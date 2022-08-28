Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade
Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
LeBron Comments On Cavs Trade: NBA World Reacts
Since LeBron James' departure from Cleveland in 2018, the Cavaliers haven't had a true star centerpiece grace their roster. That fact changed with a blockbuster trade deal on Thursday. Three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell is on his way to Cleveland as part of a league-altering trade with the Utah Jazz. LeBron...
Ex-NBA Star Reveals What He's Heard About Brittney Griner
Former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas paid a visit to VladTV recently to talk a number of basketball-related topics, including the Brittney Griner situation. After rattling off a list of the WNBA's best players, Vlad asked why it took so long for Brittney Griner's name to come up. To which Arenas responded that the Phoenix Mercury center is more "valuable" to the Russian fanbase than in America, comparing it to former Knicks guard Stephon Marbury in China.
Brittney Griner Event Reportedly Brings In Record Haul
Brittney Griner has been imprisoned in Russia since February after she was found with cannabis oil in her backpack when going through a Russian airport. However, that hasn't stopped her from giving back to her community - well, kind of. Her WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury made sure her absence doesn't hurt the work she's done in the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Knicks Fans Today
On Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. While Cleveland fans are thrilled for...
Amari Cooper Is Trending Following The Eagles' Trade Today
Fans are already comparing the Amari Cooper trade to the Jalen Reagor trade. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday and got a couple of draft picks in return. If that deal is compared to the Cooper deal where the Cowboys traded him to the Browns, the Cowboys got basically nothing for a good wideout.
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
Look: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Go Viral At U.S. Open
Serena Williams has a special guest in her player box at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. The legendary tennis star is being watched by Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday evening. Woods has been spotted at the U.S. Open a lot over...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News
With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
NFL・
Donovan Mitchell Has Perfect Reaction To Blockbuster Trade
Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It took a few hours, but...
Sports World Reacts To Disturbing ESPN Sideline Reporter News
During the 2021-22 NHL season, ESPN's Leah Hextall became the first woman to serve as a play-by-play announcer for the nationally-televised NHL games. Unfortunately, Hextall's first year in this role was filled with criticism and abuse. In an interview with Sean Fitz-Gerald of The Athletic, Hextall revealed just how much...
Look: Shaq Makes His Opinion On Kevin Durant Very Clear
Charles Barkley recently made headlines because he referred to Kevin Durant's career outside of Golden State as a failure. "He gets mad when we say it, he piggybacked on the Warriors to win his first two championships, but if you go back and look at his career, as the best player and being a leader that all goes with that, he's been an abject failure," Barkley said, via ESPN. "I mean, every time he's been like the guy who has to be the leader and the best player he has not had success."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jeanie Buss Makes Her Opinion On Russell Westbrook Very Clear
Some Lakers fans might be down on Russell Westbrook, but owner Jeanie Buss definitely isn't. Buss recently sat down with Sam Amick of The Athletic for a wide-ranging interview on the state of the franchise. During the conversation, Buss shared an eye-opening take on Westbrook, Los Angeles' much-maligned guard. "All...
Look: Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo Number News
For the first time since 2016, a No. 9 will take the field for the Dallas Cowboys offense. The team revealed some number changes on Thursday, most notably wide receiver KaVontae Turpin shifting from No. 2 to No. 9. While linebacker Jaylon Smith and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu have worn Tony Romo's old number since he concluded his career, Turpin is the first member of Dallas' offense to don it.
Duke Announces Tough Injury News For Former 5-Star Recruit
One of Duke basketball's mostly highly-touted recruits underwent foot surgery on Tuesday. Per the program, freshman forward Dariq Whitehead had a successful surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot, which reportedly occurred during a team workout the day before. In a statement from Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils...
Jazz Were Reportedly "Ticked" At 1 Offer For Donovan Mitchell
The Utah Jazz completed a blockbuster deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers to send All-Star Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland. But there was another offer out there that the Jazz apparently found egregious. According to Ric Bucher, the Jazz were so "ticked" at the New York Knicks over their "brazen" pursuit of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: NFL World Reacts To Austin Ekeler Fantasy News
Fantasy football managers, take note. Austin Ekeler is high on himself this year. On his "Ekeler's Edge" podcast this week, the Los Angeles Chargers running back told fans he will be "catching touchdowns" and "running touchdowns" on a weekly basis, urging them to invest a draft pick in him. That...
Look: Dak Prescott Has Message For Cowboys Doubters
Not everyone is convinced the Dallas Cowboys will repeat as NFC East champions and make a deeper playoff push this year. Dak Prescott is eager to prove any skeptics wrong. "Where we are right now, it's all excitement. It is," Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "It's truly a privilege to be the quarterback of this team, to be a leader of these guys, offense, defense, this coaching staff that we have. And yeah, especially with everything being said about us -- you know what I mean? -- the lack of what we have, keep writing, keep talking. We're ready to go play."
NFL World Reacts To The Eagles, Vikings Trade
In 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted wide receiver Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson, allowing Jefferson to fall to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, the two players are teammates in the Twin Cities. The Eagles cent Reagor, a disappointment in Philly, to the Vikings this afternoon in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-rounder which could be downgraded to a fifth depending on if Reagor hits certain statistical benchmarks.
Look: Ayesha Curry Reacts To Steph's Big Achievement
Earlier this week, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry reached a significant milestone off the court. Curry, a four-time NBA champion, officially graduated from Davidson College on Wednesday. Ayesha Curry posted a video on Instagram of her husband walking across the stage to receive his diploma. "Proud is truly an...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
606K+
Followers
73K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0