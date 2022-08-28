ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon

By Lindsay Miller
 4 days ago

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck.

Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened at 4:30 p.m. on SC 64 near US 15

Both drivers are deceased.

SCHP is investigating.

