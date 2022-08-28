ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Plainville students return to school

PLAINVILLE – Plainville parents praised Toffolon Elementary school Thursday as they dropped their children off for their first day back, with youngsters excited to see their friends and teachers again. Children slung their backpacks over their shoulders as they stepped out of their cars and walked hand-in-hand with their...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

'We're happy to start another fantastic school year': Students return to New Britain schools for first day of classes

NEW BRITAIN – Students across the Consolidated School District of New Britain (CSDNB) are officially back to school. Mayor Erin Stewart and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Gasper stood alongside Vance Elementary School Principal Sarah Harris bright and early Wednesday morning, greeting students on their first day of school.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington Public Schools back in session

SOUTHINGTON – Southington Public Schools district is in session for another year. Parents, students, buses and educators all crowded outside DePaolo Middle School Thursday morning for a bustling but orderly transition back to academic life. Students crossed roads and dashed across sidewalks to reunite with friends and school books. In all appearances, it was another normal first day of school.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: First day of school for New Britain students

School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. Updated: 2 hours ago. For several years, customers have been complaining about the company’s...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain Herald

Student Corner: The importance of attendance

School begins this week for many students, and I strongly suggest you encourage your kids to have consistent attendance. Attendance is important for numerous reasons. First off, attending school consistently helps students get better grades. If a child is constantly absent, they will miss a lot of lessons, leading to stress as they try to catch up. It’s been proven that students who attend school regularly achieve at higher levels and are more successful than students who are constantly absent. Attending school frequently is important for better academic performance.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH.com

Woman fights hunger in Torrington soup kitchen

(WTNH) – The Community Soup Kitchen in Torrington is a community lifeline to many. “We here at the soup kitchen, we serve three meals a day, seven days a week,” said Lisa Hageman, the kitchen’s executive director. “We served 125,000 meals last year.”. Some days, a...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Free haircuts and school supplies at Hartford back-to-school event

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students in Hartford return to the classroom tomorrow, and to get them ready for their first day, a back-to-school fair was held on Sunday. At the eighth annual “All City” event, students and their families picked up backpacks, school supplies, clothing and toiletries all for free. They were also offered haircuts. […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington Fire Department is receiving a grant of around $140,760

SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Fire Department is receiving a grant of around $140,760 from the 2021 Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant. With the grant, fire officials will take part in department-wide training efforts within the scope of National Fire Protection Association 1002: Fire Apparatus Driver and Operator Professional Qualifications. The department aims to train and certify available volunteer and career firefighters who meet prerequisites for a program to learn the latest in national standards, according to a statement.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Magnet School#New Britain High School#Back To School
Bristol Press

City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday as part of their annual “Trash to Treasure.”. The “Trash to Treasure” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s public parking lot on Center Square parking lot off Hope Street, adjacent to the Bristol Health Medical Care Center’s parking lot, where the Farmer’s Market is held.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

$1.2 million grant will allow Community Mental Health Affiliates in New Britain to continue battling opioid crisis

NEW BRITAIN – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal joined the Community Mental Health Affiliates Wednesday afternoon in recognition of Overdose Awareness Day to announce the allotment of $1.2 million in Congressionally Directed Spending to the organization. Blumenthal has attended CMHA’s annual meeting in the past as well as the grand...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Saint Mary’s Hospital opens serenity suite

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - The new serenity suite is a room for staff to take care of their mental health. This is a much needed resource after what they have been through during the pandemic. Molly Fallon saw the brunt of Covid-19 from the frontlines at Saint Mary’s. She...
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
New Britain Herald

Annual Apple Harvest Festival set for 53rd year

SOUTHINGTON – The 53rd Annual Apple Harvest Festival will bring fireworks, fritters, a parade, entertainment and vendors galore to the town green over the course of two weekends, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and Oct. 7 through 9. David Lapreay, apple harvest festival coordinator and director of Recreation, Youth...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: First day of school for Waterbury students

Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. Local high schools deal with football helmet shortage. Experts are warning about student loan forgiveness scams. Police, victim's mother urge for peace after deadly New Haven shooting.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Queen Ann Nzinga Center hosting Roze Cleff album release concert at Trinity-on-Main

NEW BRITAIN – The Queen Ann Nzinga Center is hosting the Roze Cleff album release concert this Saturday and next Tuesday and is looking for volunteers. “Queen Ann works to support success in young people in a community style,” said Dayna R. Snell, executive director, Queen Ann Nzinga Center. “It means that we support each other’s success. Joshua Albino is the leader of this band, Roze Cleff, which its creation has been a lifelong dream.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
southernct.edu

Retired Police Chief Takes on New Role

Retired Southern Police Chief Joseph Dooley, MBA ’10, is joining Wallingford-based public safety company Mutualink as its newest Director of Public Safety and Security Solutions. With more than 41 years of law enforcement experience, including managing public safety of Southern Connecticut State University, Dooley will be a key asset...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

New leash-free area of Pistol Creek in Berlin now open

BERLIN – Dogs and their people have a new place to run free now. The leash-free area at Pistol Creek is officially fenced-in and open from dawn to dusk. New Britain resident Bill Pacyna and his Irish Setter Xena were there Tuesday. “I like it for my dog when...
BERLIN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy