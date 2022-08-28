ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul slight favorite in potential boxing match with Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva might not be the betting favorite heading into a fight with Jake Paul. Paul is currently a -120 favorite to defeat Silva in a boxing match according to initial odds set by DraftKings. On Tuesday, it was reported that a bout between Paul and Silva is in the works for this October, with Oct. 29 as a possibility. A location for the bout and a weight class is still being negotiated and the matchup is yet to be officially announced.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Plymouth, MA
Sports
MMA Fighting

Francis Ngannou’s head coach provides injury update, welcomes Jon Jones in early 2023: ‘That’s the fight we all want’

For Francis Ngannou head coach Eric Nicksick, preparing for Jon Jones would scratch every imaginable competitive itch. The heavyweight title picture is in an interesting place with Ngannou’s future unknown and the potential return and heavyweight debut of Jon Jones. Then there are top contenders Stipe Miocic and Curtis Blaydes, and the winner of the UFC Paris main event between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. But if Nicksick has his druthers, the opponent he wants to see is hands down Jones.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva reportedly set for October boxing bout

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is about to go down. TMZ reported Tuesday that Paul is set to face longtime UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Silva in a boxing bout in October, with a location still to be determined. An initial report from NoSmokeBoxing has the bout scheduled for Oct. 29.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Font
MMA Fighting

Video: WWE Raw segment pays homage to Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier hot mic incident

The thin line between MMA and professional wrestling was blurred once again on the latest episode of WWE Raw. On Monday, in a segment booked to build an ongoing feud between WWE Superstars Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, the two wrestlers were supposedly involved in a heated exchange following an on-screen segment that was captured by a couple of hot mics. The scene echoed an infamous incident that occurred between UFC stars Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier in the lead-up to their first fight at UFC 182 in 2015.
WWE
MMA Fighting

John Dodson felt disrespected by ‘journeyman’ label after UFC release

John Dodson was stunned when he received word that he was being released from the UFC. Two years later, he still doesn’t understand the move. Despite facing a murderer’s row of opposition at both bantamweight and flyweight, the two-time title challenger was unceremoniously dropped from the promotion after a single loss to Merab Dvalishvili, who is now ranked as one of the best fighters in the world at 135 pounds.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Islam Makhachev says Kamaru Usman ‘100 percent’ defeats ‘lucky’ Leon Edwards in trilogy

Islam Makhachev doesn’t see Leon Edwards having a lengthy title run. England’s newest titleholder is enjoying the spoils of being champion after one of the wildest victories in MMA history at UFC 278 two weekends ago. Defeating Kamaru Usman via a fifth-round head kick knockout in their rematch, Edwards became a superstar overnight with an all-time great comeback.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#New England#Combat#Mma#Ct55#Ufc
MMA Fighting

Sean Strickland out of headliner with Jared Cannonier at UFC event on Oct. 15

Sean Strickland will not compete in October. Following DWCS Season 6, Week 6 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, UFC President Dana White revealed to members of the media that due to a finger infection suffered by Strickland, he will no longer compete in his scheduled main event bout with Jared Cannonier on Oct. 15. MMA Fighting subsequently confirmed the announcement with multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans.
UFC
MMA Fighting

‘I want to show I’m more than just a stupid fighter’: Julia Avila happy with UFC fighter pay, but hopes to see more implemented

UFC bantamweight fighter Julia Avila wants to set the record straight. Days before UFC 278, Avila took to Twitter and opened up about her career as a UFC fighter, mentioning a few different things that were on her mind — including the fact that she had to take a job “to make ends meet and have insurance to cover my pregnancy,” as she’ll become a mom in October.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Ben Rothwell meets Bobo O’Bannon in Oct. 1 BKFC debut

Ben Rothwell’s BKFC debut is set. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans told MMA Fighting that the veteran MMA heavyweight will meet BKFC vet Bobo O’Bannon at the BKFC 30 event scheduled for Oct. 1 at Fant Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La. The bare-knuckle booking...
MONROE, LA
MMA Fighting

10 years later, the ‘Sport Killer’ Greg Jackson has no regrets about UFC 151’s cancellation

A decade later, Greg Jackson still has no regrets about his part in one of the most infamous events in UFC history. Ten years ago today, UFC 151 was supposed to have taken place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. Headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Dan Henderson, the card was thought to be a rebound for the promotion after lackluster sales for their previous two pay-per-view events. But everything fell to ruin eight days before the event, when Henderson informed the UFC he ruptured his MCL and would be unable to compete. The promotion scrambled to find a short-notice replacement for Henderson, settling on former middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen, but with such short time to prepare, Jones and his team declined to accept the fight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

A.J. McKee details ‘complete mental meltdown’ following loss to Patricio Pitbull

A.J. McKee is getting ready for his move up to lightweight in October, but the road to get there from his first pro loss was a tough one for a little while. McKee faces Spike Carlyle at Bellator 286, which takes place Oct. 1 in McKee’s home city of Long Beach, Calif. Prior to the upcoming bout, McKee lost a unanimous decision — and his title — to Patricio Pitbull in April at Bellator 277, the same man he stopped in the first round nine months prior to win the belt and the featherweight grand prix.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy