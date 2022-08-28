Read full article on original website
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards’ coach not sure Kamaru Usman next, UFC 278 knockout could be ‘life-changing event’
A trilogy between UFC welterweight champ Leon Edwards and deposed titleholder Kamaru Usman is reportedly in the works for the U.K. But Edwards’ coach isn’t so sure Usman will be ready. On a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Dave Lovell cast doubt on Usman’s ability to bounce...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Leon Edwards: Jorge Masvidal fight would be ‘massive’ but he needs to ‘get some wins’
Leon Edwards isn’t going to pick and choose who he faces as champion. “Rocky’s” life changed forever at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, two weekends ago. The Birmingham, England resident has found himself involved in several notable moments in recent years during his rise to fame, however, he was more on the wrong side than the right.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul slight favorite in potential boxing match with Anderson Silva
Anderson Silva might not be the betting favorite heading into a fight with Jake Paul. Paul is currently a -120 favorite to defeat Silva in a boxing match according to initial odds set by DraftKings. On Tuesday, it was reported that a bout between Paul and Silva is in the works for this October, with Oct. 29 as a possibility. A location for the bout and a weight class is still being negotiated and the matchup is yet to be officially announced.
MMA Fighting
Video: Paddy Pimblett weighs himself on Steve-O’s show, comes in more than 50 pounds over lightweight limit
Paddy Pimblett’s weight is becoming a talking point even outside the MMA bubble. The UFC lightweight appeared Wednesday on Steve-O’s Wild Ride — a podcast hosted by Steve-O of Jackass fame — and stepped on a scale to see where he’s at just five weeks after his victory over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London, which was contested at 155 pounds.
MMA Fighting
Francis Ngannou’s head coach provides injury update, welcomes Jon Jones in early 2023: ‘That’s the fight we all want’
For Francis Ngannou head coach Eric Nicksick, preparing for Jon Jones would scratch every imaginable competitive itch. The heavyweight title picture is in an interesting place with Ngannou’s future unknown and the potential return and heavyweight debut of Jon Jones. Then there are top contenders Stipe Miocic and Curtis Blaydes, and the winner of the UFC Paris main event between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. But if Nicksick has his druthers, the opponent he wants to see is hands down Jones.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva reportedly set for October boxing bout
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is about to go down. TMZ reported Tuesday that Paul is set to face longtime UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Silva in a boxing bout in October, with a location still to be determined. An initial report from NoSmokeBoxing has the bout scheduled for Oct. 29.
MMA Fighting
Marvin Vettori hopes Israel Adesanya ‘goes out on another oxygen mask” against Alex Pereira
UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori spoke to reporters about his UFC Paris fight with ex-champ Robert Whittaker, his place in the middleweight division, a third fight with Israel Adesanya, his thoughts on Adesanya’s title defense against Alex Pereira and prediction for the fight, and more. Check out Vettori’s full pre-fight...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Did the UFC lose in the Demetrious Johnson for Ben Askren trade?
Demetrious Johnson added his name to the KO of the Year list with a sensational finish of Adriano Moraes at ONE on Amazon Prime 1 this past Friday. Did that moment help solidify the trade of Johnson for Ben Askren for ONE Championship, or did the UFC get the better end of the deal?
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather returns for exhibition bout at RIZIN 38 in September, Kyoji Horiguchi also on the card
Floyd Mayweather may be retired, but he’s definitely staying busy after booking another exhibition bout. The 45-year-old former multi-division boxing champion will return on Sept. 25 as part of the RIZIN card scheduled in Japan as he faces Mikuru Asakura in a previously announced matchup. This will be Mayweather’s...
MMA Fighting
Video: WWE Raw segment pays homage to Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier hot mic incident
The thin line between MMA and professional wrestling was blurred once again on the latest episode of WWE Raw. On Monday, in a segment booked to build an ongoing feud between WWE Superstars Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, the two wrestlers were supposedly involved in a heated exchange following an on-screen segment that was captured by a couple of hot mics. The scene echoed an infamous incident that occurred between UFC stars Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier in the lead-up to their first fight at UFC 182 in 2015.
WWE・
MMA Fighting
John Dodson felt disrespected by ‘journeyman’ label after UFC release
John Dodson was stunned when he received word that he was being released from the UFC. Two years later, he still doesn’t understand the move. Despite facing a murderer’s row of opposition at both bantamweight and flyweight, the two-time title challenger was unceremoniously dropped from the promotion after a single loss to Merab Dvalishvili, who is now ranked as one of the best fighters in the world at 135 pounds.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Islam Makhachev says Kamaru Usman ‘100 percent’ defeats ‘lucky’ Leon Edwards in trilogy
Islam Makhachev doesn’t see Leon Edwards having a lengthy title run. England’s newest titleholder is enjoying the spoils of being champion after one of the wildest victories in MMA history at UFC 278 two weekends ago. Defeating Kamaru Usman via a fifth-round head kick knockout in their rematch, Edwards became a superstar overnight with an all-time great comeback.
MMA Fighting
Sean Strickland out of headliner with Jared Cannonier at UFC event on Oct. 15
Sean Strickland will not compete in October. Following DWCS Season 6, Week 6 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, UFC President Dana White revealed to members of the media that due to a finger infection suffered by Strickland, he will no longer compete in his scheduled main event bout with Jared Cannonier on Oct. 15. MMA Fighting subsequently confirmed the announcement with multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans.
MMA Fighting
‘I want to show I’m more than just a stupid fighter’: Julia Avila happy with UFC fighter pay, but hopes to see more implemented
UFC bantamweight fighter Julia Avila wants to set the record straight. Days before UFC 278, Avila took to Twitter and opened up about her career as a UFC fighter, mentioning a few different things that were on her mind — including the fact that she had to take a job “to make ends meet and have insurance to cover my pregnancy,” as she’ll become a mom in October.
MMA Fighting
Ben Rothwell meets Bobo O’Bannon in Oct. 1 BKFC debut
Ben Rothwell’s BKFC debut is set. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans told MMA Fighting that the veteran MMA heavyweight will meet BKFC vet Bobo O’Bannon at the BKFC 30 event scheduled for Oct. 1 at Fant Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La. The bare-knuckle booking...
MMA Fighting
10 years later, the ‘Sport Killer’ Greg Jackson has no regrets about UFC 151’s cancellation
A decade later, Greg Jackson still has no regrets about his part in one of the most infamous events in UFC history. Ten years ago today, UFC 151 was supposed to have taken place at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. Headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Dan Henderson, the card was thought to be a rebound for the promotion after lackluster sales for their previous two pay-per-view events. But everything fell to ruin eight days before the event, when Henderson informed the UFC he ruptured his MCL and would be unable to compete. The promotion scrambled to find a short-notice replacement for Henderson, settling on former middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen, but with such short time to prepare, Jones and his team declined to accept the fight.
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 6 results: Yusaku Kinoshita caps off another 5 contract night with brutal third-round knockout
Yusaku Kinoshita recovered from an eye poke to deliver a vicious finish to cap off another edition of Dana White’s Contender Series. Kinoshita took on fellow welterweight prospect Jose Enrique in the headline bout of DWCS Season 6, Week 6 on Tuesday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
A.J. McKee details ‘complete mental meltdown’ following loss to Patricio Pitbull
A.J. McKee is getting ready for his move up to lightweight in October, but the road to get there from his first pro loss was a tough one for a little while. McKee faces Spike Carlyle at Bellator 286, which takes place Oct. 1 in McKee’s home city of Long Beach, Calif. Prior to the upcoming bout, McKee lost a unanimous decision — and his title — to Patricio Pitbull in April at Bellator 277, the same man he stopped in the first round nine months prior to win the belt and the featherweight grand prix.
MMA Fighting
UFC Fight Roundup: Jennifer Maia tries to snap skid, Jailton Almeida bulks down for UFC 279
Fights come together fast these days, and if you blink, you can easily miss them. In Fight Roundup, we bring you the latest reported matchups to keep you up to date with what’s on the horizon. All bouts featured have been officially announced or confirmed with MMA Fighting’s Guilherme...
MMA Fighting
Dana White reacts to rumored Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match: ‘If that’s true, it’s about time’
Dana White doesn’t want to be asked any more questions about Jake Paul, but if the rumored matchup between outspoken social influencer and a legendary former UFC middleweight champion are true, White feels it will be a legit test for his rival. MMA Fighting previously confirmed multiple reports that...
