Roger Maris Jr. on Aaron Judge chasing father's HR record: 'If somebody had to break it, I can't think of a better guy'
Among the bevy of MLB storylines as the 2022 regular season approaches September, prime among them is New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge chasing Roger Maris' franchise single-season home run record. Judge -- who is in a battle with Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani for the AL MVP...
numberfire.com
Christian Arroyo absent from Red Sox's Tuesday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins. Arroyo will sit after going 0-for-4 in Monday's series opener. Franchy Cordero will shift to first base while Enrique Hernandez starts in center field and hits eighth. Cordero...
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera sitting for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. numberFire's models project Hicks...
numberfire.com
James McCann joining Mets' bench Wednesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tomas Nido will catch for Jacob deGrom and hit ninth. McCann started the past two games and three of the past four. Nido has a $2,100 salary...
numberfire.com
Guardians starting Owen Miller in Thursday's contest versus Baltimore
Cleveland Guardians infielder Owen Miller is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Miller will fill in Cleveland's designated hitting spot after Richie Palacios was benched on Thursday. In a matchup against right-hander Kyle Bradish, our models project Miller to score 7.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman leading off Wednesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman will bat leadoff on Wednesday against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Edman was the last batter in the order on Tuesday and he provided the Cardinals with their only score of the game via a solo home run. He will move into the leadoff spot against the Reds' southpaw while the lefty-hitting Lars Nootbaar takes a seat.
numberfire.com
Sheldon Neuse sitting Thursday afternoon for Oakland
Oakland Athletics infielder Sheldon Neuse is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Vimael Machin will replace Neuse on third base and bat fifth. Machin has a $2,100 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Hanser Alberto absent Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Gavin Lux will replace Alberto on second base and bat sixth. Lux has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 11.0...
numberfire.com
Jorge Mateo moving to Orioles' bench Thursday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. The Orioles appear to be giving Mateo a breather amid a rough stretch at the plate. Gunnar Henderson will shift to shortstop and hit fifth while Ramon Urias moves to third base. Jesus Aguilar will make his Orioles debut as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.
numberfire.com
Guardians starting Will Benson in center field on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Baltimore Orioles. Benson will patrol center field after Myles Straw was given a breather at home. In a matchup against Baltimore's right-hander Spenser Watkins, our models project Benson to score 5.1 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini behind the plate for Brewers on Thursday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Caratini will take over the catching position after Omar Narvaez was rested on the road. numberFire's models project Caratini to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Brewers position Garrett Mitchell in center field on Thursday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mitchell will make his sixth outfield appearance after Tyrone Taylor was benched versus Diamondbacks' righty Merrill Kelly. numberFire's models project Mitchell to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud catching for Atlanta on Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. d'Arnaud will catch for right-hander Spencer Strider on Thursday and bat fifth versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. William Contreras moves to the bench. numberFire's models project d'Arnaud for 12.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec on Boston bench Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Glenn Otto and the Texas Rangers. Dalbec started on Wednesday and went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. Franchy Cordero will take back over on first base and bat seventh. Otto owns an ugly 5.20 SIERA, 16.9% strikeout rate, and 12.4% walk rate this season.
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll batting sixth on Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Carroll will start in left field on Thursday and bat sixth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Brewers. Stone Garrett returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Carroll for 6.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Gary Sanchez sitting Wednesday for Twins
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run on Tuesday. He will yield backstop duties to Sandy Leon for Wednesday's series finale. Leon will hit ninth. Leon has...
numberfire.com
William Contreras sitting for Atlanta on Thursday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Contreras will move to the bench on Thursday with Travis d'Arnaud catching for right-hander Spencer Strider. d'Arnaud will bat fifth versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. numberFire's models project d'Arnaud for...
numberfire.com
Angels' Jo Adell batting eighth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Adell will start in left field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Magneuris Sierra returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Adell for 6.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stott will move to the bench on Wednesday with Edmundo Sosa starting at shortstop. Sosa will bat ninth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Sosa for 9.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino catching for Yankees on Wednesday
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Trevino will catch for right-hander Gerrit Cole on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Angels. Kyle Higashioka returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trevino for 9.2...
