Harvey, ND

Authorities ID woman killed in head-on crash with school bus

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified the woman who died after she crashed head-on into a school bus in central North Dakota Friday afternoon.

The state Highway Patrol said Danelle Germain, 35, of Harvey, died after the crash on State Highway 200 just east of Pickardville that caused the bus with nine children aboard to overturn, according to the Bismarck Tribune.

The Patrol said Germain was driving east in a Chevrolet Impala when she crossed the center line and hit a trailer being towed by a pickup truck before crashing into the Turtle Lake/Mercer district school bus.

The bus driver, Melinda Neff, 47, of Mercer, got the children off the bus. Neff and the children sustained only bruises and scrapes in the crash The 79-year-old man driving the pickup was not hurt. He was identified as David Leroy of Underwood.

The highway was closed for about five hours after the crash.

