U.S. Open tennis: Venus and Serena Williams eliminated in first doubles match
Venus and Serena Williams were eliminated in the first round after playing their first tournament match together in 25 years at the U.S. Open on Thursday night.
Tennis-Williams sisters crash out of U.S. Open doubles but Serena not done yet
NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Open turned over Arthur Ashe Stadium to the Williams sisters on Thursday for a prime-time first round doubles match that could have been Serena's last after the pair fell 7-6 (5) 6-4 to the Czech duo of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.
