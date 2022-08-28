ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Palos Verdes man struck, killed by Huntington Beach Police Officer

By City News Service
 4 days ago

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CNS) - The investigation is continuing today into the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Sunset Beach by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call.

The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Deon Flanders of Rancho Palos Verdes, according to Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle.

Investigators were still trying to determine the circumstances that lead up to the crash.

It was reported at 5:40 a.m. Saturday in the area of North Pacific Avenue and Broadway, the California Highway Patrol reported. The area is in the city of Huntington Beach.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, the CHP said in a press release.

The officer was identified as 22-year-old Robert M. in the press release. He was reportedly driving a Ford Explorer belonging to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The CHP was investigating the crash because a city of Huntington Beach vehicle was involved, the press release said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call the CHP Westminster office during business hours at 714-892-4426.

Lol123
4d ago

I can see how something like this tragedy could happened, I seen officers driving far fast n furious, through neighborhoods without a care for the publics safety, and I cringe and always hope no one nor an pedestrian is caught in their pathway. My condolence to the victims family 👪.

