TV Series

Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Distractify

'The Family Chantel's' Chantel and Pedro Launched a Business in 2019 — How Will They Split Their Assets?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Family Chantel. On May 27, 2022, Pedro Jimeno filed for divorce from Chantel Everett after six years of marriage. As a recent episode of The Family Chantel suggests, the 90 Day Fiancé vets could soon reach one of the darkest pits in their journey toward separation: the part where they split their assets — and considering they have a business together, this could be tricky. Here's what you should know about Chantel' and Pedro's business.
Distractify

'The Price Is Right' Is the Longest-Running Game Show in US History — What's With the Reruns?

You're either tuned in religiously on every weekday or you're a kid in the early 2000s sick at home on a school day with nothing else on TV, because you're probably watching The Price Is Right on CBS. The popular American game show has been on the air since 1956 and is currently the longest-running game show in U.S. history. Contestants are picked from an excited studio audience to compete in a series of money-guessing games for a chance to win enormous prizes and big bucks.
Distractify

It's Time to Check out of 'The Resort' — What Happened in the Finale? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of The Resort. Although we've seen our fair share of successful television shows this year, some of the most intriguing content has completely flown under the radar. Enter The Resort, an underrated eight-episode dark comedy series that follows a married couple as they are unexpectedly pulled into an unsolved mystery while on vacation in the Mayan Riviera.
Deadline

Caught On The Fly: News Anchor Swallows Insect During Live Broadcast – Video

Talk about poise. Farah Nasser, a host on Canada’s Global News, kept on track after swallowing a wayward bug during a live broadcast. “Sharing because we all need a laugh these days,” she later tweeted, alongside a clip of the moment. “I swallowed a fly on air today.” Nasser was talking about flooding in Pakistan when the incident happened. After a grimace and a quick throat-clearing, she resumed as though nothing had happened. “I could feel it fluttering in the back of my throat as I finished that introduction,” she told CNN in an interview. CNN anchors Victbugor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota appreciated the professionalism required, with Camerota...
Distractify

'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Will Not be Filmed in New Zealand — Details on the Second Season

Amazon's highly anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, will premiere on Prime Video on Sept. 1., 2022. The fantasy drama is based on author J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take place thousands of years prior in "an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness," the synopsis reads.
Distractify

Netflix Tagger Jobs Sound Simple, but Is the Streamer Actually Hiring?

A solid rule of thumb is that anytime you hear something that's too good to be true, it probably is. Recently, job postings have been circulating on social media for Netflix tagger jobs, which sound like the kind of thing most people would want to spend their time on. Essentially, the job description suggests you watch Netflix all day and help the streamer improve the metadata behind its shows.
Distractify

Who Is One Quarter of the Try Guys Eugene Lee Yang Dating? Him and His Partner Are Totally Adorbs

Whether they're dipping their toes into the campy world of drag or literally getting colonics on camera, the Try Guys will do just about anything for our entertainment. Featuring a core group of content creators Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang, the Try Guys was originally a group formed for BuzzFeed. Together, for their very first BuzzFeed video in 2014, the gang of bros tried wearing ladies' underwear for the first time.
Distractify

'Jersey Shore' Fans Worry Deena Could Walk Away From the Show for Good

At this point on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, it seems like it would take a lot to make cast members quit. Sure, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi left the show for a short time, but she came back. And now, even though Deena Cortese is threatening to leave, it feels like an empty threat. Still, fans need to know — is Deena quitting Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?
Distractify

TikToker Loses Phone While Paving Driveway, Hears It Ringing Underneath the Work He Just Did

Many people would rather lose their wallets over their cell phones. Sure, there's the hassle of canceling your credit cards and then having to go through the rigamarole of having to get your driver's license/ID back. But if you don't drive a car and use your phone for direct payment banking transactions that are linked to your account, then there's a strong argument to be made that you could make do with just a smartphone.
