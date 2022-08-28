ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Kids toss mustard bottles at Lane Kiffin’s face during Tennessee Smokies promotion

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuKWX_0hYiHrPO00

KODAK, Tenn. — They have long memories on Rocky Top.

Lane Kiffin has never been particularly popular at the University of Tennessee since his lone season as the Volunteers’ football coach in 2009. He led the Vols to a 7-6 record before infamously bolting for the University of Southern California.

They still remember that in eastern Tennessee.

The Tennessee Smokies, a Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs based east of Knoxville in the city of Kodak, held a promotion with Kiffin in mind. Fans had the chance to throw mustard bottles at an image of Kiffin, who is currently the head coach at the University of Mississippi, AL.com reported.

A plastic skeleton in a chair with a printout of Kiffin’s face -- wearing Ole Miss gear, of course -- was propped on the sidelines, and some sharp-armed kids made the most of their chance.

The mustard bottle wrinkle flashes back to last year’s game at Neyland Stadium between Tennessee and Ole Miss.

With under a minute left and Ole Miss leading 31-26, the Vols faced fourth-and-24 from the Tennessee 36, AL.com reported. Hendon Hooker completed a pass to Jacob Warren for 23 yards to the Ole Miss 41. The play was reviewed as it appeared there was a chance Warren had stretched far enough to make a first down, but after a review, the play came up short.

Upset and unruly Tennessee fans began hurling various items on the field as Kiffin and Ole Miss exited the field. Infamously, a bottle of yellow mustard was one of the items thrown on the turf, the Clarion-Ledger of Jackson reported. Kiffin also was nearly hit with a golf ball, which he picked up and showed an official, according to the newspaper.

“It’s an emotional game and fans are emotional, but you never expect something like that, to see all that stuff come flying out of the stands,” Kiffin told ESPN after the game. “I got hit with a golf ball, but at least whoever threw it was smart enough to throw a dirty range ball.”

“There were a number of bottles with some brown stuff in them,” Kiffin added. “I’m not sure what it was. It probably wasn’t moonshine. They probably wouldn’t waste moonshine on me.”

During SEC Media Days in July, Kiffin signed a mustard bottle for a fan, AL.com reported.

“That was the first guy to come up, which I think he had an Alabama shirt, so I was a little confused there,” Kiffin said at the time. “So, I have signed a lot of mustard bottles and golf balls.

“It’s been a unique offseason.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee announces 5 players out for Ball State game

Tennessee has announced 5 absences for Thursday’s season opener against Ball State. Wes Rucker of 247Sports shares that Josh Heupel’s squad will be without LB Juwan Mitchell, CB Dee Williams, CB De’Shawn Rucker, WR Chas Nimrod and TE Miles Campbell. Mitchell is the headlining name of the...
MUNCIE, IN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Drops Electric Video the Night Before Game Day

Exactly 24 hours before the Vols officially kick off the 2022 season in Knoxville, Tennessee has dropped one final hype tape on social media. Tennessee released a hype video for the season earlier this week that mainly focused on showing clips of the current players this year. This video, however, is on a much bigger scale.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Baseball Lands Nation’s No. 3 Transfer Class

Tennessee baseball lost eight position starters from its 57-9 SEC regular season and tournament championship team a season ago. Tony Vitello and his staff attacked those needs in the transfer portal, landing a four-player class that ranks as the nation’s third best according to Baseball America. “Tennessee’s class is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Announces Uniforms For 2022 Season Opener

Tennessee is keeping things simple to open the 2022 season. The Vols will wear their classic home uniforms: white helmets, orange jerseys and white pants in Thursday’s season opener against Ball State. The Vols now have six uniform combinations after announcing plans to bring back the “Smokey Grey” uniforms...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Kodak, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Tennessee RB wins starting job at Power 5 program

Former Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans lasted less than a season in Knoxville before transferring to Louisville. It seems to have worked out for him. Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield released the Cardinals’ depth chart Monday, revealing Evans as the feature back for their battle against Syracuse on Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
tripsavvy.com

The Pink Marble That Built America: When Knoxville Was the Epicenter of Design

We’re dedicating our August features to architecture and design. We’ve never been more ready to check into a dreamy new hotel, city hop on the world's most beautiful subways, or relax in a design-forward coffee shop. Now, we’re excited to celebrate the shapes and structures that make our world beautiful with an inspiring story of how one historic city is prioritizing accessibility, how a Swedish cemetery teaches us important lessons about design, an examination of how climate change is impacting the future of architecture, and a look at the must-have features to put together a dream hotel.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Piedmont Lithium Selects Tennessee for New Lithium Hydroxide Project

BELMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Piedmont Lithium (“Piedmont”) (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, today announced the selection of Etowah, Tennessee in McMinn County as the location of the Company’s planned 30,000 metric ton per year (“tpy”) LHP­2 lithium hydroxide operation (“Tennessee Lithium” or “Project”). With a planned completion and start of production in 2025, the Company believes Tennessee Lithium will be the largest lithium hydroxide processing facility constructed in the United States. The Project is expected to convert spodumene concentrate sourced principally from Piedmont’s international project investments to significantly expand the U.S. supply of lithium hydroxide, a key component in the manufacturing of EV batteries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005279/en/ Tennessee Lithium’s location offers strategic access to transportation networks and customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man arrested for carjacking using AR-15, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested for an armed carjacking that took place in 2020 Tuesday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. According to the report, the victim, an unidentified woman, was leaving The Bricks on Magnolia Avenue around 1 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2020 when Demetrius Ross, 43, threatened to take her car and drive it to Atlanta.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Smokies#Mustard#The Chicago Cubs#Ole Miss#Vols#Al Com
wvlt.tv

Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident. The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New business moves into historic Gay Street building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking around Gay Street, you can spot new signs and ones from decades ago. New businesses are finding value in old buildings near Gay Street, Jack Neely with the Knoxville History Project said. “After the Civil War, it established itself as a commercial center, not just...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman found safe after going missing in Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers officials said that a woman who went missing while visiting a relative in Knoxville has been found safe. Denise Renee Patterson, 51, was in town to visit a dying family member, Crime Stoppers officials said. She was staying at KARM on North Broadway.
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

Broadway Viaduct opens, KARM sends warning to drivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After nearly three years of construction, the Broadway viaduct, the bridge over the railroad tracks near the Old City, opened Wednesday night. Tennessee Department of Transportation crews were wrapping up the project on Aug. 31 and said it would open following rush hour. A TDOT spokesperson announced that it was officially open at 9:40 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy