Evansville, IN

Evansville Saturday shooting leaves man dead

By Jessica Jacoby
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a man who had been shot in the chest on Saturday around 10:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive. According to a press release, officers attempted live saving measures but the man died on the scene.

Officers say the suspect kicked in the front door of the house where the victim was located and shot the victim.

According to EPD says the suspect is described as a 5’8-5’10 black heavyset male with dreadlocks in a ponytail and gold colored teeth in a red shirt or jersey and glasses. Reports say the suspect may have been driving an SUV.

Evansville killer sentenced to hard time in prison

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains active according the press release. The identity of the victim and suspect have not been released by the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office at this time. Officers ask anyone with any information about this incident to contact the EPD Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979 .

This story is breaking news and will be updated.

