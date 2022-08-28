Read full article on original website
Related
It's Not Just Trulieve: Multiple Cannabis Companies Confirm Layoffs, Turbulent EOY
Cannabis company Trulieve Inc. TCNNF has reportedly laid off an unspecified number of employees at its McKeesport growing facility in Pennsylvania. A spokesman for the company told the Business Times that Trulieve was "temporarily reducing production" at the facility due to "greater efficiencies" throughout its supply chain and retail operations.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
108K+
Followers
189K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0