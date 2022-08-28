ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘All American’ Adulation: Taye Diggs Confesses His Love for Apryl Jones—‘Praise You Lord, Jesus!’

By Carmen Jones
 4 days ago

Actor Taye Diggs and reality star Apryl Jones have been going steady for quite some time now and the actor wants the world to know that they’re in love.

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

In a recent Instagram post, Taye announced that he’s really diggin’ his new girlfriend (see what we did there?).

Rumors first began to swirl about the two as a couple when they were spotted attending Jennifer Klein’s Christmas party together. As time passed, the couple began sharing funny videos of dances and songs they created together. Eventually, the Innanets began to warm up to the duo and now many commenters say they stan their relationship.

When asked by Fox 5 NY if he was in a committed relationship with the reality TV star, he avoided the question, “We’re cool. We’re enjoying ourselves. We’re having a lot of fun”.

“These are crazy times, so we’re just trying to have as much fun as we can and look for opportunities to laugh at ourselves,” he shared seemingly referring to the comical TikTok videos they create. When the interviewer doubled down on the question about his commitment to Apryl, he replied;

“I’m sure they are, I’m sure they are wondering that. I would too.”

This left many people curious about whether or not Taye was serious about his relationship with the Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star.

Taye Diggs Declares His Love For Apryl Jones

The 51-year-old has never spoken about his feelings for Ms. Jones so users were delighted to see him pour his heart out about the woman he loved this week.

“There are um, you know, as an adult, there are times in life where you can’t believe what you are blessed with,” the All American actor shared on Instagram. “I feel really lucky to have the career I have, coming from nothing and then getting to be where I am. And then, the fact that this woman is in love with me…”

He then pans the camera to Apryl and her derriere.

“Like, I don’t [understand], I can’t, there-that’s how I know, praise you Lord Jesus or Buddha or Universe, ’cause somehow she’s next to me,” the actor revealed. “She’s with me. Oh, my lord.”

Taye ended with;

“So, for all you people out there who don’t think there’s a God or no higher being or no higher force, y’all I know there is ’cause someone’s lookin’ out after me, boy!” He cackled obnoxiously as Apryl’s giggles joined him.

They say a couple that laughs together, stays together. Well…actually we’ve never heard that but I do believe an abundance of laughter only makes relationships better and Apryl and Taye have made several TikTok videos together garnering hundreds of thousands of likes.

According to Ace Showbiz , Apryl’s humor is what initially attracted Taye.

“I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and I just texted, or whatever it’s called, and said that she was hilarious,” he shared. He added, “She helped me get a million followers. I love that stuff like that just kind of comes organically.”

It seems like Apryl might have helped Taye get “his groove back.”

She recently commented with a Michael Jackson lyric on one of his posts; “The way you make me feel…It really turns me on…You knock me off my feet now baby!!! Wooo hoooo.”

Congrats to the happy couple.

