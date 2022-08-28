ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Utah Senate candidate says a man chased and pointed a firearm at him and his wife 'in a threatening way' while driving home from a campaign event

 4 days ago

A stock photo of police vehicles with flashing lights.

Getty Images

  • A Utah Senate candidate claims a man followed him and his wife and pointed a gun at them.
  • The alleged incident happened in April as they drove home from a campaign event.
  • The man, identified as Jack Aaron Whelchel, is facing misdemeanor charges.

A man is facing charges after a Utah Senate candidate claimed that someone aimed a firearm at him and his wife when they were driving home earlier this year, according to reports.

CNN reported that a man, identified as Jack Aaron Whelchel, was indicted on misdemeanor charges — to which he pleaded not guilty — in connection to the April 10 confrontation.

The victim, Evan McMullin, recently filed a statement in the District Court for Utah County and alleged that Whelchel "followed and chased us, pulled his truck alongside us and forced my wife and I into the oncoming lane of traffic," according to the report.

The couple was making their way home from a campaign event in southern Utah when the alleged incident happened, per reports.

"He then brandished a firearm, pointing it toward us in a threatening way," the statement said, a claim which Whelchel's attorney denied, per the outlet. However, his attorney did tell CNN that his client did put the weapon on the center console of his car.

In a seperate statement to KUTV, McMullin alleged that Whelchel has a history of "promoting political violence on social media," although he is unclear if that played a role in the dispute.

"Regardless, he put my life and the life of my wife at risk and I am cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities who have charged him with related crimes," McMullin told the local news station.

According to CNN, Whelchel is expected to return to Utah, where he no longer resides,  to stand trial.

Kenny Ballou
4d ago

I'm not a Evan Mcmullin fan at all, but this kind of thing needs to stop no matter what party a person belongs to or what they believe! Everyone has a right to believe what they want even if I or anyone else disagrees with them.

clear blue
4d ago

The biggest question here should be "WHY a misdemeanor" ? 🤔 This🤡 person should be facing FEDERAL firearms charges!!!

Dewey
4d ago

This is a perfect example of why today’s Americans need universal background checks and mental health evaluation before they get the firearm. This is what will make the second amendment revisited and revised.

