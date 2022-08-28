Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Blur Parts of an Image for Free Online: 5 Tools
If you ever share screenshots or photos online, knowing how to blur parts of your image is a handy skill to have. Whether you need to send a screenshot with confidential information to a colleague or just want to draw focus to a certain part of your image, we'll show you how to blur the parts that you want to hide.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Copy and Paste Not Working in Windows 11
Windows 11 comes with an improved clipboard over its predecessors. The new clipboard history feature lets you copy multiple items to the clipboard, which you can use to paste as needed. However, sometimes you may find the copy and paste function not working on your Windows 11 computer. This issue...
makeuseof.com
How to Disable the Webcam in Windows 11
Did you ever feel as if someone was watching you? In today's age of technology, it's not just a feeling anymore. Your computer's webcam can be used to spy on you, without you even knowing it. So, how can you protect yourself? By disabling your webcam, of course. This article...
makeuseof.com
How to Copy and Paste Only Visible Cells in Google Sheets
We often hide cells for a reason in our spreadsheets, and although they may be imperative for the calculations, you may not want to copy that part of the data. Unfortunately, Google Sheets copies all highlighted columns and rows by default. But, with the right method, you can choose to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Merge PDF Documents Together in Windows 11
The PDF format is one of the most standardized and common formats for sharing electronic documents. Many users will often receive and download PDF files shared by colleagues and family. Multiple interrelated PDF files can be easier to manage when consolidated (merged) into extended documents. Windows 11 doesn’t include any...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "sudo: command not found" Error on Linux
When setting up a new Linux desktop or virtual machine, you may encounter the error: "sudo: command not found". This Linux error message can be infuriating, and prevent you from progressing further with your setup. Here's what it means and how to fix it. What Is "sudo" in Linux?. User...
makeuseof.com
How to Enable Quick Action Commands in Firefox and Edge
Google’s flagship browser has a Chrome Actions feature that enables its users to trigger browser actions by entering certain commands in the URL bar. Those action commands provide handy shortcuts for utilizing tools and changing options in Chrome. You can utilize similar features in Mozilla Firefox and Edge. However,...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Windows Hello When It Stops Working
Tired of using the same old password method to log in to your computer? Meet Windows Hello. It's a non-password login security feature that lets you log in to the system using facial recognition and fingerprint scan. But sometimes, it can become unresponsive for various reasons. So, let's find out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
What Is the Aloe Bud App? An Explanation and Review
Kind and gentle push notifications from the Aloe Bud app can help you manage self-care routines throughout the day. Whether you want to drinking more water, eat healthy meals, or simply take a moment to breathe, the app reminds you to make time for these activities. With its distinct pixilated...
makeuseof.com
What Is Apple's Intercom Feature and How Do You Set It Up?
A lesser-known Apple feature you might not know about is Intercom. This allows you to use your Apple device as an intercom system, so you can easily communicate with other people in your home or office. Here's everything you need to know about Apple's Intercom feature and how to set...
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Fix the Windows Hello Fingerprint Recognition Not Working
Using a fingerprint scanner is probably the most convenient way to sign in to your Windows computer. It eliminates the need to enter a complex password or PIN every time you want to access your computer. As convenient as it is, there can be times when Windows Hello fingerprint authentication...
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable File History in Windows
Backing up your files and folders is a good habit. If your system crashes or the files become corrupt or inaccessible, you can use the backups. The traditional way of creating backups is by creating a system image. That isn't feasible every time and needs huge space. Fortunately, al,l editions...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Uninstallation Error 0x80073CFA in Windows 10 & 11
Error 0x80073CFA is an uninstallation issue for Microsoft Store apps in Windows 10 and 11. It usually happens when you try to uninstall an app, accompanied by an error message that says, “we couldn’t uninstall <app name>.”. Unfortunately, if you're trying to uninstall the app to fix a...
makeuseof.com
How to Change Your WhatsApp Profile Picture
A good, clear picture of yourself on your WhatsApp profile makes it easier for people to spot you in their chat list, as well as letting your personality show through your profile. It's great to also change it up if you want to show contacts what you've been up to.
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Others From Pinning or Unpinning Apps From the Windows Taskbar
Pinning and unpinning the Windows taskbar apps is easy and has some benefits. For example, pinning items to the taskbar makes those apps easily accessible. Meanwhile, unpinning taskbar items can help you avoid taskbar clutter. However, it’s frustrating when others randomly pin and unpin taskbar apps without your permission.
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Blogging Platforms for Your Raspberry Pi
Blogging is a great hobby to get into, as it requires a very low barrier to entry. No matter your field of expertise or your interests, there's bound to be at least one other person in the world who would be fascinated and intrigued by what you have to say.
makeuseof.com
The 9 Best Widgets to Use on Your iPad
Widgets aren’t new technology; they’ve been around on Android phones for quite some time but are only now starting to become a more mainstream feature on the iPhone and iPad. While app icons sit motionless on your Home Screen, an app widget will give you an at-a-glance view of whatever is happening inside the app.
makeuseof.com
An Overview of Client-Side Storage With JavaScript
Client-side storage is essential to web applications. It may not be as bulletproof as server-side storage but, without it, web apps would be unable to implement many modern features. All kinds of features depend on client-side storage, from sessions in games to shopping carts on e-commerce websites. Client-side storage also...
makeuseof.com
How to Create the Best 3D Printing Time-Lapse Videos With Octolapse
Octolapse is an OctoPrint Server plugin that you can install to create those awesome stabilized 3D printing time-lapse videos where the printer nozzle stays in one place and the 3D printed object seems like it's growing by itself. It's really fun with loads of customization options and presets that can...
makeuseof.com
How to Generate and Analyze an Energy Report in Windows
If your computer seems to be using too much power, you can generate an energy report to find out why. With the energy report in hand, you can start troubleshooting the areas where you can make energy savings. As such, here's how to make an energy report in Windows and...
Comments / 0