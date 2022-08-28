LSU makes the final three for four-star point guard Jizzle James

Jizzle James is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound point guard in the class of 2023. The four-star prospect and son of former NFL star Edgerrin James recently announced the final three schools he is considering committing to, and the Tigers made the list.

They join the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Coach Matt McMahon has come into Baton Rouge firing on all cylinders as he has totally rebuilt the entire team for this season and he is now working on building the best class possible for next year. He recently got his first commitment for the 2023 class in four-star power forward Corey Chest from Branson, Missouri.

James plays for Olympia High School in Orlando. He averaged 25 points per game and five rebounds per game in 28 games played. The Titans finished last season 21-8 with a loss in the regional semifinals of the Florida 7A tournament.

