A decade later, Greg Jackson still has no regrets about his part in one of the most infamous events in UFC history. Ten years ago today, UFC 151 was supposed to have taken place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. Headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Dan Henderson, the card was thought to be a rebound for the promotion after lackluster sales for their previous two pay-per-view events. But everything fell to ruin eight days before the event, when Henderson informed the UFC he ruptured his MCL and would be unable to compete. The promotion scrambled to find a short-notice replacement for Henderson, settling on former middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen, but with such short time to prepare, Jones and his team declined to accept the fight.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO