EUGENE, Ore. — It is game week for the Oregon Ducks as Dan Lanning prepares to make his head coaching debut against none other than his former team. Lanning and the Ducks will face Georgia in what is likely the second-best matchup being played during Week 1 of the College Football Season. In a game that feels like it could be closer than what some are saying, the Ducks are coming in as 17-point underdogs. Football Power Index gives the Bulldogs 91.5 percent odds of winning the Week 1 opener.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO