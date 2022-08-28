ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

LeBron Comments On Cavs Trade: NBA World Reacts

Since LeBron James' departure from Cleveland in 2018, the Cavaliers haven't had a true star centerpiece grace their roster. That fact changed with a blockbuster trade deal on Thursday. Three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell is on his way to Cleveland as part of a league-altering trade with the Utah Jazz. LeBron...
NBA
The Spun

Ex-NBA Star Reveals What He's Heard About Brittney Griner

Former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas paid a visit to VladTV recently to talk a number of basketball-related topics, including the Brittney Griner situation. After rattling off a list of the WNBA's best players, Vlad asked why it took so long for Brittney Griner's name to come up. To which Arenas responded that the Phoenix Mercury center is more "valuable" to the Russian fanbase than in America, comparing it to former Knicks guard Stephon Marbury in China.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Brittney Griner Event Reportedly Brings In Record Haul

Brittney Griner has been imprisoned in Russia since February after she was found with cannabis oil in her backpack when going through a Russian airport. However, that hasn't stopped her from giving back to her community - well, kind of. Her WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury made sure her absence doesn't hurt the work she's done in the community.
PHOENIX, AZ
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Local
Local
Local
Local
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Basketball
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Knicks Fans Today

On Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. While Cleveland fans are thrilled for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Amari Cooper Is Trending Following The Eagles' Trade Today

Fans are already comparing the Amari Cooper trade to the Jalen Reagor trade. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday and got a couple of draft picks in return. If that deal is compared to the Cooper deal where the Cowboys traded him to the Browns, the Cowboys got basically nothing for a good wideout.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Go Viral At U.S. Open

Serena Williams has a special guest in her player box at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. The legendary tennis star is being watched by Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday evening. Woods has been spotted at the U.S. Open a lot over...
TENNIS
Person
Mark Cuban
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News

With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
NFL
The Spun

Donovan Mitchell Has Perfect Reaction To Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It took a few hours, but...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Disturbing ESPN Sideline Reporter News

During the 2021-22 NHL season, ESPN's Leah Hextall became the first woman to serve as a play-by-play announcer for the nationally-televised NHL games. Unfortunately, Hextall's first year in this role was filled with criticism and abuse. In an interview with Sean Fitz-Gerald of The Athletic, Hextall revealed just how much...
SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Shaq Makes His Opinion On Kevin Durant Very Clear

Charles Barkley recently made headlines because he referred to Kevin Durant's career outside of Golden State as a failure. "He gets mad when we say it, he piggybacked on the Warriors to win his first two championships, but if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being a leader that all goes with that, he's been an abject failure," Barkley said, via ESPN. "I mean, every time he's been like the guy who has to be the leader and the best player he has not had success."
NBA
#Mavs#Slovenia#Fiba World Cup#Espn
The Spun

Jeanie Buss Makes Her Opinion On Russell Westbrook Very Clear

Some Lakers fans might be down on Russell Westbrook, but owner Jeanie Buss definitely isn't. Buss recently sat down with Sam Amick of The Athletic for a wide-ranging interview on the state of the franchise. During the conversation, Buss shared an eye-opening take on Westbrook, Los Angeles' much-maligned guard. "All...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo Number News

For the first time since 2016, a No. 9 will take the field for the Dallas Cowboys offense. The team revealed some number changes on Thursday, most notably wide receiver KaVontae Turpin shifting from No. 2 to No. 9. While linebacker Jaylon Smith and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu have worn Tony Romo's old number since he concluded his career, Turpin is the first member of Dallas' offense to don it.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Duke Announces Tough Injury News For Former 5-Star Recruit

One of Duke basketball's mostly highly-touted recruits underwent foot surgery on Tuesday. Per the program, freshman forward Dariq Whitehead had a successful surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot, which reportedly occurred during a team workout the day before. In a statement from Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Austin Ekeler Fantasy News

Fantasy football managers, take note. Austin Ekeler is high on himself this year. On his "Ekeler's Edge" podcast this week, the Los Angeles Chargers running back told fans he will be "catching touchdowns" and "running touchdowns" on a weekly basis, urging them to invest a draft pick in him. That...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Has Message For Cowboys Doubters

Not everyone is convinced the Dallas Cowboys will repeat as NFC East champions and make a deeper playoff push this year. Dak Prescott is eager to prove any skeptics wrong. "Where we are right now, it's all excitement. It is," Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "It's truly a privilege to be the quarterback of this team, to be a leader of these guys, offense, defense, this coaching staff that we have. And yeah, especially with everything being said about us -- you know what I mean? -- the lack of what we have, keep writing, keep talking. We're ready to go play."
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eagles, Vikings Trade

In 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted wide receiver Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson, allowing Jefferson to fall to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, the two players are teammates in the Twin Cities. The Eagles cent Reagor, a disappointment in Philly, to the Vikings this afternoon in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-rounder which could be downgraded to a fifth depending on if Reagor hits certain statistical benchmarks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Ayesha Curry Reacts To Steph's Big Achievement

Earlier this week, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry reached a significant milestone off the court. Curry, a four-time NBA champion, officially graduated from Davidson College on Wednesday. Ayesha Curry posted a video on Instagram of her husband walking across the stage to receive his diploma. "Proud is truly an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
606K+
Followers
73K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

