School begins this week for many students, and I strongly suggest you encourage your kids to have consistent attendance. Attendance is important for numerous reasons. First off, attending school consistently helps students get better grades. If a child is constantly absent, they will miss a lot of lessons, leading to stress as they try to catch up. It’s been proven that students who attend school regularly achieve at higher levels and are more successful than students who are constantly absent. Attending school frequently is important for better academic performance.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO