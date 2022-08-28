ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Shots fired near school bus in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said gunshots were fired Thursday near a school bus in Winston-Salem. Police said the shooting occurred at the intersection of Waterbury and Glascoe Streets. Police said there were no injuries or damage to the school bus. They do not have any suspects at this time. Police are still investigating the incident.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway near a shopping center in Salisbury, the Salisbury Police Department said overnight on Wednesday. Officers told Channel 9 they were investigating a death in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard near Jake Alexander Boulevard around 1 a.m. Salisbury police released no...
SALISBURY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 dead after fiery motorcycle crash in NC, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a motorcycle caught fire during a crash in Greensboro on Tuesday night on Lawndale Drive and Lake Brandt Road, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. The crash happened around 8:55 p.m. when a Yamaha motorcycle and a Toyota sedan crashed at the intersection of Lawndale Drive […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

One in hospital after shooting at Concord Mills mall

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police say one person is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting at Concord Mills Mall, Wednesday. There is no ongoing threat to the public. Two other related individuals, who were not injured, are in custody. According to our partners at WCNC, the...
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
FOX8 News

Man suspected of building Randolph County pipe bombs charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction, sheriff’s office say

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after pipe bombs were found in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Tyler Yehl, 30, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and extradited from Bladen County to Randolph County. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond. […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Body of missing NC 81-year-old found after week-long search

High Point, N.C. — The body of a missing 81-year-old North Carolina woman was found in a forest after a week-long search, according to the High Point Police Department. Authorities initially sent out a silver alert for Heddie Dawkins last Wednesday after her family reported her missing. Dawkins was seen on doorbell camera footage leaving her home at 1:30 a.m. and then seen later near her home around 9 a.m.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged for strangling woman in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly strangling a woman. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Asheboro on Tuesday about a report of a fight. When they got there, they found David Nathaniel Grantham leaving the home. After an investigation, […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem Fire Department battling house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — TheWinston-Salem Fire Department is fighting a house fire on the 1200 block of Cloister Drive, according to the department as of 10:40 p.m. Hazmat crews have responded to a natural gas leak involved. As you can see, heavy smoke is shown billowing out of the windows.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy