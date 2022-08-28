Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
Plainville students return to school
PLAINVILLE – Plainville parents praised Toffolon Elementary school Thursday as they dropped their children off for their first day back, with youngsters excited to see their friends and teachers again. Children slung their backpacks over their shoulders as they stepped out of their cars and walked hand-in-hand with their...
New Britain Herald
'We're happy to start another fantastic school year': Students return to New Britain schools for first day of classes
NEW BRITAIN – Students across the Consolidated School District of New Britain (CSDNB) are officially back to school. Mayor Erin Stewart and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Gasper stood alongside Vance Elementary School Principal Sarah Harris bright and early Wednesday morning, greeting students on their first day of school.
New Britain Herald
Southington Public Schools back in session
SOUTHINGTON – Southington Public Schools district is in session for another year. Parents, students, buses and educators all crowded outside DePaolo Middle School Thursday morning for a bustling but orderly transition back to academic life. Students crossed roads and dashed across sidewalks to reunite with friends and school books. In all appearances, it was another normal first day of school.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: First day of school for New Britain students
School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. Updated: 2 hours ago. For several years, customers have been complaining about the company’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain Herald
Student Corner: The importance of attendance
School begins this week for many students, and I strongly suggest you encourage your kids to have consistent attendance. Attendance is important for numerous reasons. First off, attending school consistently helps students get better grades. If a child is constantly absent, they will miss a lot of lessons, leading to stress as they try to catch up. It’s been proven that students who attend school regularly achieve at higher levels and are more successful than students who are constantly absent. Attending school frequently is important for better academic performance.
WTNH.com
Woman fights hunger in Torrington soup kitchen
(WTNH) – The Community Soup Kitchen in Torrington is a community lifeline to many. “We here at the soup kitchen, we serve three meals a day, seven days a week,” said Lisa Hageman, the kitchen’s executive director. “We served 125,000 meals last year.”. Some days, a...
Free haircuts and school supplies at Hartford back-to-school event
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students in Hartford return to the classroom tomorrow, and to get them ready for their first day, a back-to-school fair was held on Sunday. At the eighth annual “All City” event, students and their families picked up backpacks, school supplies, clothing and toiletries all for free. They were also offered haircuts. […]
New Britain Herald
Southington Fire Department is receiving a grant of around $140,760
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Fire Department is receiving a grant of around $140,760 from the 2021 Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant. With the grant, fire officials will take part in department-wide training efforts within the scope of National Fire Protection Association 1002: Fire Apparatus Driver and Operator Professional Qualifications. The department aims to train and certify available volunteer and career firefighters who meet prerequisites for a program to learn the latest in national standards, according to a statement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bristol Press
City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday as part of their annual “Trash to Treasure.”. The “Trash to Treasure” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s public parking lot on Center Square parking lot off Hope Street, adjacent to the Bristol Health Medical Care Center’s parking lot, where the Farmer’s Market is held.
New Britain Herald
$1.2 million grant will allow Community Mental Health Affiliates in New Britain to continue battling opioid crisis
NEW BRITAIN – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal joined the Community Mental Health Affiliates Wednesday afternoon in recognition of Overdose Awareness Day to announce the allotment of $1.2 million in Congressionally Directed Spending to the organization. Blumenthal has attended CMHA’s annual meeting in the past as well as the grand...
Eyewitness News
Saint Mary’s Hospital opens serenity suite
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - The new serenity suite is a room for staff to take care of their mental health. This is a much needed resource after what they have been through during the pandemic. Molly Fallon saw the brunt of Covid-19 from the frontlines at Saint Mary’s. She...
Register Citizen
How the Windsor mayor balances owning a restaurant and running a city; leading from behind the lunch counter:
WINDSOR — The group calls themselves the Walkers and Talkers. At about 8 a.m., the walkers will walk the Windsor Center River Trail. By 9, they’ll convene with the talkers at nearby Bart’s Restaurant. The group, about 12 total, will sip coffee, munch on grilled ham and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Britain Herald
Annual Apple Harvest Festival set for 53rd year
SOUTHINGTON – The 53rd Annual Apple Harvest Festival will bring fireworks, fritters, a parade, entertainment and vendors galore to the town green over the course of two weekends, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and Oct. 7 through 9. David Lapreay, apple harvest festival coordinator and director of Recreation, Youth...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: First day of school for Waterbury students
Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. Local high schools deal with football helmet shortage. Experts are warning about student loan forgiveness scams. Police, victim's mother urge for peace after deadly New Haven shooting.
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
New Britain Herald
Queen Ann Nzinga Center hosting Roze Cleff album release concert at Trinity-on-Main
NEW BRITAIN – The Queen Ann Nzinga Center is hosting the Roze Cleff album release concert this Saturday and next Tuesday and is looking for volunteers. “Queen Ann works to support success in young people in a community style,” said Dayna R. Snell, executive director, Queen Ann Nzinga Center. “It means that we support each other’s success. Joshua Albino is the leader of this band, Roze Cleff, which its creation has been a lifelong dream.”
southernct.edu
Retired Police Chief Takes on New Role
Retired Southern Police Chief Joseph Dooley, MBA ’10, is joining Wallingford-based public safety company Mutualink as its newest Director of Public Safety and Security Solutions. With more than 41 years of law enforcement experience, including managing public safety of Southern Connecticut State University, Dooley will be a key asset...
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
New Britain Herald
New leash-free area of Pistol Creek in Berlin now open
BERLIN – Dogs and their people have a new place to run free now. The leash-free area at Pistol Creek is officially fenced-in and open from dawn to dusk. New Britain resident Bill Pacyna and his Irish Setter Xena were there Tuesday. “I like it for my dog when...
'Thoughtful, kind, very caring' | Community mourns loss of library director, victim of East Granby murder-suicide
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — A community came together in mourning Monday evening in East Granby to remember a very special woman. "To honor a woman who was taken before her time, who did not need to be," said Joan Wright of East Granby. The town's library director, 48-year-old Doreen...
Comments / 0