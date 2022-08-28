Plumas County residents might want to rethink which windows they leave open to let in the cool night air. It’s been a few years, but I remember when my parents had a nocturnal visit from a bear in their Graeagle home. Mom heard something in the kitchen and woke my dad who grabbed his gun, expecting to encounter a prowler. He did — a bear with a loaf of bread in his mouth. Not sure who was more startled, but the bear went down the hallway and back through the bedroom window he had originally entered.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO