Grant Avenue Beach in Cape May last Saturday became excited when they saw a pod of dolphins swimming and splashing close to shore.
Check out this mega car show in Glassboro, NJ for Labor Day weekend
If you're headed back to school at Rowan University this year, get prepared to witness some pretty epic rides if you're headed back to school prior to the start of Labor Day weekend. The 17th annual Glassboro Car Show takes over the main part of town on Friday, Sept. 2.
phillyvoice.com
Smitty's Clam Bar in Somers Point to return for 50th year next summer
The Clam Bar, a beloved bayside restaurant and magnet for shore travelers in Somers Point, will remain open for its 50th year of operation in 2023 after the owners confirmed a potential sale of the property won't spell the end of the long-running establishment. Opened in 1973 at 910 Bay...
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK WOMAN, SAMANTHA ALEXANDER
(Newark, DE 19702) Early this morning (August 31st), patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Barrington Court in the community of Barrington for a report of a missing person. When the officers arrived, they learned that 20-year-old Samantha Alexander had...
Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee
Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
wjbr.com
Mutt Of The Week: Connie
Arryn from the Brandywine Valley SPCA stopped by Deanna and Justin in the Morning with the Mutt of the Week: Connie. Thanks to Matt Fetick and the Fetick team at Keller Williams for powering our Mutt of the Week. Connie has a very sad backstory. She was found tied to...
Two Atlantic City, NJ men charged in connection to recent murders in the community
Two Atlantic City men have been charged for their connection to two recent and unrelated murders that occurred within this Atlantic County community. In both cases, the murder charges and investigative information was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Lester Robinson, 26, of Atlantic City has been charged for...
Atlantic County man gets red carpet treatment at MTV Video Music Awards
“Tonight we straight out of Jersey,” LL Cool J told the crowd gathered at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. While the show was live from Newark’s Prudential Center, South Jersey had at least one representative there. Alvin Parker Jr., an Atlantic County native, was chosen...
HGTV says this 1865 farmhouse for sale in South Jersey needs to be saved
If you’re a sucker for old houses, you need to see this one. It’s an 1865 farm house on 5.5 acres in Salem that was used at one time as a dairy farm. It’s fallen into disrepair but a lot of original details remain. And it’s listed for sale for $350,000.
delawaretoday.com
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs
Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
finehomesandliving.com
Reasons Why Buying A House In Middletown Delaware A Great Post-Retirement Plan
If you're getting close to your retirement age and searching for the best locations to live the rest of your life in tranquility, retiring inMiddletown, Delaware,will be a great idea. Middletown is a small town in New Castle County, Delaware, with a population of 24,056. Thomas Jefferson - the third...
Man allegedly strangles woman in North Wildwood road rage attack
A Bucks County man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and strangling a woman during a road rage incident in North Wildwood, New Jersey according to officers.
