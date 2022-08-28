Read full article on original website
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: The Hanging of Lucky Bill – Part Two
Edwards and Mullen returned from Genoa and were met with immediate distrust around Susanville. They decided to leave the area for their own health. As they sped away, John Mullen was riding his horse, ‘Bald Hornet’. The horse was a big bald-faced chestnut quarter-horse who had won many races and was well-known and easy to spot.
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – August 30, 1894
The buildings and hay stacks on the McKissick Ranch have a narrow escape. A man working with Berry & Lamb’s Thrasher, came hurriedly to town with the information that the straw stack and chicken house on the ranch of Jacob McKissick, and rented to Flo Grass, about one mile north of town on the Susanville road was on fire; caught from a spark from the steam engine that runs the thrashing machine.
Susanville Symphony Prepares for Another Season of Unique Performances
The Susanville Symphony’s spectacular 19th season, which begins with the gala outdoor Concert on the Green September 17th, promises to be something special from the first downbeat until the last note of the Pops Concert rings out in May – with world famous trumpeter Wayne Bergeron making an appearance, and a wonderful return to the Methodist Church for the classical concerts.
Monthly Archives: September, 2022
Police chase leads to the arrest of two men
They say you can run, but you can’t hide. Two men who led officers from three law enforcement agencies on a chase through Susanville and down Highway 395 personally learned that lesson early this morning. According to a statement from the SPD, Daniel James McNeill, 28, from Fernley, Nevada,...
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 23-25: Traffic accidents and more cows
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 23-25, 2022. August 23. In...
Bear enters Quincy kitchen … what should you do if you encounter a bear
Plumas County residents might want to rethink which windows they leave open to let in the cool night air. It’s been a few years, but I remember when my parents had a nocturnal visit from a bear in their Graeagle home. Mom heard something in the kitchen and woke my dad who grabbed his gun, expecting to encounter a prowler. He did — a bear with a loaf of bread in his mouth. Not sure who was more startled, but the bear went down the hallway and back through the bedroom window he had originally entered.
Law enforcement fair draws a crowd to Graeagle
The first of what is planned to be an annual event — the Plumas County Law Enforcement Fair — held Sunday, Aug. 28 proved to be quite a success. “We could not be happier with how the event came together and are even more impressed with the outstanding attendance by the community we serve,” said Chandler Peay, spokesman for the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. He estimated that more than 200 people turned out for the event, including many families with their children.
Why We Love This Place Wednesdays: Dustin Russell
My normal protocol for writing this article is not to tell the subject that I am writing about them, because I love to surprise them. But today I jokingly spilled the beans to Dustin Russell during an interview, and his response to me was, “You better not” and then I snapped this picture of him.
Plumas Unified announced 12 more positive cases – 10 at QHS
Plumas Unified School District announced last Friday, Aug. 26, that there were five positive COVID cases to report – four at Quincy High School and one at the Pioneer campus of Quincy Elementary School. Today, Aug. 29, Plumas Unified is reporting 12 additional cases — 10 at Quincy High...
