WXII 12
Shots fired near school bus in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said gunshots were fired Thursday near a school bus in Winston-Salem. Police said the shooting occurred at the intersection of Waterbury and Glascoe Streets. Police said there were no injuries or damage to the school bus. They do not have any suspects at this time. Police are still investigating the incident.
Person seriously injured in Randleman Road shooting, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Greensboro Thursday morning. According to the Greensboro Police Department, around 12:48 a.m., officers were called to Randleman Road about a shooting and found a person who had been shot when they arrived on scene. The person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. […]
Greensboro bank robbery at Bank Of America on East Bessemer Avenue, police searching for suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Bank of America was the victim of a commercial robbery on Thursday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to the Bank of America at 1616 East Bessemer Avenue after getting reports of a robbery. Investigators say that a suspect who implied […]
Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway near a shopping center in Salisbury, the Salisbury Police Department said overnight on Wednesday. Officers told Channel 9 they were investigating a death in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard near Jake Alexander Boulevard around 1 a.m. Salisbury police released no...
Bank robbed on East Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to a press release. The Bank of America at 1616 East Bessemer was robbed around 10:30 a.m. by a man who said he had a weapon. The suspect took off with...
Winston-Salem man receives no bond after stabbing woman in ‘domestic violence incident,’ police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was stabbed in a “domestic violence incident” in Winston-Salem Tuesday. According to Winston-Salem police, they were called to a home on Franciscan Drive about a stabbing around 6:40 p.m. They found the victim there with a stab wound to her bicep. She was taken to the hospital. Police […]
1 dead after fiery motorcycle crash in NC, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a motorcycle caught fire during a crash in Greensboro on Tuesday night on Lawndale Drive and Lake Brandt Road, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. The crash happened around 8:55 p.m. when a Yamaha motorcycle and a Toyota sedan crashed at the intersection of Lawndale Drive […]
WXII 12
One in hospital after shooting at Concord Mills mall
CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police say one person is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting at Concord Mills Mall, Wednesday. There is no ongoing threat to the public. Two other related individuals, who were not injured, are in custody. According to our partners at WCNC, the...
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person died after a car collision on Lawndale Drive Monday night, according to police. Greensboro police responded to a car crash between a motorcycle and car at the intersection of Lawndale Drive and Beaconwood Drive just before 9 p.m. Joshua Dungan, 21, was driving his...
fox46.com
Police ID security guard shot and killed during attempted armed robbery at Fish Arcade and Games in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Salisbury Police Department has identified a security guard who was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery on Tuesday. The deadly incident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Fish Arcade and Games located along Statesville Blvd. BE THE...
Man dies after running off interstate, hitting bridge on I-40 E in Winston-Salem, troopers say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday. According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, around 3:40 p.m. yesterday a Ford pick-up truck traveling on I-40 east near mile marker 195, which is Old Thomasville Road, went off the roadway to the right and hit a bridge support. It struck […]
Man suspected of building Randolph County pipe bombs charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction, sheriff’s office say
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after pipe bombs were found in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Tyler Yehl, 30, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and extradited from Bladen County to Randolph County. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond. […]
Body of missing NC 81-year-old found after week-long search
High Point, N.C. — The body of a missing 81-year-old North Carolina woman was found in a forest after a week-long search, according to the High Point Police Department. Authorities initially sent out a silver alert for Heddie Dawkins last Wednesday after her family reported her missing. Dawkins was seen on doorbell camera footage leaving her home at 1:30 a.m. and then seen later near her home around 9 a.m.
North Carolina teller stole $600K from bank, disappeared for 2 years, then was later arrested for dealing drugs
A head teller of a credit union who stole more than $600,000 from the vault and then vanished for years -- only to be found by police as a blood-covered armed Durham drug dealer in 2021 -- was sentenced in the case Tuesday, officials said.
Winston-Salem utilities worker dies after crash on way to service call
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died on Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over around 11:30 p.m. […]
Man charged for strangling woman in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly strangling a woman. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Asheboro on Tuesday about a report of a fight. When they got there, they found David Nathaniel Grantham leaving the home. After an investigation, […]
Teen driver crashes into Graham Popeyes while teen passenger hung onto side of SUV
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was sent to the hospital following a crash at Popeye’s on Tuesday night, according to the Graham Police Department. At 9:51 p.m. on Tuesday, officers came to Popeyes on 720 S. Main St. after getting reports of a vehicle hitting the restaurant in a crash. Investigators say that a […]
North Carolina correctional officer arrested after giving drugs to inmates, sheriff’s office says
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Former correctional officer Caroline Nicole Lyon was arrested and charged with felony providing drugs to inmates on Wednesday, after an investigation by the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Lyon was employed by the North Carolina Department of Corrections. An...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Fire Department battling house fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — TheWinston-Salem Fire Department is fighting a house fire on the 1200 block of Cloister Drive, according to the department as of 10:40 p.m. Hazmat crews have responded to a natural gas leak involved. As you can see, heavy smoke is shown billowing out of the windows.
Apex man dies in I-40 East crash in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Highway Patrol said a man died in a single-vehicle crash on I-40 East in Forsyth County on Wednesday. It happened near mile-marker 195 and Thomasville Road shortly before 4 p.m. Troopers said a Ford pickup truck was driving east and traveled off the road to...
