Baltimore Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. The Orioles appear to be giving Mateo a breather amid a rough stretch at the plate. Gunnar Henderson will shift to shortstop and hit fifth while Ramon Urias moves to third base. Jesus Aguilar will make his Orioles debut as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO