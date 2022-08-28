Read full article on original website
Vail Valley Foundation presents a unique early child care proposal to Avon
A new type of nonprofit-private-public partnership and employer-sponsored model could lead to a new early child care center in Avon, filling a large need in the community. At the Tuesday, Aug. 23, Town Council meeting, the Vail Valley Foundation presented a proposal to build an 11,000-square-foot licensed early learning center on an approximately 4-acre plot of land within The Village at Avon development. As presented, the initiative could bring 12 preschool classrooms to serve around 168 children from the community.
Dr. Susan Vickerman honored as second recipient of Vail Health Elevate Award
Dr. Susan Vickerman has been named the second recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award. Vail Health created the Elevate Award in June 2022 to give patients and their families an opportunity to nominate and thank employees who have touched their lives in some way. Vickerman, a family medicine physician...
Letter: You can make a difference
With so much political noise out there, it is often difficult to understand what is real and what is not. We are constantly bombarded with decisions and challenges in our nation, in our state, and in our community. It’s often hard to know what we can do to effect positive change — even if one sees a great need, how can we work together to make change?
Romer: Reflections and looking forward
Vail Valley Partnership, a 501c(6) nonprofit organization, has been engaged in the community since the early days of Vail, starting in 1964 as the Vail Resort Association. It is an honor to play a role in fostering regional economic vitality through our role as the chamber of commerce. I recently...
Salomone: Fly Fishing I at Colorado Mountain College
Have you ever seen the insects highlighted in the evening sun, hovering over the river in an indecipherable courtship and wondered ‘what are all those insects?’. Individuals, anglers and undergraduates all entertain the desire to learn and fly fishing has become the common arena. Colorado Mountain College has structured a learning environment around the greatest sport to be found: fly fishing.
Vail Valley wedding business having a busy summer season
Weddings have always been a staple of the summer economy in Vail and Eagle County. This summer seems to be a return to that form. The business all but shut down in 2020, the summer of COVID-19. In fact, local photographer Shane Macomber said he shot more weddings that summer — 10 — than were held at the Beaver Creek Chapel.
Elevate your mother-daughter relationship at Eagle workshop
For mothers who long to stay connected with their daughters in the teen years and beyond, the Heart 2 Heart mother-daughter workshop Sunday, Sept. 11, in Eagle offers the tools and insights you need to learn, laugh and grow together. Women’s Empowerment Workshop is offering this nature retreat specifically to...
Oktoberfest at Beaver Creek, Jazz in Vail, Minturn Market and the Vail Duck Race: Tricia’s Labor Day Weekend Picks 9/2/22
Labor Day Weekend not only signifies the unofficial end of summer, but it also kicks off Oktoberfest season in the Vail Valley. Beaver Creek’s three-day event ushers in two more weekends of Oktoberfest, with Lionshead hosting on Sept. 9-11 and Vail Village hosting on Sept. 16-18. Each are different and equally as fun, so don that dirndl and put on the lederhosen and get ready to say “prost” this time of year.
Haims: A personal experience with caregiving
People who take on the caregiving role for elderly family or friends either know ahead of time, or quickly find out, how very difficult it can be to manage and advocate for a loved one. Our Visiting Angels office advocates for many clients on a daily basis. We collaborate with...
Mountain Pride’s first community education event to focus on allyship, LGBTQ youth
While the inception of Mountain Pride can be traced back to the start of Eagle County’s Pride in the Park celebration, the local LGBTQ support and advocacy organization has been busy expanding its reach to meet the needs and wants of the community. And this week, the organization is...
Eagle County attorney Bruce Carey calling it a career
Bruce Carey is a familiar face in Eagle County’s courthouse. He’s going to cut back those appearances as he eases into retirement. Carey, 66, has practiced law for 37 years in Eagle County, first as a prosecutor, then as a criminal defense attorney. Carey landed in Colorado in...
Letter: Best summer camp ever
While skimming through the Vail Daily on Aug. 27, Jay Wissot’s column “Summer camp for seniors” immediately caught my eye. Whenever my husband and I explain to our non-Vail Valley friends what it is like to be here in the summer, we describe it as summer camp.
Special Event for DeAnne Mitchell Helms
Please join us to celebrate the life of DeAnne Mitchell Helms. – — We will gather to share our favorite stories and remember our wonderful wife, mother, aunt and friend, who passed away last December. – — Bring your stories, your beverage of choice, and we’ll share a toast...
A new approach to supporting the homeless in Eagle County
Homelessness has long been an underdefined and underserved issue in Eagle County, but that is beginning to change. Up until this year, the county’s ability to identify and support the local homeless population has been limited to the work of individual nonprofits and the sheriff’s office, but new funding opportunities have enabled the development of the county’s first organized program for homelessness services.
Eagle County Schools connects students with hands-on auto, STEM experience
The post-secondary college and career readiness department at Eagle County Schools is dedicated to helping students prepare for and navigate what comes next. This comes not only with sharing resources and information with students but also with creating hands-on experiences and exposing them to all the possibilities. On Tuesday, Aug....
Hundreds gather in Vail to celebrate the life of jazz staple Tony G
Hundreds gathered at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail Thursday to share in the grief of losing Tony Gulizia, one of the Vail area’s most well-known musicians who was better known by his stage name, Tony G. But much joy was also felt in celebrating the life of...
For Vail workers of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, Vail Pioneer Weekend full of friendship and nostalgia
The list of Vail pioneers who are no longer with us keeps growing, making the party in honor of them that much more special. Vail pioneers gathered over the weekend to celebrate those who made the town what it is today, the three-day party included hundreds of current Vail-area residents and locals-for-life who worked in Vail in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.
Tony G celebration of life set for Thursday in Vail
A celebration of life for Tony Gulizia will kick off an early start to the Labor Day weekend — a weekend which the jazz musician always had a hand in making special in Eagle County. The celebration of life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at...
Gypsum schools’ lockout the result of shattered patrol car window
On Friday, Aug. 26, all the Eagle County School District schools in Gypsum were put on a brief lockout. This included Eagle Valley High School, Gypsum Elementary School, Red Hill Elementary School and Gypsum Creek Middle School. Matt Miano, Eagle County School District’s chief communications officer, said the lockout was...
