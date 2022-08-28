ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Is Oregon a dark horse college football playoff candidate? College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- A year ago, nobody was talking about Michigan as a College Football Playoff contender before the season. Coming off a 2-4 record in 2020, after an offseason of revamping their coaching staff, the Wolverines weren’t close to the top 25 in the preseason AP poll. They finished 32nd in that preseason voting, which put them fourth among Big Ten East Division teams behind Ohio State, Indiana and Penn State, and also behind, among others, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana and Liberty.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Oregon OL Ryan Walk talks facing Georgia

Oregon senior offensive lineman Ryan Walk discusses the team's prep for facing off against Georgia, how last year's win at Ohio State can help the team's mindset for this year, and his thoughts on facing Georgia's loaded defensive line. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your...
EUGENE, OR
KGW

Score prediction: Oregon vs. Georgia season opener

EUGENE, Ore. — It is game week for the Oregon Ducks as Dan Lanning prepares to make his head coaching debut against none other than his former team. Lanning and the Ducks will face Georgia in what is likely the second-best matchup being played during Week 1 of the College Football Season. In a game that feels like it could be closer than what some are saying, the Ducks are coming in as 17-point underdogs. Football Power Index gives the Bulldogs 91.5 percent odds of winning the Week 1 opener.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s Chance Nolan welcomed competition for starting QB job: ‘I didn’t play well enough’ in 2021

By many metrics, Chance Nolan had a nice season in his first year as Oregon State’s starting quarterback. Nolan led the Beavers to their first bowl game since 2013. He started the final 12 games, which included some sensational performances. There were a few duds along the way, but what first year quarterback doesn’t have a few of those?
CORVALLIS, OR
Polarbear

Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal lands

Oregon State University scientists have proposed to populate western federal lands with more beavers and wolves in order to restore ecological balance. “Rewilding the American West” is a bold proposal that identifies 11 federally owned reserves in the Western United States for wolf and beaver restoration, a process that could improve degraded land and save dozens of threatened and endangered species.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality

WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

THREE DOLLAR GENERAL STORES REMAIN CLOSED, SUTHERLIN REOPENS

Three Dollar General stores in the area remain closed, after being shut down by Douglas County Building Department Director Bill Clemens in July. The Sutherlin location was allowed to reopen on Wednesday after electrical and permit issues were addressed. Information released by Douglas County government on Friday, said the closures...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
yachatsnews.com

ODFW approves limited wild coho seasons on Alsea, Yaquina, Siletz rivers — and even Beaver Creek

It’s official — the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved rules to allow a limited fishery for wild coho salmon on four streams in Lincoln County. Fishing for fall Chinook salmon in most coastal bays and rivers opened Aug. 1. Now, there will be an opportunity to keep one mid-coast Oregon coho, which is listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
whiterivernow.com

Judge: Confession can be admitted in Rebekah Gould murder trial

A confession that police say was given by the defendant in the upcoming Rebekah Gould murder trial can be used against him. That was the ruling last week by Circuit Court Judge Tim Weaver, according to a post from NEA Report. Defense attorneys for William Miller argued that his Miranda...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Fatal Wreck Saturday; State of Emergency; 25K for Pioneer Museum

A Saturday morning wreck on Highway 126 claimed the life of a Florence Man. 39 year old Chad Colborn failed to negotiate a corner near milepost 29 when his Chevy Colorado left the roadway and struck a tree. The accident happened early, around 6:15 in the morning. another passenger in the vehicle Skeyla Wardrobe, 26, of Mapleton was transported via air ambulance with critical injuries. There were two other passengers 34 year old Shane Sprinkly and 24 year old Jaydon Woodruff of Eugene, both were transported with non-life threatening injuries. The accident caused a closure of highway 126 for about 5 hours while the crash was investigated. Oregon State Police were assisted by West Lane Fire, Central Lane Fire and Rescue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
FLORENCE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK

A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
YONCALLA, OR
