Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Pottery Association holds show at Alliant Energy Center

By Site staff
 4 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Vintage ceramics were on display and on sale Saturday at the Wisconsin Pottery Association Show.

Over 40 art dealers showed off their craft at the Alliant Energy Center, hosting a variety of vintage and modern ceramics including dinnerware, stoneware, tiles and figurines.

“We have dealers from Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois,” association president Ellem Tyne said. “It’s just a great event.”

Members of the association displayed some of their favorite pieces, and for fun, attendees could bring an unidentified art pottery piece for members to try and identify.

